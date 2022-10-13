ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

The Nasdaq has given back a third of its previous 10-year return this year. Investors can buy quality stocks at attractive valuations. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

Social Security 8.7% COLA: When Will You Receive Your Checks?

Social Security beneficiaries will receive an 8.7% benefit increase in 2023. There's a simple way to check your new benefit amount. The COLA will also result in several other big changes to Social Security. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
BHG

Will the Housing Market Crash in 2023?

Crash is a big word, especially when you’re talking real estate, but looking at current economic conditions and recent financial uncertainty (plus rising mortgage interest rates), it’s easy to wonder whether the housing market—after years of a red-hot market—will crash in 2023. (People wondered the same thing about the 2022 housing market.)
Motley Fool

Coca-Cola Looks Like a Screaming Buy Near Its 52-Week Low

Coca-Cola has shined as a defensive stock, down only modestly even as major indexes have tanked. The company's stability is reflected in its dividend, which it has increased for 60 years in a row. But it's also launching new products, notably in the ready-to-drink cocktail category. You’re reading a free...
CNET

The Stock Market Is a Hot Mess. 5 Experts Predict What's Next

This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. Investors were left spinning again this week as the stock market dropped into bear territory once more. Global uncertainty, high inflation and rate hikes have marked a dizzying year for the market.
The Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 70% to Buy Right Now

MongoDB reported robust growth, but its expanding losses are worrying the market. The company is trading its short-term profitability for long-term growth. MongoDB’s fundamentals haven't changed, so a sharp drop in its stock price is a great opportunity for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Markets Insider

Wall Street is worried something is about to break in markets. Here's where Jamie Dimon, Cathie Wood and 5 other top experts think the rupture will come.

Wall Street is worried about building signs of stress in markets and the financial system. Whipsawing assets, economic strains and dysfunction in the UK are raising red flags. Here's what Jamie Dimon, Cathie Wood and 5 other experts say about where things could break. Concerns that markets are near breaking...
Motley Fool

3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Buy for October

Marijuana stocks broadly rose last week after President Biden's cannabis announcement. The statement included a pardon for all individuals convicted of simple possession of cannabis at the federal level, and a message to the states to review current marijuana laws in effect. The announcement could also potentially lead the way...
