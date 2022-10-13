ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
fox26houston.com

What day are midterm elections 2022? How to prepare beforehand

HOUSTON - Texas voters will soon be heading to the polls to take part in the democratic process during the midterm election; and while it may seem like a while away, it's actually closer than we thought. Tuesday, November 8 will be Texas' midterm elections and before anything, folks should...
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Texas woman who failed to leave U.S. Capitol grounds on Jan. 6 found guilty

WASHINGTON - A Texas woman and North Carolina man were found guilty for resisting efforts by law enforcement officers to clear the U.S. Capitol grounds after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Riot. According to the Department of Justice, Kristina Malimon, 30, of Carrollton, Texas, and Earl Glosser, 42, of Matthews,...
MATTHEWS, NC
fox26houston.com

How safe is Texas regarding COVID-19? New study may surprise you

HOUSTON - While the COVID-19 pandemic impacted our entire world, things are finally slowing down, some states have gotten safer than others with respect to transmission and getting people vaccinated. In fact, a recent study from WalletHub ranked Texas among the top 10 safest states during COVID-19. Their findings showed...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy