PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Pawtucket mother is frantically looking for answers and help, as she says her apartment has developed mold that she says is sickening her family. Taylor Kunar, 23, and her boyfriend have lived in their apartment on Dexter Court in Pawtucket since April 2021. The couple has since welcomed a daughter, Capri, who's eight months old.

PAWTUCKET, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO