MedicalXpress
Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery
Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
MedicalXpress
Study finds antisepsis agents interchangeable in reducing infection risk in open fracture surgeries
Orthopaedics faculty at LSU Health New Orleans participated in a study comparing two antisepsis aqueous solutions in reducing the risk of infection in patients requiring surgery for open fractures. In the largest known randomized-controlled trial, the research team found that contrary to current international recommendations, chlorhexidine gluconate was not superior to povidone-iodine in an alcohol or aqueous solution in preventing surgical site infection.
MedicalXpress
Gene associated with better immune response, protection after COVID-19 vaccination
Researchers from the University of Oxford have today reported new findings from a study exploring how certain genes can help generate a strong immune response following vaccination with two commonly used COVID-19 vaccines—identifying a particular gene associated with a high antibody response. In their findings published in Nature Medicine,...
MedicalXpress
Scientists discover possible target for treating and preventing osteoarthritis
Wear and tear on joints can lead to inflammation, breakdown of cartilage and development of osteoarthritis. Scientists at UF Scripps Biomedical Research have found a possible new target to fight this painful cascade. In a study published Thursday in the journal PLOS One, biochemist Patrick Griffin, Ph.D., and colleague Mi...
MedicalXpress
Immune marker suPAR high in patients with heart failure, predicts risk and death
For years, cardiologists have zeroed in on a hormone called BNP as a gold standard to determine if patients with heart failure are at risk of severe illness or death. It's released by the heart in response to when the cardiac tissue stretches due to pressure. While the B-type natriuretic...
MedicalXpress
Eating well and avoiding the news gave the best mental health outcomes during COVID
A healthy diet and avoiding the news helped prevent anxiety and depression during COVID, even better than interacting with friends, following a routine, or pursuing hobbies. A preliminary finding about diet was published earlier this year and the final findings are presented at the ECNP conference in Vienna. Dr. Joaquim...
MedicalXpress
Looking at ten years of data, experts recommend improvements to the flu vaccine
While influenza has taken a backseat to COVID-19 over the last 2.5 years, flu season is here again and, with a significant reduction in social distancing, masking and other COVID-prevention measures, we'll likely see many more cases of the flu this year, experts say. The best prevention against flu is...
MedicalXpress
High magnetic field reduces side effects caused by anti-cancer drug imatinib
Researchers led by Prof. Zhang Xin at the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) combined the 9.4 T static magnetic field (SMF) with a commonly used anti-cancer drug imatinib mesylate on gastrointestinal-stromal-tumor-bearing mice. They found that the 9.4 T SMF not only enhanced the anti-tumor effect of imatinib, but also reduced the drug side effects on tissues and organs. In addition, it reduced depressive behavior in mice.
MedicalXpress
Operations for diverticulitis decreased in 2020, but the degree of disease severity increased
The first year of the COVID pandemic significantly altered how patients and providers treated diverticulitis, causing a significant drop in operations to manage the disease but a corresponding increase in the proportion of more severe cases and the need for emergency surgery, according to results of a nationwide study presented at the Scientific Forum of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2022.
MedicalXpress
Patients with clinical depression 'stopped seeking treatment' during the COVID waves
In the first study of its kind, German researchers have shown that the COVID pandemic saw a huge drop in the number of patients being admitted to hospital for clinical depression. Independently of these national statistics, the researchers found that the number of outpatients they dealt with increased over the same period in their department. As inpatient treatment offers more intensive levels of care, this implies that many patients did not receive care appropriate to their condition. It is not yet known if this shift in treatment is also seen in other countries.
MedicalXpress
Findings support repurposing rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin for diabetes
Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions discovered that the rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin can potentially be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms. The study, which was conducted in mice, appeared today in the journal Cell Metabolism. Although scientists have identified definitive associations between inflammation in white adipose tissue...
MedicalXpress
Study shows how urban environment influences physical activity in COPD patients
The physical activity and exercise capacity of people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) appear to be related to population density, pedestrian street length, slope of terrain and exposure to nitrogen dioxide (NO2) in the vicinity of their homes, according to a new study led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a center supported by the "la Caixa" Foundation.
MedicalXpress
Europe's high mortality linked to antimicrobial resistance needs action now
The latest and most comprehensive analysis of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and its impact in the entire WHO European Region (53 countries) was published in a paper today in The Lancet Public Health. Researchers at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington's School of Medicine, Oxford Center for Global Health Research, Center for Tropical Medicine and Global Health, and other collaborators analyzed 23 bacterial pathogens and 88 pathogen-drug combinations to release the following findings:
MedicalXpress
Tackling resistance to HIF2 drugs with an RNA-based therapy
Expected to be diagnosed in 2% of men and 1% of women in the U.S., kidney cancer has traditionally been one of the most challenging cancers to treat. Until 2005, only one drug had been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat kidney cancer, which is resistant to both chemotherapy and conventional radiation. Since then, discoveries about its biology have led to a flurry of targeted and immune therapies. But despite these advances, still today, most patients succumb to the disease once the cancer has spread.
MedicalXpress
Study finds that reducing intake of simple sugars improves GERD
A reduction in dietary carbohydrates improved both symptoms and objective measurements of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) in a randomized controlled trial. A team of Vanderbilt researchers recently reported in the American Journal of Gastroenterology that reduced consumption of simple sugars improved esophageal acid pH, the number of reflux episodes, and the hallmark symptoms of GERD: heartburn and regurgitation.
MedicalXpress
Timely surveillance with chest imaging may benefit colorectal cancer patients
Colorectal cancer patients with certain clinical characteristics may benefit from more frequent chest imaging to help identify and target cancer that has spread to the lungs, according to new research presented at the Scientific Forum of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2022. These findings have the potential to improve long-term outcomes of patients with metastatic colorectal cancer.
MedicalXpress
For Alzheimer's patients, a controversial drug brings hope
At 53, Michele Hall was at the height of her legal career. She'd just sent her three kids to college. She had decades ahead with her husband Doug—after nearly 30 years of marriage, the couple looked forward to celebrating 30 more. Then came the shocking diagnosis. Michele had Alzheimer's...
MedicalXpress
Novel monoclonal antibody therapy for SARS-CoV-2
An entirely new approach to monoclonal antibody therapy shows that targeting the more genetically stable internal protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus rather than the surface spike protein can also clear SARS-CoV-2, reports a study from Northwestern Medicine and the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC), published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.
MedicalXpress
Safety and efficacy of intraventicular immunovirotherapy with oncolytic HSV-1 for CNS cancers
Metastatic or leptomeningeal disease (LMD), the spreading of a brain cancer to the meninges, is a devastating cancer complication that does not respond well to conventional therapies. While researchers can directly inoculate some brain tumors with an engineered virus that selectively targets cancer cells, this invasive technique is not feasible for widespread or surgically inaccessible malignancies, such as in LMD.
MedicalXpress
Talk therapy could improve mental health of people with dementia
People living with dementia may benefit from talking therapies available on the NHS, if they suffer from anxiety or depression, finds a new study led by UCL researchers. Mental health problems such as depression and anxiety are very common in people with dementia, and previous studies estimate that 38% of people with mild dementia are affected by the conditions.
