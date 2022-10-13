Read full article on original website
Related
Turnto10.com
Diocese of Providence honors couples with wedding anniversary celebration
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A wedding anniversary celebration honored 160 couples at Cathedral of Saints Peter & Paul on Sunday. The couples, from parishes across Rhode Island, celebrated milestone wedding anniversaries in the past year; some celebrated as long as 70 years of marriage. They renewed their vows and...
Turnto10.com
'I need help' Pawtucket mother seeks answers, help with apartment damage
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Pawtucket mother is frantically looking for answers and help, as she says her apartment has developed mold that she says is sickening her family. Taylor Kunar, 23, and her boyfriend have lived in their apartment on Dexter Court in Pawtucket since April 2021. The couple has since welcomed a daughter, Capri, who's eight months old.
Turnto10.com
'Touch-A-Truck' raises money for children in need during holiday season
CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — The local nonprofit organization After Fire Victims Outreach brought out their biggest trucks for children to meet local heroes while helping out others in need on Sunday. Children were able to touch, climb and honk the horn of trucks and emergency vehicles during the 'Touch-A-Truck'...
Turnto10.com
Westerly community mourns radio station owner Chris DiPaola
WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) — Westerly radio station WBLQ on Friday announced the death of its owner, Chris DiPaola. DiPaola died suddenly on Thursday night at his home of apparent heart failure. He was 49 years old. His family, friends and everyone at the radio station is stunned by the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Turnto10.com
Massachusetts teen charged with making threat against Cumberland High School
Cumberland police said Friday that a student in a Massachusetts school district is accused of making a threat against Cumberland High School in a social media message to a CHS student. Police said Cumberland High School was put into restricted movement Thursday while the threat was evaluated and investigated. They...
Turnto10.com
First dog park in Smithfield opens
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — The Smithfield Dog Park officially opened on Sunday. Town leaders and members of Bryant University held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the park at 353 Farnum Pike. The playground is fully fenced and has designated parking. The park is open from sunrise to sunset.
Turnto10.com
MassDOT maintenance to impact traffic on Braga Bridge
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be doing maintenance on the Braga Bridge on 195 over the Taunton River on Monday. The work is expected to begin at 9 a.m. and go until about 3 p.m. The right lane on the eastbound side will...
Turnto10.com
Shots fired in Providence neighborhood, one in custody
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Police responded to a report of gunshots fired in Providence on Sunday night. Officers responded at about 10 p.m. to Calverly Street. Police told an NBC 10 crew at the scene that nobody was hit. The road was taped off, and police eventually took a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Turnto10.com
Cranston East girl uses football to prepare for the U.S. Army
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — From being the only girl on the football team, a captain on the wrestling team and helping student-athletes with special needs, a Cranston East senior is making the most out of her senior year before she ships off to basic training in the U.S. Army this summer.
Turnto10.com
Smithfield police investigate vandalism at Deerfield Park
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — Smithfield police are investigating after they say someone vandalized Deerfield Park. Officers said the vandalism included offensive symbols and a racial slur written in spray paint in the area of the concession stand. Police worked with Smithfield Parks & Recreation to quickly cover and/or remove...
Turnto10.com
Mmm! Podcast discovers more than just wine at Newport Vineyards
Mario had a "grape" time doing this podcast at Newport Vineyards in Middletown. Mmm! A Food Podcast is available from Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, CastBox, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and other providers.
Turnto10.com
What if recent rain fell as snow?
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Recent rain has brought up the topic of "what if it were snow" as we get closer to fall. While the amount of moisture in the atmosphere now is generally not possible in the winter, it's fun to talk about!. The standard ratio is 10...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Turnto10.com
Two killed in crash on I-495 in Mansfield
Massachusetts State Police are investigating an early morning crash on Interstate 495 south. State troopers responded to calls of a crash at the 29.8 mile marker in Mansfield involving five vehicles around 4 a.m. Saturday. Three vehicles were in the right breakdown lane and two vehicles were in the center...
Turnto10.com
Lincoln no longer undefeated after Chariho takes the win
LINCOLN, R.I. (WJAR) — Previously undefeated Lincoln hosted Chariho for week six of high school football. Lincoln's winning streak was broken after Chariho secured the win with a final score of 7-6.
Turnto10.com
Smithfield takes the win against Tiverton
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — Smithfield hosted Tiverton on Friday night for week six of high school football. The Smithfield Sentinels secured the win against the Tiverton Tigers with a final score of 41-6.
Turnto10.com
Truck flips on Storrow Drive, spilling oil and sprouts
BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police said a Mattapoisett man was driving a truck that flipped over on Storrow Drive at the Boston University Bridge early Friday morning. The crash was reported at about 2 a.m. The truck dumped boxes of sprouts all over the road. Environmental officials were called in to clean up oil that spilled.
Turnto10.com
Providence police make four arrests, seize narcotics and firearms
(WJAR) — Providence police said Friday that they seized large amounts of drugs throughout the city, resulting in several arrests. Police made four arrests and seized lots of drugs on Wednesday. "This is incredible work. This is the reason, one of the main reasons, that our crime stats are...
Turnto10.com
A nice Sunday despite additional clouds with showers developing Monday
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — After a spectacular Saturday, our weekend will still end on a nice note for Sunday. Expect a few changes, such as more clouds and slightly cooler temperatures due to a weak cold front passing through. Sunday is a great day for any yard work needing...
Turnto10.com
Police capture 2 suspects in home invasion, 1 suspect still at large
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police said two people are in custody after an armed home invasion in Cranston Friday afternoon, while a third suspect is still at large. Police identified the second suspect in custody as 19-year-old Daevon Silva of Pawtucket, who was previously arrested in connection with a brawl on the Block Island ferry in August. He was later arrested in August on stolen vehicle and ghost gun possession charges.
Turnto10.com
Warwick police urge residents to lock car doors after string of break-ins
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police said there has been a recent uptick in larcenies from unlocked cars in the area. NBC 10 talked with two families in the Longmeadow neighborhood on the east side of Warwick, who said they've been impacted. "My wife called me and she said...
Comments / 0