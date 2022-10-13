Georgia Tech athletes help make dream come true for girl with rare disorder

A 12-year-old metro girl got the surprise of a lifetime over the weekend, thanks to the help of a bunch of Georgia Tech athletes.

“Sammie was born with a rare chromosomal disorder that makes her prone to seizures and has affected her development. This often left her feeling isolated and excluded, but she’s found joy through sports and competing in the Special Olympics. She is a huge softball and volleyball fan, and, as it turns out, also a big fan of the Yellow Jackets,” Georgia Tech said in a post on its website.

Georgia Tech decided to give Sammie a weekend she would never forget. Several Georgia Tech athletes partnered with Dream On 3 and welcomed Sammie for the college’s homecoming weekend.

“Sammie’s weekend started with the Tech softball team. She took part in practice and warmups with the players. Then it was on to visit with the nationally ranked Georgia Tech volleyball team, and Sammie got to hang out in the locker room before the Jackets played the University of Virginia,” the college said.

To top everything off, Sammie was then swept off to be fitted for her own cheerleading outfit and joined the cheer team for the program traditions at Saturday’s game against Duke at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

“I cannot say enough great things about the Athletics staff that we worked with at Georgia Tech to make Sammie’s dream experience so memorable,” said Amelia White, volunteer and operations manager for Dream On 3. “Each team took the time to speak with Sammie and spend quality time with her. They all provided Sammie and her family with a lifetime of memories.”

