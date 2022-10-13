Read full article on original website
Bobbie Stewart
3d ago
Well I was under the impression that a student could go to their school of choice in Wichita Falls, I no longer have kids in school when did that change.
baggertx
3d ago
So what about all racial slurs how are they going justify that ? Is that because the student was in wrong school zone too? I thought students in High School could pick their school.
Lori Young-dodge
3d ago
Graham started the racial slurs and Hirshi started after that. Hirshi deserves the win. Graham threw the first punch on the field.
Punk rocker from Wichita Falls goes country
DENTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The list of Grammy-nominated artists from Wichita Falls is a short one, but it includes four men who used to walk the halls of Rider, Old High, and Henrietta. Nearly 30 years after they started in 1994, the boys in Bowling For Soup are still making music, releasing their eleventh studio album […]
texomashomepage.com
Rain and cold on the way for Texoma, Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Break out your sweaters and umbrellas, a change in weather is headed to the region this weekend. As we head into the weekend, Texoma will start out with a very calm and warm Saturday, October 15, 2022, with mostly clear skies and the high temperature getting back up into the 90s.
texomashomepage.com
Texas landowner prepares to battle with BLM
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A legal fight to keep his land is underway for a Wichita County landowner and former Wichita Falls mayoral candidate. Kevin Hunter said he never thought it would happen until it happened, “I really thought we had some closure winning the lawsuit, but it didn’t happen.”
Multiple People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls, TX)
According to the Wichita Falls Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Wichita Falls on Friday. The crash happened on Southwest Parkway near the intersection of Elmwood Avenue at around 6:30 a.m.
texomashomepage.com
Oklahoma manslaughter suspect arrested in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man wanted for manslaughter in Oklahoma. According to the Wichita County Jail inmate roster, Jose Manuel Garcia III, of Duncan, Ok, was arrested in Wichita Falls Saturday on a manslaughter warrant from Stephens County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on February...
newschannel6now.com
Eastside residents upset about abundance of trash on curbs
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thousands of pounds of trash have piled up on the east side of Wichita Falls and residents said they were led to believe that the city would be picking it up. Miscommunication is what led to the situation now. Two months ago, organizers in district...
texomashomepage.com
New haunted house/escape room opens in downtown Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Spooky season is upon us and with Halloween just a couple of weeks away, what better way to get into the spirit of the season than visiting haunted houses?. A new haunted house with a twist, Nightmare on Indiana Avenue, just opened in downtown Wichita...
texomashomepage.com
Clay Co. Sheriff Jeff Lyde resigns from hospital board
CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde resigned as Chairman from the Clay County Memorial Hospital Board of Managers on Friday. On Friday, October 14, 2022, at 9:30 a.m., a public hearing was held at a special called session of the Clay County Commissioner’s Court at the Clay County Courthouse Annex in Henrietta.
texomashomepage.com
Local Rotary Club to host fentanyl fact panel
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Southwest Wichita Falls Rotary Club will host an educational panel discussion about the rising fentanyl crisis in the community. The panel discussion is scheduled for noon Monday, October 17, at the MPEC in Room 5 to educate and share community resources in response to the rising rates of fentanyl in the area.
texomashomepage.com
One sister sentenced, other awaiting trial
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One sister is sentenced in a bank fraud scheme that targeted a 94-year-old woman and the other sister’s case is still pending. Both sisters were charged in so called check kiting schemes and police said the pair targeted victims for decades with forgeries and theft.
That’s not sap all over your car
If you grew up thinking you knew what it was that would always end up covering your car, think again.
kswo.com
Farmers and Ranchers speak out after tractor and pickup wreck
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local Farmer was on Highway 81 in his John Deere when a pickup truck reportedly hit his tractor from behind. The farmer was reportedly thrown from the tractor and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Elisabeth Kirchner owner of “Wild Urban Farm” said she’s...
newschannel6now.com
Family speaks out on shooting fatality in Vernon
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Family members are speaking out about the murder of a 27-year-old man, who was gunned down on October 12th in Vernon. Vernon police say just before 7pm, 54-year-old Bradford Allen Thompson shot Andre Sandoval multiple times. Thompson is now in jail facing murder charges. Family members...
texomashomepage.com
2-year-old careflighted to Cook, two others hospitalized after Friday morning wreck
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Friday morning wreck on Southwest Parkway near Shepherds Glen sent three people, a mother and her two children 5 and under, to the hospital. According to Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper, officers responded shortly after 6:30 a.m. to the 2600 block of SW Parkway for an injury crash after a black 2010 GMC Denali rear-ended a dark green 2000 Dodge Caravan.
bowienewsonline.com
Montague County Grand Jury indicts six
A total of six indictments were returned by the Montague County Grand Jury during its October session Monday. Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
texomashomepage.com
2-year-old dies from crash on Southwest Parkway
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – A family is grieving after the loss of their 2-year-old boy Friday night. Saturday morning Wichita Falls Police sent out a release that said the toddler died Friday night at Cook Children’s Hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash. According to police spokesman...
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week October 14, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
texomashomepage.com
Details of Vernon shooting revealed in affidavit
VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The arrest affidavit for the Vernon man accused of firing multiple shots and killing a 27-year-old father does not shed much light on what led to the shooting or reveal many new details. André Sandoval was found with multiple gunshot wounds lying in a vacant lot...
texomashomepage.com
Suspect identified, charged with murder in Vernon homicide
VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Vernon Police Department has identified the suspect of a Tuesday night shooting that left one Vernon man dead. According to Vernon Police Chief Randall Agan, after officers responded to the 1800 block of Deaf Smith for gunshots on Tuesday, October 11, they found a man with what appeared to be several gunshot wounds lying face-down in a vacant lot.
texomashomepage.com
Overpowering air freshener leads to large drug bust
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An overpowering odor of air freshener in a van prompted a Clay County deputy to conduct a search that revealed almost 250 pounds of marijuana in several large garbage bags. Sheriff Jeff Lyde said Deputy Demonte Brooks stopped a Dodge Caravan with Arizona plates Sunday...
