Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg City Council appoints Brother John Muhammad to District 7 seat

By Colleen Wright
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
Pinellas County Commissioner René Flowers embraces John (Muhammad) Malone, a 46-year-old community activist, after he was appointed to the St. Petersburg City Council on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. [ ANGELICA EDWARDS | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Brother John Muhammad, a longtime community activist and president of the Childs Park Neighborhood Association, will serve as the next City Council member representing southwestern St. Petersburg.

Muhammad, whose legal name is John C. Malone, was selected after two rounds of voting among council members at the end of an emotional and sobering four-hour meeting Thursday. The vote was between Muhammad, 46, and former council member and state representative Wengay Newton.

“I’m feeling amazing,” Muhammad said between selfies with council member Deborah Figgs-Sanders, Pinellas County Commissioner Rene Flowers and his family. “Of course, giving God all the glory because the reason that I’m here is because of whatever his will is, is going to be done.”

Council members Richie Floyd, Brandi Gabbard and Figgs-Sanders voted twice for Muhammad, and Copley Gerdes was the swing vote who voted for law student Moneer Kheireddine in the first round. Council chairperson Gina Driscoll and council members Ed Montanari and Lisset Hanewicz voted for Newton.

All applicants for the open District 7 seat were invited to Thursday’s council meeting to make their case to be appointed and take questions. The seat was left vacant following the resignation of Lisa Wheeler-Bowman last month after questions arose about whether she was still living in her district.

The other applicants — minister and financial representative Corey Givens Jr., restaurateur Daniel Soronen and social worker Glenn Wilder — did not receive any votes.

Muhammad faced questions about his support of Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam whom the Southern Poverty Law Center calls an anti-Semite. Muhammad has said the accusation that he is anti-Semitic is unfounded.

“I have shown a consistent commitment to being a bridge builder that a lot of us talk about, but it seems like the inclusivity that we champion as a city only applies when we agreed on certain things,” he said.

Gerdes explained why he gave the advantage to Muhammad.

“I took Brother John at his word that he believes in an inclusive city and that his viewpoint is one of love for all and I expect him over the next 14 months to show that,” he said. “If he doesn’t, then you know the voters will decide in November.”

In a statement, Mayor Ken Welch said he looked forward to working with Muhammad and thanked council members for conducting “a thoughtful and comprehensive” selection process.

“Partnership with council is vital to our focus on moving St. Pete forward, and today we strengthened it as a community where opportunity for all thrives and diversity is valued,” the statement said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Comments / 0

 

