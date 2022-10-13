Read full article on original website
KLEWTV
Fatal crash north of Lapwai claims two lives
On October 13, around 6:22 p.m. on U.S. 95 north of Lapwai, Idaho State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash. ISP said a Ford pickup was traveling southbound when it crossed into the northbound lane and struck a semi. The driver's Ford sustained damage from that collision, then struck a...
KLEWTV
The YWCA of the LC Valley sheds light on "shadow people" and domestic violence awareness
October is domestic violence awareness month. That's why if you have walked or driven through downtown Lewiston you may have noticed the purple ribbons. Also, in honor of the victims of domestic violence, the LC Valley YWCA has something they call shadow people. "What they represent is the stories of...
