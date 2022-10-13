Read full article on original website
Hiker dies after dead wood fell from a tree in Mount Baker National Forest
Multiple reports of the incident came in from other hikers throughout the day, according to the sheriff’s office.
Bellingham Police investigating why two men were shot in Roosevelt neighborhood
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to use the tip line at www.cob.org/tips or call 360-776-8611.
One is dead after two men were shot in Roosevelt neighborhood
The other shooting victim sustained life-threatening injuries, according to an earlier news release.
kpug1170.com
Island County Sheriff’s sergeant arrested on two rape charges
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and Island County Sheriff’s sergeant on two separate rape charges. Island County Sheriff Rick Felici says Sgt. John Nieder is the officer who was arrested. He says Nieder has been placed on administrative leave pending an...
lyndentribune.com
Lynden Christian blows out Meridian, 51-0
On senior night, Lynden Christian made quick work of Meridian, 51-0. LC stays undefeated on the season, moving to 7-0 and 2-0 NWC. Senior Kade Eldridge had a typical game for him. He opened scoring for LC for the second consecutive week after a long touchdown run. He finished with two touchdowns on the night.
lyndentribune.com
Andrew Hoekema.JPG
kpug1170.com
Burlington business owner dies in motorcycle crash
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – A Burlington business owner was killed when his motorcycle left the roadway while he was riding in Island County Friday night. The State Patrol reports 60-year-old Edward Taylor was northbound on State Route 525 at about 11 p.m. when he crashed into a ditch. He...
Man dies in Whatcom County after an apparent paragliding accident
Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report around 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16.
Bellingham man allegedly drank tequila, attempted break-in of two businesses downtown
Man causes $2,280 in estimated damage after drinking excessive amounts of tequila.
Bellingham man suspected of I-5 vehicular homicide, DUI allegedly said he smoked marijuana
Based on field sobriety tests conducted at the scene, the Washington State Patrol believes he was slightly impaired.
Bellingham police arrest man on suspicion of incest involving child
Suspect out on bail after Whatcom County court hearing.
whatcom-news.com
Bellingham Police issue missing person alert
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police issued a missing person alert today, Wednesday, October 12th. According to the alert statement, Charles Scott, age 73, was last seen on Mahogany Avenue about 8pm last night and has been diagnosed with dementia. Scott was wearing a maroon t-shirt, blue jeans, black slip-on...
Whatcom wins in oysters and beer, two Bellingham restaurants reopen
Two gold medals were awarded to Bellingham breweries during a national festival.
Bellingham man suspected of entering woman’s apartment 13 times, sometimes without pants
The suspect and the victim live in the same apartment complex, but reportedly do not know each other.
My Clallam County
Remains found on beach near Sequim ID’d as plane crash victim
PORT ANGELES – The Clallam County Coroner’s Office has received confirmation from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab of the identity of the female remains discovered near Dungeness Spit on September 16. The decedent has been identified as 66-year-old Patricia Ann Hicks of Spokane Valley, Washington. Hicks was...
Whatcom motorcycle rider dies in hit-and-run crash Thursday on I-5 in Bellingham
The cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation as the Washington State Patrol searches for the suspected hit-and-run driver.
Arlington police seek man wanted in home invasion
A man is wanted for a home invasion and burglary in Arlington, according to the Arlington Police Department. At about 3:04 a.m. on Oct. 11, Arlington police responded to a burglary at the Chelsea Village Apartments at 18222 Smokey Point Boulevard. A woman told officers that her two young children...
Wildfire burns near Bellingham park, cause under investigation
Callers reported the fire to 911 and posts on social media showed a single column of gray smoke rising through the trees south of Bellingham’s Samish neighborhood.
Storm heading toward Whatcom could break dry spell with a vengeance
Snow likely for the North Cascades, along with strong wind and power outages.
Update: Bellingham man with dementia found after going missing overnight
Call 911 if you see him or someone matching his description.
