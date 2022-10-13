FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Joe Burrow wears LSU jersey in return to Superdome
Daniels scores 6 total TDs to lead LSU to huge road win over Florida
Southern edges Alcorn St. to take command of SWAC West
LSU HOMECOMING: Everything you need to know for ‘Welcome to the Jungle’
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southern University to take on Grambling State University in NBA HBCU Classic 2023
Louisiana volunteers head home following deployment to Hurricane Ian disaster zone
Fire reported at Angola
Leaders address Louisiana’s litter problem at state conference
IN THIS ARTICLE
Weekend warming, then a cold blast next week
Person slams car into house after being shot in Baton Rouge
26th Annual Boo at the Zoo kicks off at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo
SU homecoming: Everything you need to know for ‘Coming 2 The Bluff’
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Certain crimes not included in Louisiana’s new mugshot law cause some confusion
One more warm day, then a cold blast next week
Man airlifted following crash on I-10
Deputies search for missing Loranger man
Woman’s Hospital hosts educational event for expecting parents
Three overnight shootings under investigation, Baton Rouge police say
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says
Thursday cold front delivers only slight cool down
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0