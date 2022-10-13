On senior night, Lynden Christian made quick work of Meridian, 51-0. LC stays undefeated on the season, moving to 7-0 and 2-0 NWC. Senior Kade Eldridge had a typical game for him. He opened scoring for LC for the second consecutive week after a long touchdown run. He finished with two touchdowns on the night.

LYNDEN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO