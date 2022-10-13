ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berrien Springs, MI

abc57.com

Corewell Health South welcomes new primary care doctor

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. -- Dr. Eli Sager, DO, has been announced as the newest board-certified staff member at Corewell Health South, as of Friday. Dr. Sager is a graduate of Michigan State University, where he received his medical degree from their college of Osteopathic Medicine. His family medicine residency was completed...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
andrews.edu

Fall Into Research

A showcase of the Department of Graduate Psychology & Counseling's dissertations, student projects and faculty research. Light refreshments will be served. Sponsors: Department of Graduate Psychology & Counseling. Related Website(s): https://www.andrews.edu/sed/gpc/
PSYCHOLOGY
threeriversnews.com

Tefft fired as county fair manager by fair board

CENTREVILLE — A seismic shift at the St. Joseph County Grange Fair was made Monday when the fair’s Board of Directors voted to fire Fair Manager Missi Tefft. The 7-5 vote, which came after an hours-long closed session at the end of an already three-hour-long meeting, was reportedly unexpected by many in attendance.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 14, 2022

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 14, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Dario Camacho Ramirez is wanted for Failure to Appear for the original charge of Possession of Cocaine. Hansen Austin is wanted...
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

Attempted Niles kidnapping did not happen, authorities say

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Niles Police Department has ended an investigation into an alleged kidnapping after determining it did not happen on Thursday. On Oct. 3, a 9-year-old reported that a man wearing a ski mask, driving a red pickup truck, attempted to abduct him in the 1300 block of Hickory Street.
NILES, MI
WWMTCw

Jury finds woman guilty of murder in South Haven homicide case

PAW PAW. Mich. — A jury in Van Buren County found a 24-year-old woman guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Shondell Newell Thursday. Tiah Sutton was also found guilty of possessing a firearm in a vehicle and possession of carrying a firearm during commission or attempted commission of a crime of murder or manslaughter.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
95.3 MNC

Male killed after crash, shooting at Carriage House Apartments in Elkhart

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a fatal shooting at Carriage House Apartments in the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place in Elkhart. It was around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, when police dispatch received a call regarding a shooting with injuries. Elkhart Police Department officers were...
ELKHART, IN
12tomatoes.com

Groovy House From The 1970s Listed For Sale After 92-Year-Old Owner Passes Away

If you are anything like us, you have probably seen neighborhoods where all of the houses look exactly the same. In some instances, neighborhoods will create model homes to showcase to potential buyers. From there, people will add their own customization as they see fit. There is nothing wrong with this practice and lots of people do not mind having the same homes as their neighbors.
STURGIS, MI
WNDU

Historic landmark in Cass County set to reopen next year

CASS COUNTY, MI. (WNDU) - The old historic courthouse in Cass County was closed and left vacant in 2003. Now, after nearly two decades of planning, it’s set to reopen next year. This comes after last week’s approval by county commissioners to allow for the third and final phase...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Three Rivers Police Department searching for armed robbery suspect

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WNDU) - A search is underway for an armed robbery suspect in Three Rivers. According to the Three Rivers Police Department, officers responded to the 700 block of W. Michigan Avenue for reports of an armed robbery at a business. The suspect took money from the business and then fled the scene on a bicycle.
THREE RIVERS, MI
WWMTCw

Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday caused a car to rollover on its hood on Westnedge Avenue. The crashed happened at the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Lovell Street around 4 p.m. Friday. New video: Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows. The Kalamazoo Department of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Elkhart Police asking for help identifying man who shot security camera

Elkhart Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person who fired shots at a security camera and a house. The shooting happened in early October. If you have any information about the person in the photos, please contact Det. Gayton at 574-295-7070 ext 301 and reference case 20221001011.
ELKHART, IN

