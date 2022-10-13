Read full article on original website
Russell Westbrook's Lakers bench debut ends quickly as he leaves game after five minutes with hamstring injury
For the first time since he was a rookie, Russell Westbrook came off the bench Friday with the Los Angeles Lakers wrapping up their preseason schedule in Sacramento. Westbrook entered the game at the 7:30 mark of the first quarter, and five minutes later he was done for the night with a hamstring injury. During those five minutes, Westbrook was held scoreless, missing a couple 3-pointers and committing two turnovers. It was interesting that Westbrook entered the game to play alongside LeBron James.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Should be good for opening night
Murray (hamstring) is expected to suit up for the Nuggets' season opener against the Jazz, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray could have suited up in the Nuggets' preseason finale against Golden State, but Coach Mike Malone decided to play it safe so that he'll be fully ready to go against Utah. After missing all of last season to an ACL injury, erring on the side of caution was the smart move. Expect Murray to play a key role for Denver this season as the second offensive option.
Warriors extending Jordan Poole was a no-brainer, but the Draymond Green decision next summer won't be so easy
Jordan Poole is a budding star. He's 23 years old, and in what was, effectively, his first NBA season of record, he put up 18.5 points and four assists a night and led the league in free-throw percentage. Poole's defense remains a postseason question mark, same as Tyler Herro's in Miami, but hyper-creators and deadeye shooters like this don't grow on trees.
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: No rust to shake off
Ingram finished with 19 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal over 20 minutes in Friday's preseason game against the Hawks. Ingram didn't miss a beat in his preseason debut, shooting efficiently from the field while also distributing the basketball. He missed the last few exhibitions due to a toe injury but will be at full strength entering the regular-season opener Wednesday in Brooklyn.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Questionable for Friday
Jokic (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Friday's preseason finale against the Warriors, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports. It's unclear if Jokic drew the questionable tag based on his previous wrist injury or if it's simply related to rest. Considering the big man played only during the first half of Wednesday's preseason game against the Clippers, it's unlikely he'll see a normal workload Friday if he does suit up. Regardless, Jokic should be ready to roll for next Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Jazz, barring any setbacks.
Pelicans Draft Pick Signs Two-Way Contract
The New Orleans Pelicans announced the signing of their draft pick to a two-way contract.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Out Friday
Murray (hamstring) will not play in the Nuggets' preseason finale versus the Warrriors, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray was listed as questionable heading into the contest and the Nuggets will opt to err on the side of caution. His status for the team's regular season opener against the Jazz on Wednesday is uncertain. He is returning from an ACL injury that sidelined him for the entire 2021-22 campaign, so expect the team to continue excercising caution as the season tips off.
NBA preseason winners and losers: Draymond Green causes rift; Ben Simmons is back; Russell Westbrook benched
Impatience has become the norm in our society. We moan when we see anything but "same-day delivery" for our online orders. We cancel our Ubers and Lyfts if they're more than 10 minutes away. We don't even watch the opening credits for our favorite shows any more thanks to the "skip intro" button.
NBA・
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Will not return Friday
Brogdon exited Friday's exhibtion game against the Raptors due to a sore right leg. Brogdon's injury is not considered serious and he would likely still be available if this were a regular-season game, according to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe. When healthy, he is expected to provide depth in the Celtics' backcourt as well as a spark off the bench as their sixth man.
Andrew Wiggins agrees to four-year, $109 million extension with Warriors, per report
Andrew Wiggins has agreed to a four-year, $109 million extension with the Golden State Warriors, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Wiggins, who was entering the final year of his contract, is now set to stay in the Bay Area through the 2026-27 season. Wiggins shined in the playoffs last season, particularly...
Braves' Charlie Morton: Starting Game 4 on Saturday
Morton will draw the start in Saturday's Game 4 matchup in the NLDS with the Phillies. Morton will have his next expected start pushed back a day after Spencer Strider was confirmed as Friday's Game 3 starter. The 38-year-old has yet to pitch in the postseason after having posted a 6.23 ERA in his final five outings of the regular season. Morton will look to produce a better performance in Saturday's contest, which could be an elimination game for Atlanta.
Braves' Orlando Arcia: Sitting Game 3
Arcia is not in the starting lineup for Game 3 of the NLDS versus the Phillies on Friday. Arcia will take a seat after he went 0-for-5 with two walks and a strikeout while starting the first two games of the NLDS. Vaughn Grissom will draw the start at second base and bat eighth against the Phillies on Friday.
MLB・
Ravens' Ben Cleveland: Remains out for Week 6
Cleveland (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Giants. Cleveland will miss a second straight game due to a foot injury he presumably suffered during Week 5 prep. Ben Powers will remain the Ravens' starting left guard in Cleveland's absence.
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Practices fully throughout week
Waddle (groin) was a full practice participant throughout the week and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings. In Week 5, both Waddle and Tyreek Hill (quadriceps/foot) missed practice time and took questionable tags into the Dolphins' game against the Jets. The two receivers were cleared to play in the 40-17 loss, but both Waddle (three catches for 23 yards on four targets) and Hill (seven receptions for 47 yards on seven targets) turned in their worst and second-worst performances, respectively, of the season while working mostly with third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson. Like Waddle, Hill was a full participant in practice throughout the week, and while the two receivers look to be in a better spot health-wise heading into this Sunday, they will once again have to make do with Thompson under center. After struggling in his first NFL action in relief of Teddy Bridgewater (concussion), Thompson will at least have the benefit of a full week of reps with the first-team offense in advance of his first career start.
NFL・
Saints' Michael Thomas: Out for a third straight game
Thomas (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Cincinnati, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Thomas will miss a third straight game, and perhaps a fourth with the Saints on a short schedule ahead of their Thursday matchup with Arizona in Week 7. With Chris Olave (concussion), Jarvis Landry (knee) and Deonte Harty (foot) also in danger of missing Sunday's game, the Saints may be down to Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith as the only healthy wide receivers out of the six they carry on the active roster.
Lightning's Alex Killorn: Earns two helpers
Killorn was credited with a pair of assists during the Lightning's 5-2 victory over the Blue Jackets on Friday. Killorn, who has yet to score in 42 shifts this season, earned his first two assists of the season Friday. The 33-year-old left winger has proven to be a consistent scorer, collecting at least 14 goals each season since his sophomore campaign (2013-14). Killorn's 25 goals last season were one off the career mark he established during 2019-20. If Killorn remains on the second line with Steven Stamkos, he could provide fantasy managers with offensive depth.
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Cleared for Week 6
Maddox doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against Dallas. Maddox, who's missed back-to-back games due to an ankle issue, is set to make his first appearance since Week 3. Before his injury, the 2018 fourth-round pick was operating as the Eagles' top nickel corner and played over 80 percent of the team's defensive snaps in each of his appearances. He figures to reprise that role against the Cowboys on Sunday.
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Logs limited session Thursday
Ojulari (calf) participated in individual drills and was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Though he wasn't able to fully participate in practice, this is a positive development after Ojulari missed the Week 5 win over the Packers due to a calf injury. The second-year pro has started the week with a pair of limited practices, giving him a chance to suit up Sunday in a home game against Baltimore.
Kentucky basketball recruiting: Five-star center Aaron Bradshaw commits to Wildcats over Louisville, UCLA
Kentucky's Big Blue Madness tipoff event for the upcoming basketball season got started with a bang Friday when the Wildcats received a commitment from five-star center Aaron Bradshaw. Ranked as the No. 4 overall prospect and top center in the Class of 2023 by 247Sports, Bradshaw picked Kentucky over Louisville, Texas, UCLA, USC and an opportunity to play for the G League Ignite.
Bears' Justin Fields: Hurts left shoulder
Fields said after Thursday's 12-7 loss to the Commanders that he re-aggravated an injury to his left (non-throwing) shoulder, Grant Gordon of NFL.com reports. As the quarterback pointed out Thursday, the Bears' next game isn't until Oct. 24 against the Patriots, which will afford him some added healing time in Week 7. In any case, the signal-caller's status will be worth monitoring in the coming days, and he seems likely to be included on the Bears' injury report when the team resumes practicing next Thursday. Fields finished the Week 6 loss with 14 completions on 27 attempts for 190 yards, a touchdown and an interception while carrying 12 times for 88 yards.
