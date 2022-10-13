Read full article on original website
More media Yellow journalism...feelings before facts. Why wasn't this man's relationship to the family confirmed before doing the story? Totally unacceptable for a News Station.
Shame on this person having posed as a family member to get his five minutes of fame!!! Glad that this story was retracted!!!
Guess the rent of this modern San Antonio apartment on the Northwest Side
Here's a hint: It's over $1,000.
'It's been two weeks of pure misery' | Family of Erik Cantu provide another update, acknowledge fake GoFundMe accounts
SAN ANTONIO — The family of Erik Cantu, the teen that was shot at close range by now ex-SAPD officer, has provided an update on his condition and brought attention to fake GoFundMe accounts. Video shows James Brennand open the driver's side door and order the teen out of...
kgns.tv
Survivor of deadly human smuggling case in San Antonio speaks to ABC News
SAN ANTONIO, TX (ABC NEWS) - It’s been over three months since a tractor-trailer carrying dozens of undocumented people passed through the I-35 checkpoint in Laredo and was found abandoned on the outskirts of San Antonio. It all led to a what is being known as the deadliest human...
San Antonio Current
Everything we saw as Julieta Venegas put San Antonio's Tech Port Arena under her spell
Grammy winner Julieta Venegas brought her distinctive blend of pop, rock and Mexican music to San Antonio's Tech Port Center + Arena on Friday. Here's a look at the magical evening.
fox7austin.com
Bexar County judge pays fine for bringing loaded handgun to San Antonio airport
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A Bexar County judge was forced to pay a fine after bringing a loaded handgun to San Antonio International Airport last month. Judge Rosie Speedlin Gonzalez paid a close to $2,500 civil penalty after a handgun with a bullet in the chamber was found in her carry-on luggage.
SAFD quickly suppresses fire at central-San Antonio living complex
SAN ANTONIO — An unknown number of people were temporarily displaced Friday afternoon after a fire broke out at a central-San Antonio home converted into several apartment units. Though local fire crews were able to bring the fire under control within about 20 minutes of arriving, SAFD spokesperson Doug...
Erik Cantu, DeLorean Legal Woes: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Four of the Current's 10 most-read stories of the week involved Erik Cantu, a 17-year-old shot by a now-fired police officer.
KSAT 12
Luther’s Cafe owner considers selling long-time establishment in San Antonio’s gay district
SAN ANTONIO – Luther’s Cafe has been shut down for nearly a week, and now the owner is considering selling the establishment. The restaurant in the city’s gay district, known as The Strip SA, shared an update to its Facebook page, saying several issues are to blame.
KSAT 12
Facebook Marketplace sale turns armed robbery, says San Antonio police
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were held at gunpoint when they attempted to purchase a car from Facebook Marketplace Saturday, according to San Antonio police. At 8:58 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a robbery in progress in the 7400 block of San Pedro Avenue. Police say the two victims,...
Visiting San Antonio's San Pedro Springs Park, the oldest park in Texas
People have been gathering here for 12,000 years.
KENS 5
'Films like this are important': Luis Fonsi-led movie shooting in San Antonio helping to elevate Latino stories
SAN ANTONIO — A new movie being filmed in San Antonio is working to help elevate the presence of Latinos in a Hollywood ecosystem where their voices are still scarce, and it's enlisting the talents of a Puerto Rican singer responsible for one of the biggest hits of the last decade.
San Antonio family's 1932 Ford will be displayed at National Museum of American History
The vehicle will be the first previously owned by a Black family to call the museum home.
'We are tormented with pain' | Family of teen shot by now-former San Antonio officer shares update on his condition
SAN ANTONIO — The family of Erik Cantu, who is the teenager who was shot by a San Antonio police officer in a fast-food restaurant parking lot, has released another statement, sent to KENS 5 by their lawyer. Brian Powers is representing 17-year-old Erik Cantu after now-former SAPD officer...
San Antonio's Lala's Gorditas stands against supposed death of Tex-Mex
One restaurant owner is keeping strong in his dedication to the genre.
MySanAntonio
These are 11 things you should know before moving to San Antonio
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. San Antonio is among the largest and fastest growing cities in the U.S., so it’s unsurprisingly welcomed a host of newcomers in recent years. The pandemic shift to working from home, coupled with San Antonio’s reputation as an emerging tech hub, have made it a popular relocation destination for people across the country.
visitsanantonio.com
Celebrate Day of the Dead in San Antonio with These Día de Muertos Events
Día de Muertos is a time-honored Mexican celebration honoring loved ones who have passed on. It is a colorful, vibrant holiday meant to commemorate the lives of friends and family rather than focus on the sorrow of missing them. There is no better way to celebrate Día de Muertos...
fox7austin.com
Family presses for answers almost 2 months after father was killed near Barton Springs
AUSTIN, Texas - Inside a San Antonio apartment, Sarai Ramos-Campbell cares for her newborn alone. "I'm 22 and I'm a widow. I don't know how to deal with it, but I got a baby to take care of now. So, this is my main focus," she explained. Ramos-Cambell’s son, Jeilani...
KSAT 12
Family of teen shot by former SAPD officer ‘tormented with pain’ through recovery process
SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu, 17, continues to fight for his life in the hospital nearly two weeks after he was shot by a San Antonio police officer in a Mcdonald’s parking lot. His family released a statement Saturday to give an update on his condition. The now-former...
Truth Pizzeria permanently closes on Eastside San Antonio
Plus some more food news you might have missed.
