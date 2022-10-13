ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, MI

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Valley fatal stabbing suspect arrested

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Deputies have arrested a suspect from a fatal stabbing that happened in Spokane Valley. Twenty-year-old Aaron McAteer was booked into the Spokane County Jail for second-degree murder and unrelated arrest warrants for driving under 21 alcohol/cannabis, no valid operator’s license first degree and minor in possession. A man was stabbed multiple times and killed in Spokane...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Police shoot, injure suspect in exchange of gunfire

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man is at the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an exchange of gunfire between him and the Spokane Police Department. SPD says officers approached a man who was inside his car as part of a joint investigation with the Drug Enforcement Administration. SPD says they moved to block the suspect from fleeing, and the suspect got...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Newport man charged with felony eluding

OLDTOWN — A man is facing a felony eluding charge after Bonner County Sheriff's deputies say he fled from them after they attempted to pull him over for speeding. While the elusion was temporarily successful, William David Carey, 34, was later identified and charged two weeks later. Carey, who resides in Newport, Wash., was on his way home from work in Oldtown on March 29, 2021 when Bonner County Deputy Justin Penn pulled him over for allegedly going 65 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to court documents. Penn said he clocked Carey accelerating up to 88 mph before he started to follow, according to court documents.
NEWPORT, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Burglary, grand theft charges in Sagle break-in

SAGLE — A local man is facing felony burglary charges after local law enforcement claim he is responsible for a May break-in that occurred off Gun Club Road. According to the affidavit, between closing on May 10 and opening on May 11, two subjects entered the Pierce Auto Center and made off with an estimated $16,000 worth of tools, parts, and other merchandise.
SAGLE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man stabbed, killed in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was stabbed multiple times and killed in Spokane Valley after a fight on Friday. According to Spokane Valley Police Chief Dave Ellis, officers got a call about two men fighting in the street on E. Boone and N. Dorn Court. Police say they found one man with several stab wounds. He later died in...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Man sentenced for illegally voting in Idaho during 2020 presidential election

A man has been sentenced for illegally voting in the 2020 presidential election. Charles A. Skiles, 70, was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation and a $1,500 fine. A jury found him guilty in August of felony illegal voting and misdemeanor illegal registration by a voter. Skiles entered an...
KREM2

Deputies shoot, kill suspect considered ‘armed and wanted’

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — One man is dead after an hours-long standoff with deputies in Stevens County. Deputies said the suspect was armed and wearing body armor. The incident began earlier in the day in north Spokane County when deputies responded to reports that the man had fired a shot at another man and threatened to kill him.
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Sentencing#Fbi#Dea#State#Voluntary Manslaughter#The Prosecutor S Office#Operation Engage Spokane
Coeur d'Alene Press

Woman charged with animal cruelty

COEUR d’ALENE — A woman is facing criminal charges after police said she kept dozens of animals in unsanitary conditions in an apartment. Samantha R. Ohara, 30, of Coeur d’Alene, is charged with 20 counts of cruelty to animals and one count of injury to a child, all misdemeanors.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Gonzaga student in hospital with life-threating injuries from self-inflicted gunshot wound

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Gonzaga student is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after reportedly shooting themself early Saturday morning. According to the Spokane Police Department and Gonzaga University Campus Security and Public Safety, a student suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound in their on-campus apartment. Emergency 911 dispatchers were contacted by multiple on-campus individuals and took the student to a...
SPOKANE, WA

