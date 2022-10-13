Read full article on original website
Phoenix New Times
Best Phoenix Concerts This Weekend: Deadmau5, Lamb of God, Illuminati Hotties
Over the next 72 hours, concertgoers of the Valley can experience performances by EDM legends like deadmau5 and Mark Farina or witness heavy metal fiends like Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders, and Fit for an Autopsy taking over Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown Phoenix. If neither option...
tmpresale.com
Adam Sandler in Phoenix, AZ Dec 11th, 2022 – presale code
The Adam Sandler presale password fans have been waiting for is up and available to our members. During this presale you will have the opportunity to acquire show tickets before their public sale. This just could be the last chance ever to see Adam Sandler LIVE in Phoenix. Below are...
Was it a tornado? No, it was actually a landspout, NWS Phoenix says
SUN LAKES, Ariz. — Residents southeast of Phoenix took to social media Sunday afternoon for an explanation for what appeared to be a tornado in the sky. The National Weather Service in Phoenix was quick to explain that it in fact was a landspout, not a tornado. NWS Phoenix...
lafamilytravel.com
Float Like A Ghost At The Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival
If you’ve never heard of the Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival, you’re not alone. I’d never heard of it either until a few years ago. I found it while researching fun, interesting, Halloween-themed activities to do with kids. Intrigued, my wife and I decided to check it...
'I'm really knocked out they did all this for us': Tempe street to be named after Gin Blossoms
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Gin Blossoms – are pretty ageless. “We're just trying to be like our heroes, you know," Robin Wilson said from behind rock star sunglasses. "You know, we're essentially, with the perspective of time, we're a classic rock band.”. Thirty-four years as a band and...
luxury-houses.net
Asking $13.4 Million! This 14,000 SF French Inspired Mansion is Truly An Entertainers Dream in Scottsdale, Arizona
10947 E Wingspan Way in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10947 E Wingspan Way, Scottsdale, Arizona is a jewel of Silverleaf features an exceptional layout with elegant living spaces and a resort inspired backyard with pool and spa offers complete privacy with amazing views. This Mansion in Scottsdale offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10947 E Wingspan Way, please contact Lee Courtney (Phone : 480-296-5922) at West USA Realty for full support and perfect service.
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Oct. 14-16
Need plans this weekend? From pride parades to Italian festivals to musical instrument exhibits, here's a few fun events in the Phoenix metropolitan area to check out for Oct. 14-16: Note: Some events could be canceled due to heightened storm chances tomorrow. Avondale. Off-Road Expo. "The RideNow Off-Road Expo presented...
Glendale Star
Taco shop brings homemade Mexican food to Glendale
Gustavo Rebollar and Erika Siqueiros’ Mexican heritage is reflected in every corner of their new Glendale taco shop, Tacos Chisco. Tucked in the 51st and Union Hills Shopping Center, the shop is owned and operated by Rebollar, Siqueiros and their family. Tacos Chisco had a soft launch on Aug. 24 but will hold its grand opening on Oct. 22.
citysuntimes.com
Ginnys Kitchen is officially open for business
Ginnys Kitchen in Scottsdale is open for business and marked the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 4. “Officially official, the grand ribbon ceremony says so,” the restaurant shared in a social media post after the ceremony. “We are open for business and so ready for this community to make us your new stomping grounds.”
12news.com
Friday Night Fever Week 7 Rewind
PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for Week 7 action! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Oct. 14 here. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone. Game of the Week: Marcos de Niza defeats Arcadia 24-10 On the...
Neighborhood park shooting in west Phoenix injures 3 boys
PHOENIX — Police are currently investigating a shooting that left 3 boys injured in west Phoenix Sunday morning. Phoenix police say the shooting occurred around 11:20 a.m. at a neighborhood park in the area of 95th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. Witnesses told police that two of the boys...
This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In Arizona
This eatery put extra time and effort into their dessert menu.
ABC 15 News
Hidden Gem: Arizona is home to one of the largest meteorite galleries in the world
TEMPE, AZ — Learn where meteorites come from and how planets form at Arizona State University! This Arizona hidden gem can be found on campus in Tempe at the Center for Meteorite Studies. The curated display features thousands of space rock samples beautifully arranged in glass cases on the...
KTAR.com
Storm systems strike metro Phoenix early Saturday, expected to continue
PHOENIX — Special storm warnings were issued in Glendale, Peoria and Surprise early on Saturday as rain, wind and some instances of hail hit the Valley. Hail was seen in Peoria at around 9:30 a.m., just inside the Loop 101 and rain dampened roads in Glendale just prior. Some...
A $4.3 million lottery ticket sold in Mesa will expire if it's left unclaimed
MESA, Ariz. — If you played the lottery in April and bought a ticket in Mesa, you might want to double check your tickets. According to officials, "The Pick" jackpot from a drawing in April is set to expire on Oct. 24. A lucky player recently hit the jackpot, winning $4.3 million. Once claimed, the winner can take the jackpot as an annuity or for the $2.15 million cash value, before taxes.
macaronikid.com
Halloween Town Pumpkin Patch is back with Fall Family Fun
Halloween Town Pumpkin Patch is back with Fall Family Fun. Halloween Town Arizona opens October 13 at Chandler Fashion Center. Halloween Town Pumpkin Patch is back for its fourth year in Arizona. The family-friendly pumpkin patch offers carnival rides and games, festive foods, family photo opportunities, a mini hay maze, face painting, arts & crafts, and of course, a pumpkin patch.
East Valley Tribune
Mesa routes Dobson on homecoming night
Aden Roddick is a sports journalism major at Arizona State assigned to cover Mesa athletics. The Mesa Jackrabbits ruined the Dobson Mustangs homecoming after stomping them 38-13 without starting quarterback Manny Pino. After marching down the field on their opening drive, Tre Brown found the end zone early on a...
LIVE UPDATES: Storms hitting the Valley October 15 and 16
Heavy rain, winds, and even some hail hit much of the Valley Saturday! The storm continued overnight into Sunday morning.
SignalsAZ
Mesa High Athletes Memorialize Former Student with Local Cemetery Cleanup
For generations, Mesa High School’s motto “Carry on” has been embedded in the school’s traditions and the surrounding community. It is a rallying cry to persevere in difficult times and to help others in the community. In 1932, Mesa High student Zedo Ishikawa passed away in...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Arizona
America is a country that loves pizza. We use pizza as a go-to for almost any occasion- birthdays, celebrations, sleepovers, or just family nights at home. Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in each state. The website states, "By listening to recommendations, reading reviews, researching awards, and doing some taste-testing of our own, we've arrived at the best of the best."
12 News
