Could the Browns Have Grounds to Void Deshaun Watson’s Contract?
Rob Parker: “If they deem this new lawsuit to be credible, if I’m the Browns, I’m trying to get from underneath the money... We don’t know all of the details, but the Roger Goodell and league will be notified of this, and the Browns are going to have to answer some questions. They need to figure out if this is credible in the terms of the contract to allow them to void the deal. This is bad news for Cleveland.”
Look: Photo Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week
The Miami Dolphins will be down to their third-string quarterback this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. Both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater are nursing concussions, which means Skylar Thompson will get the start on Sunday. Heavy underdogs, Miami needs all the support it can get. Thankfully, one Dolphins cheerleader is...
NFL・
Ryan Fitzpatrick Sends Clear Message To Bears Quarterback Justin Fields
Longtime NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is not impressed with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Fields and the Bears fell to the Commanders of Washington 12-7 on Thursday night. After the game, Fitzpatrick crushed Fields for not knowing what kind of quarterback he is. ...
Dallas Cowboys Foolishly Give Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles Bulletin Board Material Ahead of Crucial NFC East Showdown
Jalen Hurts now has some extra motivation to beat the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. The post Dallas Cowboys Foolishly Give Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles Bulletin Board Material Ahead of Crucial NFC East Showdown appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Jimmy Johnson explains how Dallas Cowboys can beat Philadelphia Eagles
Former Super Bowl champion coach lays out strategy for the NFC East battle at Lincoln Field.
Everything Aaron Rodgers said after awful loss to the Jets
Aaron Rodgers called on the Green Bay Packers to stay together and simplify things on offense after a bad loss to the Jets. The Packers lost the opening game of the season and had to rally back together to win the next three games. Now they’ve lost two in a row to the Giants and the Jets. Again, they need to respond.
Colin Cowherd Predicting Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There are 13 games remaining in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season and bunch that are projected to be close. But Colin Cowherd believes that one of the games with the largest spreads this weekend is primed for an upset. On Friday's edition of The Herd during his Blazin'...
Nick Saban freaked out on the sideline as Alabama melted down vs. Tennessee
Alabama football played an uncharacteristically sloppy first half against Tennessee prompting a sideline tantrum from Nick Saban. Tennessee gave Alabama the opposite of a warm welcome at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The Volunteers jumped out to a 21-7 lead in the first quarter as the Crimson Tide committed a slew...
Report: Matt Rhule's firing of Joe Brady didn't sit well with Panthers players
On Friday, The Athletic published one spicy meatball of a story about Matt Rhule’s rugged reign over the Carolina Panthers. And, as any story about a three-year tenure that ended in a midseason dismissal would go, there weren’t too many flattering details. One of those specifics—in a move...
Jerry Jones Fires Back at Dan Snyder 'Dirt' Story: 'Get In Line!' Says Cowboys Owner
Jerry Jones and Dan Snyder were recently photographed together before Dallas’ win over Washington. But is the relationship still all smiles?
Watch Jacoby Brissett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and other Browns discuss facing the Patriots
BEREA, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Jacoby Brissett, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper, Greg Newsome II and other Browns discuss their rematch with the Patriots Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Both teams are 2-3, and both are expected to run the ball a lot. The Browns lost 45-7 to the...
NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Saints prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to take on the New Orleans Saints in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup in the Superdome. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Bengals-Saints prediction and pick, laid out below. The Bengals are off...
Browns’ Clowney, Ward injured, will miss game vs Patriots
Cleveland Browns starting defense end Jadeveon Clowney and top cornerback Denzel Ward will miss Sunday's game against the New England Patriots with injuries.
Bengals issue final injury report before Week 6 vs. Saints
The Cincinnati Bengals had plenty of injury questions chasing them into a Week 6 encounter with the New Orleans Saints. Headlining those questions was wide receiver Tee Higgins. He reaggravated an ankle injury a week ago during the loss to the Ravens and was limited most of the week. Then...
Giants vs. Ravens: NFL experts make Week 6 picks
The New York Giants (4-1) will host the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 5.5-point home underdogs and that’s where the spread remains as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who...
Houston Rockets Waive Former 6th Overall Pick
On Saturday, the Houston Rockets waived Willie Cauley-Stein. The 29-year-old was the sixth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.
Eli Apple claps back at Saints fans after win
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple got the last laugh against the New Orleans Saints fanbase in Week 6. There is no love lost between the New Orleans Saints fanbase and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple. Earlier this year, Apple took to Twitter to say he didn’t know which fanbase he hated more between the Saints and the New York Giants. Apple played for the Saints from 2018-19. Then, he decided to express his displeasure with the city of New Orleans. Let’s just say that the Saints faithful did not forget those words.
NFL Addresses Latest Deshaun Watson Lawsuit
Cleveland Browns quarterback is facing his 26th lawsuit, the NFL released a small statement on it.
Kirk Cousins spotted wearing multiple diamond chains
Cousins, who says he's not cool, is changing the narrative.
ESPN report says Carson Wentz trade 'was 100% a Dan [Snyder] move'
Remember when Washington head coach Ron Rivera was supposed to have the final say on all personnel matters?. Well, according to Thursday’s ESPN report on Commanders owner Daniel Snyder suggesting he had ‘dirt’ on other NFL owners, it was the owner who pushed for Washington to trade for quarterback Carson Wentz.
NFL・
