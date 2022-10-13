ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Bobbie Stewart
3d ago

Well I was under the impression that a student could go to their school of choice in Wichita Falls, I no longer have kids in school when did that change.

baggertx
3d ago

So what about all racial slurs how are they going justify that ? Is that because the student was in wrong school zone too? I thought students in High School could pick their school.

Lori Young-dodge
3d ago

Graham started the racial slurs and Hirshi started after that. Hirshi deserves the win. Graham threw the first punch on the field.

