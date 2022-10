Have you heard about TikTok’s ongoing “red nail theory” debate? Some users allege that the psychological power of red nails is so significant, simply wearing the color can make you more attractive to potential partners. While the exact science behind the theory is a bit...questionable, anyone who’s tried out a red manicure knows first hand that there’s something about the shade that just feels special. Red French tip nails, in particular, capture the sultry, siren effect while incorporating the trendy sophistication of a French manicure. With the holidays — and party season — fast approaching, there’s never been a better time to give the look a try and personally put the theory to the test.

