Bonner County Daily Bee
No mercy for Moscow, Bulldogs 'clickin’ pretty good'
SANDPOINT — “Wait, another one?” was the question the Bulldogs had everyone asking at their final conference game Friday night. The answer almost always was yes. The Sandpoint Bulldogs celebrated Senior Night by beating the Moscow Bears 67-0. The officials let the clock run after halftime and junior varsity players were on the field much of the second half.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Vandal statement: Idaho goes into Missoula, stuns No. 2 Griz
MISSOULA, Mont. — First-year Idaho football coach Jason Eck didn’t take long to deliver a signature win to the long-suffering Vandal faithful. The Idaho Vandals, with a terrific ball-control performance and two big fourth-quarter interceptions, stunned the Big Sky Conference favorite and second-ranked Montana Grizzlies 30-23 on Saturday before a sold-out crowd of 26,314 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
montanasports.com
Rapid reaction: Idaho 30, No. 3 Montana 23
MISSOULA — The Little Brown Stein is headed back to Moscow, Idaho, for the first time in 23 years. Proving it is a team to be reckoned with under first-year coach Jason Eck, Idaho toppled No. 3 Montana 30-23 on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. With the win, the Vandals took possession of the rivalry Stein it last won in 1999.
Two Killed in Three-vehicle Crash near Lapwai
LAPWAI, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people where killed when a pickup struck their pickup Thursday evening north of Lapwai. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 6:22 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95 when a Ford pickup heading south being driven by a 43-year-old Lewiston man crossed the center line and struck a semi-truck and then hit a Chevrolet pickup killing the driver and front passenger. ISP said another passenger in the Chevrolet was flown to an area hospital. The driver of the Ford was treated and released. The truck driver was not injured. The crash blocked traffic for more than five hours. The crash is still under investigation.
What TV channel is Idaho vs Montana football game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (10/15/2022)
The Montana Grizzlies (5-0) host the Idaho Vandals (3-2) in a Week 7 Big Sky Conference college football matchup on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on ESPN Plus. • You can watch the Montana vs. Idaho football game live online...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Pikeminnow Season Catch Up; Data Confirms Snake Walleye Increase
A sharp increase in incidental walleye catches during this year’s Northern Pikeminnow Sport-Reward Program season is confirming a report of building numbers of the fish colonizing upper portions of Washington’s Snake River. End-of-season tallies show 12 times as many walleye were reported in 2022 versus 2021 at the...
FOX 28 Spokane
Water main break closes Grimes Way in Pullman
PULLMAN, Wash. – A water main break has forced the closure of Grimes way from Lincoln to Stadium Way. Crews are working on the problem, but it’s unknown how long the street will be closed at this time. FOX28 Spokane©
One Killed in Early Morning Crash in Lewis County
LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating a deadly crash Thursday on State Highway 64 in Lewis County. Emergency crews responded a little after midnight for a 2002 Saturn that had gone off the highway and went down an embankment about 350 feet. ISP said the driver was ejected from the car and killed. The crash remains under investigation.
KLEWTV
Fatal crash north of Lapwai claims two lives
On October 13, around 6:22 p.m. on U.S. 95 north of Lapwai, Idaho State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash. ISP said a Ford pickup was traveling southbound when it crossed into the northbound lane and struck a semi. The driver's Ford sustained damage from that collision, then struck a...
pullmanradio.com
Phillips Farm Fall Festival this Saturday in Moscow
Friends of Phillips Farm will hold a Fall Festival this Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm at Virgil Phillips Farm County Park, located North of Moscow on US Highway 95. This free family friendly event will have Cider pressing, a beginner multi-use mountain bike trail, Horse-drawn wagon rides, Live music and more.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Helping Hands Rescue "Overwhelmed" with Cats and Kittens
LEWISTON - This morning, the Idaho Animal Rescue Network posted on social media hoping to find fur-ever homes for the many kittens currently in the care of Helping Hands Rescue. The organization says they are "overwhelmed with cats and kittens." The organization is hosting an adoption event today from 10am...
pullmanradio.com
Axe Throwing Establishment Comes To The Palouse
An axe-throwing establishment has arrived on the Palouse. Moscow Axe Throwing is located at 310 West 3rd Street. The business hosted its grand opening last weekend. Moscow Axe Throwing is open 7 days a week from noon to midnight.
pullmanradio.com
WSU PD seeks information about bicycle theft
The WSU Police Department is seeking information about a bicycle theft that occurred on 10-12-2022 from the West side of the Spark Building. A $500 reward is being offered by the owner for any information that leads to the bicycle being recovered. The bicycle is described as a baby blue...
pullmanradio.com
Latah County Sheriff’s office warns against recent phone scams
The Latah County Sheriff’s office warns against recent scam calls. Callers are claiming to be the Operations Captain from the Latah County Sheriff’s Office. The callers are telling people they have missed court and are asking for money in order to get them to see the judge. This is a scam and the Latah County Sheriff’s office asks that you do not disclose any personal information or give them any money.
