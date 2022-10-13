ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Henrico Citizen

Virginia offering free beehive equipment

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will accept applications for the 2022 Beehive Distribution Program from Oct. 26 through Nov. 10. The program provides free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives to Virginia residents. Qualified applicants will be selected at random from all eligible applications submitted during the application period.
WSET

Gov. Younkin announces proposed $10 million Virginia Power Innovation Fund

(WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday he will propose $10 million in the upcoming budget to create the Virginia Power Innovation Fund for research and development of innovative energy technologies, including nuclear, hydrogen, carbon capture and utilization, and battery storage. The Governor also announced that $5 million...
WSET

The SCC approves shared solar programs for Dominion Energy customers

(WSET) — The State Corporation Commission (SCC) has approved two programs that allow customers of Dominion Energy Virginia the opportunity to participate in shared solar initiatives. Under a shared solar program, a customer purchases a subscription for a certain amount of the kilowatt-hour (kWh) electricity produced by a solar...
royalexaminer.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin announces $10 million Virginia Power Innovation Fund for energy and nuclear advancement

“I am thrilled to work with Governor Youngkin to bring federal funds back to the hardworking folks of Southwest Virginia. With these new efforts, Southwest can seize its potential and become the leading energy region in the United States,” said Representative Morgan Griffith, a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
Augusta Free Press

Foodies in Virginia: Get your fill of peanuts, pork on The Salty Southern Route

The Salty Southern Route takes riders through coastal Virginia and invites visitors to “ride the route from nuts to snout.”. The state’s driving trail, established in 2018 by state and regional tourism groups, includes nearly 100 rural attractions from Surry to Sussex, Ilse of Wights and Southampton counties and into the City of Suffolk.
WSET

VDOE announces teacher recruitment social media campaign

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In Virginia, there's a new effort to solve the growing teacher shortage crisis. The Virginia Department of Education announced a one-year social media campaign called "The Become a Teacher" Campaign. It includes targeted social media ads that will highlight the teaching profession and direct people...
WTOP

Virginia solar programs can help you earn credits on your utility bill

Virginia residents can now subscribe to two new solar programs that can help them save on their utility bill. The State Corporation Commission said one of the programs is available for all of the commonwealth’s Dominion Energy customers, while the other is only for those living in multifamily buildings, such as apartment complexes.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

What is your favourite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If the first thing that comes to mind is a nice steak with some fresh vegetables on the side then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients but also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
