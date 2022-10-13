ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynden, WA

kpug1170.com

Island County Sheriff’s sergeant arrested on two rape charges

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and Island County Sheriff’s sergeant on two separate rape charges. Island County Sheriff Rick Felici says Sgt. John Nieder is the officer who was arrested. He says Nieder has been placed on administrative leave pending an...
lyndentribune.com

Lynden Christian blows out Meridian, 51-0

On senior night, Lynden Christian made quick work of Meridian, 51-0. LC stays undefeated on the season, moving to 7-0 and 2-0 NWC. Senior Kade Eldridge had a typical game for him. He opened scoring for LC for the second consecutive week after a long touchdown run. He finished with two touchdowns on the night.
LYNDEN, WA
lyndentribune.com

kpug1170.com

Burlington business owner dies in motorcycle crash

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – A Burlington business owner was killed when his motorcycle left the roadway while he was riding in Island County Friday night. The State Patrol reports 60-year-old Edward Taylor was northbound on State Route 525 at about 11 p.m. when he crashed into a ditch. He...
BURLINGTON, WA
whatcom-news.com

Bellingham Police issue missing person alert

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police issued a missing person alert today, Wednesday, October 12th. According to the alert statement, Charles Scott, age 73, was last seen on Mahogany Avenue about 8pm last night and has been diagnosed with dementia. Scott was wearing a maroon t-shirt, blue jeans, black slip-on...
BELLINGHAM, WA
My Clallam County

Remains found on beach near Sequim ID’d as plane crash victim

PORT ANGELES – The Clallam County Coroner’s Office has received confirmation from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab of the identity of the female remains discovered near Dungeness Spit on September 16. The decedent has been identified as 66-year-old Patricia Ann Hicks of Spokane Valley, Washington. Hicks was...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Arlington police seek man wanted in home invasion

A man is wanted for a home invasion and burglary in Arlington, according to the Arlington Police Department. At about 3:04 a.m. on Oct. 11, Arlington police responded to a burglary at the Chelsea Village Apartments at 18222 Smokey Point Boulevard. A woman told officers that her two young children...
ARLINGTON, WA

