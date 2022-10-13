ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Could the Browns Have Grounds to Void Deshaun Watson’s Contract?

Rob Parker: “If they deem this new lawsuit to be credible, if I’m the Browns, I’m trying to get from underneath the money... We don’t know all of the details, but the Roger Goodell and league will be notified of this, and the Browns are going to have to answer some questions. They need to figure out if this is credible in the terms of the contract to allow them to void the deal. This is bad news for Cleveland.”
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week

The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
New Jersey State
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
Sports
FanSided

Everything Aaron Rodgers said after awful loss to the Jets

Aaron Rodgers called on the Green Bay Packers to stay together and simplify things on offense after a bad loss to the Jets. The Packers lost the opening game of the season and had to rally back together to win the next three games. Now they’ve lost two in a row to the Giants and the Jets. Again, they need to respond.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#Tmz#Jersey Exchange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Eli Apple claps back at Saints fans after win

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple got the last laugh against the New Orleans Saints fanbase in Week 6. There is no love lost between the New Orleans Saints fanbase and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple. Earlier this year, Apple took to Twitter to say he didn’t know which fanbase he hated more between the Saints and the New York Giants. Apple played for the Saints from 2018-19. Then, he decided to express his displeasure with the city of New Orleans. Let’s just say that the Saints faithful did not forget those words.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

FanSided

291K+
Followers
551K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy