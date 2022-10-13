ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia Tech athletes help make dream come true for girl with rare disorder

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XGNTD_0iXjRcNQ00

A 12-year-old metro girl got the surprise of a lifetime over the weekend, thanks to the help of a bunch of Georgia Tech athletes.

“Sammie was born with a rare chromosomal disorder that makes her prone to seizures and has affected her development. This often left her feeling isolated and excluded, but she’s found joy through sports and competing in the Special Olympics. She is a huge softball and volleyball fan, and, as it turns out, also a big fan of the Yellow Jackets,” Georgia Tech said in a post on its website.

Georgia Tech decided to give Sammie a weekend she would never forget. Several Georgia Tech athletes partnered with Dream On 3 and welcomed Sammie for the college’s homecoming weekend.

“Sammie’s weekend started with the Tech softball team. She took part in practice and warmups with the players. Then it was on to visit with the nationally ranked Georgia Tech volleyball team, and Sammie got to hang out in the locker room before the Jackets played the University of Virginia,” the college said.

To top everything off, Sammie was then swept off to be fitted for her own cheerleading outfit and joined the cheer team for the program traditions at Saturday’s game against Duke at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

“I cannot say enough great things about the Athletics staff that we worked with at Georgia Tech to make Sammie’s dream experience so memorable,” said Amelia White, volunteer and operations manager for Dream On 3. “Each team took the time to speak with Sammie and spend quality time with her. They all provided Sammie and her family with a lifetime of memories.”

To learn more about Dream On 3, CLICK HERE.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Hall of Famer and Cy Young winner, Bruce Sutter, dies at 69

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — Bruce Sutter, a Hall of Fame reliever and the 1979 Cy Young winner, has died. He was 69. Sutter was recently diagnosed with cancer and died Thursday night in hospice, surrounded by his family, one of Sutter’s three sons, Chad, told The Associated Press. The Sutter family did not provide a cause of death in its statement obtained by WSB-TV.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
WSB Radio

Warnock answers Libertarian wildcard in Ga.; Walker skips

ATLANTA — (AP) — Libertarian Chase Oliver isn’t going to win Georgia's pivotal U.S. Senate race. But the 37-year-old Atlanta businessman could help determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the Senate over the final two years of President Joe Biden's term. Oliver is the third name on...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
WSB Radio

4 wounded in shooting outside library during Atlanta university homecoming

ATLANTA — Four people, including one student, were shot during a gathering outside a library at a private university in Atlanta early Sunday, authorities said. The shooting occurred at Clark Atlanta University as a crowd listened to a disc jockey outside the Robert W. Woodruff Library at about 12:30 a.m. EDT, WSB-TV reported. None of the people suffered injuries that were considered life-threatening, police said.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

iHeartMedia-Atlanta president ‘no longer employed’ after video appears to show him use racial slurs

ATLANTA, Ga. — iHeartMedia-Atlanta president Drew Lauter is coming under fire after video that appears to show him using racial slurs surfaced. A spokesperson for iHeartMedia confirmed to WSB Reporter Ashli Lincoln on Thursday that Lauter is no longer employed by the company. The video shows Lauter riding in the backseat of car and appearing to repeatedly use the “n-word.”
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#College Sports
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
47K+
Followers
99K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy