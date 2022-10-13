ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Joe Burrow wears LSU jersey in return to Superdome

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Former star LSU Tiger and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had fans smiling during his return to the Superdome. He was seen sporting the 2020 national championship jersey worn by Ja’Marr Chase. Burrow returned to Louisiana for the Cincinnati Bengals matchup against the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Southern edges Alcorn St. to take command of SWAC West

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars are in first place in the SWAC West after taking down Alcorn State in A.W. Mumford Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15. The Jags held on for a 21-17 victory over the Braves. Southern improved to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the SWAC, while Alcorn fell to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the conference.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Fire reported at Angola

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Corrections say a fire was reported in a storage area at Angola Prison Friday evening. Officials believe a lawn mower caught fire around 6:30 p.m. They say the blaze was out within about 15 minutes. The fire marshall has...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Leaders address Louisiana’s litter problem at state conference

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana leaders are coming together to tackle the state’s ongoing litter problem during a two-day conference. It’s happening at the Hilton in downtown Baton Rouge. Tuesday, Oct. 11 marked the beginning of that process, as officials gathered to talk about potential solutions. That conversation continues Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the Keep Louisiana Beautiful State Conference.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Weekend warming, then a cold blast next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The warming trend continues into the weekend with mainly sunny skies on Saturday and highs in the upper 80s this afternoon. Sunday will also be mostly sunny but with just a few more passing clouds and a slight chance, less than 20%, of an afternoon shower, with highs still in the upper 80s.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

26th Annual Boo at the Zoo kicks off at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo will host its 26th Annual Boo at the Zoo Saturday, October 22 through Sunday, October 30. According to officials, the zoo will have thousands of mini pumpkins flooding the pavilion area provided by the Capital City Produce Pumpkin Patch. Children ages 12 and under will be invited to take one free mini pumpkin.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

One more warm day, then a cold blast next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re kicking off Sunday with areas of dense fog, which should burn off by mid-morning, followed by a mix of sun and clouds, highs warm again in the mid to upper 80s. There isn’t a chance of rain today, but overnight into Monday, there...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man airlifted following crash on I-10

WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was airlifted to a hospital following a car crash on I-10 eastbound, between Grosse Tete & LA-415 on Thursday, Oct. 13. Major Zachary Simmers with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed a vehicle ran into the back of an 18-wheeler.
GROSSE TETE, LA
WAFB

Deputies search for missing Loranger man

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - St. Helena deputies are searching for a man after his vehicle was found abandoned on Thursday, October 13. According to deputies, the vehicle belongs to Carlos Leroy Stephens and is described to be a 2003 Chevrolet tracker yellow. The vehicle was abandoned on LA 449...
PINE GROVE, LA
WAFB

Three overnight shootings under investigation, Baton Rouge police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating three early morning shootings that took place on Sunday, Oct. 16. According to police, they responded to the first shooting around 1:10 a.m. on Plank Road. The second shooting happened less than an hour later around 2 a.m. on North Foster Drive. Gunfire also broke out on North 38th Street more than one hour later around 3:45 a.m., police said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Thursday cold front delivers only slight cool down

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weak cold front pushed through the local area early this morning. Don’t expect a huge cool down behind this front. Afternoon temperatures Thursday will still be several degrees above normal in the mid 80°s. At least the day will feel very comfortable as humidity levels will be nonexistent.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

