abc57.com
Corewell Health South welcomes new primary care doctor
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. -- Dr. Eli Sager, DO, has been announced as the newest board-certified staff member at Corewell Health South, as of Friday. Dr. Sager is a graduate of Michigan State University, where he received his medical degree from their college of Osteopathic Medicine. His family medicine residency was completed...
andrews.edu
Fall Into Research
A showcase of the Department of Graduate Psychology & Counseling's dissertations, student projects and faculty research. Light refreshments will be served. Sponsors: Department of Graduate Psychology & Counseling. Related Website(s): https://www.andrews.edu/sed/gpc/
threeriversnews.com
Tefft fired as county fair manager by fair board
CENTREVILLE — A seismic shift at the St. Joseph County Grange Fair was made Monday when the fair’s Board of Directors voted to fire Fair Manager Missi Tefft. The 7-5 vote, which came after an hours-long closed session at the end of an already three-hour-long meeting, was reportedly unexpected by many in attendance.
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police searching for person in connection with criminal activity
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an individual they say is a person of interest in criminal activity in the area. If you recognize this person or have any other related information, please call 574-258-1684 or send police a message on...
abc57.com
Whirlpool appliance sale to benefit United Way of Southwest Michigan
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- The Whirlpool appliance sale to benefit the United Way of Southwest Michigan will return from October 22 to October 23. Over 300 discounted appliances will be offered at the site of the former Carson's at Orchards Mall, with all proceeds going to United Way. The appliance...
abc57.com
State hosting Road to Restoration driver's license restoration clinic in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- State officials from the state's Attorney General's office and local community partners are hosting a Road to Restoration Clinic to help drivers with suspended licenses. The clinic will be October 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at McCoy's Memorial Church of God in Christ, 1804...
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 14, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 14, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Dario Camacho Ramirez is wanted for Failure to Appear for the original charge of Possession of Cocaine. Hansen Austin is wanted...
Village residents ‘confused’ about why they did not get stimulus money from Kalamazoo County
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI -- People in the village of Schoolcraft do not want to come off as “sore losers,” the village manager said, but they are confused about why the county did not grant the village federal stimulus funds as part of recent distributions. The village has scheduled a...
WNDU
Attempted Niles kidnapping did not happen, authorities say
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Niles Police Department has ended an investigation into an alleged kidnapping after determining it did not happen on Thursday. On Oct. 3, a 9-year-old reported that a man wearing a ski mask, driving a red pickup truck, attempted to abduct him in the 1300 block of Hickory Street.
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the State
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
NBC Sports Signs Notre Dame Running Back To NIL Deal
In April, NBC Sports announced its foray into the name, image, and likeness space with a marketplace for athletes at Temple, Notre Dame, and Vanderbilt. Now, the program, called NBC Athlete Direct, is expanding into the fan-powered NIL sector — with the help of Notre Dame running back Chris Tyree.
WWMTCw
Jury finds woman guilty of murder in South Haven homicide case
PAW PAW. Mich. — A jury in Van Buren County found a 24-year-old woman guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Shondell Newell Thursday. Tiah Sutton was also found guilty of possessing a firearm in a vehicle and possession of carrying a firearm during commission or attempted commission of a crime of murder or manslaughter.
95.3 MNC
Male killed after crash, shooting at Carriage House Apartments in Elkhart
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a fatal shooting at Carriage House Apartments in the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place in Elkhart. It was around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, when police dispatch received a call regarding a shooting with injuries. Elkhart Police Department officers were...
12tomatoes.com
Groovy House From The 1970s Listed For Sale After 92-Year-Old Owner Passes Away
If you are anything like us, you have probably seen neighborhoods where all of the houses look exactly the same. In some instances, neighborhoods will create model homes to showcase to potential buyers. From there, people will add their own customization as they see fit. There is nothing wrong with this practice and lots of people do not mind having the same homes as their neighbors.
WNDU
Historic landmark in Cass County set to reopen next year
CASS COUNTY, MI. (WNDU) - The old historic courthouse in Cass County was closed and left vacant in 2003. Now, after nearly two decades of planning, it’s set to reopen next year. This comes after last week’s approval by county commissioners to allow for the third and final phase...
Southwest Michigan police looking for business armed robber who fled on bicycle
THREE RIVERS, MI -- Police are looking for a man who allegedly committed an armed robbery of a business then fled the scene on a bicycle. The robbery happened about 11:10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at a business in the 700 block of West Michigan Avenue. Three Rivers police said...
WNDU
Three Rivers Police Department searching for armed robbery suspect
THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WNDU) - A search is underway for an armed robbery suspect in Three Rivers. According to the Three Rivers Police Department, officers responded to the 700 block of W. Michigan Avenue for reports of an armed robbery at a business. The suspect took money from the business and then fled the scene on a bicycle.
WWMTCw
Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday caused a car to rollover on its hood on Westnedge Avenue. The crashed happened at the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Lovell Street around 4 p.m. Friday. New video: Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows. The Kalamazoo Department of...
abc57.com
Elkhart Police asking for help identifying man who shot security camera
Elkhart Police are asking for the public's help identifying a person who fired shots at a security camera and a house. The shooting happened in early October. If you have any information about the person in the photos, please contact Det. Gayton at 574-295-7070 ext 301 and reference case 20221001011.
