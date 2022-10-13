ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD busts woman accused of pickpocketing man after he was hit, killed by truck

By Aliza Chasan
 3 days ago

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a woman accused of pickpocketing a man after he was fatally struck by a truck near Times Square, officials said Thursday.

The man was killed on Oct. 6. When police arrived at the scene, the victim did not have a wallet or any form of identification on him, according to police sources. While sources initially told PIX11 the victim’s wallet was stolen, they later said it was unclear what the suspect took.

The NYPD has not yet publicly identified the victim. He suffered severe trauma to his head and body, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and was not immediately charged with a crime.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell, who tweeted the news of the woman’s arrest, did not identify her. She was charged with grand larceny. Officers with NYPD Transit took her into custody at the 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue subway station, near where the man was killed.

