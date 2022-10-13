Read full article on original website
Spokane Valley fatal stabbing suspect arrested
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Deputies have arrested a suspect from a fatal stabbing that happened in Spokane Valley. Twenty-year-old Aaron McAteer was booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree murder and unrelated arrest warrants for driving under 21 alcohol/cannabis, no valid operator’s license first degree and minor in possession. A man was stabbed multiple times and killed in Spokane...
Spokane Police shoot, injure suspect in exchange of gunfire
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man is at the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an exchange of gunfire between him and the Spokane Police Department. SPD says officers approached a man who was inside his car as part of a joint investigation with the Drug Enforcement Administration. SPD says they moved to block the suspect from fleeing, and the suspect got...
Chronicle
Woman Confronts Ex-Spokane Police Officer Who Raped Her While on Duty as He's Sentenced to 14 Years to Life
Standing in a Spokane courtroom Thursday morning, Tatyanna Presnell, boldly addressed the ex-police officer who sexually assaulted her in her own home. "I am rising out of the ashes and becoming a survivor," Presnell said. Nathan Nash, 39, was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison Thursday after a...
Two Spokane residents facing felony charges after allegedly staging robbery at Sunset Bowling
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Two Washington residents are facing felony charges after they allegedly staged a robbery Oct. 2 at Sunset Bowling Center in Coeur d'Alene, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Brett C. Sears, 38, of Spokane, is charged with burglary, grand theft, eluding...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Newport man charged with felony eluding
OLDTOWN — A man is facing a felony eluding charge after Bonner County Sheriff's deputies say he fled from them after they attempted to pull him over for speeding. While the elusion was temporarily successful, William David Carey, 34, was later identified and charged two weeks later. Carey, who resides in Newport, Wash., was on his way home from work in Oldtown on March 29, 2021 when Bonner County Deputy Justin Penn pulled him over for allegedly going 65 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to court documents. Penn said he clocked Carey accelerating up to 88 mph before he started to follow, according to court documents.
18-year-old woman killed in drive-by confrontation near downtown Kennewick
Detectives were working with crime scene investigators at several locations Sunday.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Burglary, grand theft charges in Sagle break-in
SAGLE — A local man is facing felony burglary charges after local law enforcement claim he is responsible for a May break-in that occurred off Gun Club Road. According to the affidavit, between closing on May 10 and opening on May 11, two subjects entered the Pierce Auto Center and made off with an estimated $16,000 worth of tools, parts, and other merchandise.
Guardians Foundation reveals ex-employee confessed to alleged fraud two weeks before Trent shelter approval
SPOKANE, Wash. — According to Guardians Foundation CEO Mike Shaw, in early spring of this year, the Guardians internal audit team found "anomalies" in its transaction reports. Upon investigating the anomalies, evidence of potential fraud pointed to one employee. Shaw said by May, internal investigators felt they had enough...
Man stabbed, killed in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was stabbed multiple times and killed in Spokane Valley after a fight on Friday. According to Spokane Valley Police Chief Dave Ellis, officers got a call about two men fighting in the street on E. Boone and N. Dorn Court. Police say they found one man with several stab wounds. He later died in...
Family of man shot, killed by Spokane Police officer sues City of Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – The family of a man shot and killed by a Spokane Police officer is suing the City of Spokane. Officer Caleb Martin shot and killed David Shafer on October 23, 2019 near Garnet and Thor. The lawsuit was filed by Shafer’s wife, who said he was experiencing a mental health crisis when he was killed. She alleges...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Man sentenced for illegally voting in Idaho during 2020 presidential election
A man has been sentenced for illegally voting in the 2020 presidential election. Charles A. Skiles, 70, was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation and a $1,500 fine. A jury found him guilty in August of felony illegal voting and misdemeanor illegal registration by a voter. Skiles entered an...
Deputies shoot, kill suspect considered ‘armed and wanted’
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — One man is dead after an hours-long standoff with deputies in Stevens County. Deputies said the suspect was armed and wearing body armor. The incident began earlier in the day in north Spokane County when deputies responded to reports that the man had fired a shot at another man and threatened to kill him.
Spokane police chief and county sheriff moving forward on I-90 encampment plan
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl and Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich sat down Thursday for their second meeting on clearing out the homeless camp near I-90 and Freya. "What is necessary and what do we need when we move in to close down the camp out...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Woman charged with animal cruelty
COEUR d’ALENE — A woman is facing criminal charges after police said she kept dozens of animals in unsanitary conditions in an apartment. Samantha R. Ohara, 30, of Coeur d’Alene, is charged with 20 counts of cruelty to animals and one count of injury to a child, all misdemeanors.
Idaho State Police seek help from witnesses on fatal car crash in Oldtown
OLDTOWN, Idaho — Idaho State Police are still investigating a fatal car crash that occurred Friday afternoon on Oct. 7, 2022 in Oldtown, Idaho. At this time, ISP is seeking contact from anyone with information or who may have seen or had contact with Dakota J. Lafountain or his vehicle on the date of the incident.
Crime remains consistent as Spokane Police move into East Central precinct
Spokane Police Department say it's still working out operations in the building. The non-profit not affiliated with SPD, COPS recently moved into the building as well.
Gonzaga student in hospital with life-threating injuries from self-inflicted gunshot wound
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Gonzaga student is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after reportedly shooting themself early Saturday morning. According to the Spokane Police Department and Gonzaga University Campus Security and Public Safety, a student suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound in their on-campus apartment. Emergency 911 dispatchers were contacted by multiple on-campus individuals and took the student to a...
Spokane police confirms involvement in suspected fraud investigation of Guardians Foundation
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police confirm they're now involved in the investigation into reports of suspected fraud involving a large amount of money in the city's housing and homeless system. On Monday, Spokane City Council members said they learned a former Guardians Foundation employee was allegedly mishandling money. The...
2 charged for staging robbery at Coeur d’Alene bowling alley
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Police say two people from Spokane County conspired to steal money and staged a robbery at a Coeur d’Alene bowling alley. Coeur d’Alene Police responded to a robbery call at Sunset Bowling at 10:30 p.m. on October 2. A female employee, identified as Lindsey Little, told police she was closing the bowling alley when she heard...
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: Biden administration's lax border policies have opened the floodgates inundating Idaho law enforcement
The Biden administration’s “catch and release” and porous border policies give drug cartels easy access to distribute deadly drugs, traffic unsuspecting victims and leave a wake of violence in our neighborhoods. We must secure our border immediately. The Biden administration’s border policies have opened the floodgates:
