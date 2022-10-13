ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
Phoenix New Times

Best Phoenix Concerts This Weekend: Deadmau5, Lamb of God, Illuminati Hotties

Over the next 72 hours, concertgoers of the Valley can experience performances by EDM legends like deadmau5 and Mark Farina or witness heavy metal fiends like Lamb of God, Killswitch Engage, Animals As Leaders, and Fit for an Autopsy taking over Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown Phoenix. If neither option...
PHOENIX, AZ
tmpresale.com

Adam Sandler in Phoenix, AZ Dec 11th, 2022 – presale code

The Adam Sandler presale password fans have been waiting for is up and available to our members. During this presale you will have the opportunity to acquire show tickets before their public sale. This just could be the last chance ever to see Adam Sandler LIVE in Phoenix. Below are...
PHOENIX, AZ
lafamilytravel.com

Float Like A Ghost At The Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival

If you’ve never heard of the Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival, you’re not alone. I’d never heard of it either until a few years ago. I found it while researching fun, interesting, Halloween-themed activities to do with kids. Intrigued, my wife and I decided to check it...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
Florence, AZ
Entertainment
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Florence, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Asking $13.4 Million! This 14,000 SF French Inspired Mansion is Truly An Entertainers Dream in Scottsdale, Arizona

10947 E Wingspan Way in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10947 E Wingspan Way, Scottsdale, Arizona is a jewel of Silverleaf features an exceptional layout with elegant living spaces and a resort inspired backyard with pool and spa offers complete privacy with amazing views. This Mansion in Scottsdale offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10947 E Wingspan Way, please contact Lee Courtney (Phone : 480-296-5922) at West USA Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Oct. 14-16

Need plans this weekend? From pride parades to Italian festivals to musical instrument exhibits, here's a few fun events in the Phoenix metropolitan area to check out for Oct. 14-16: Note: Some events could be canceled due to heightened storm chances tomorrow. Avondale. Off-Road Expo. "The RideNow Off-Road Expo presented...
PHOENIX, AZ
Glendale Star

Taco shop brings homemade Mexican food to Glendale

Gustavo Rebollar and Erika Siqueiros’ Mexican heritage is reflected in every corner of their new Glendale taco shop, Tacos Chisco. Tucked in the 51st and Union Hills Shopping Center, the shop is owned and operated by Rebollar, Siqueiros and their family. Tacos Chisco had a soft launch on Aug. 24 but will hold its grand opening on Oct. 22.
GLENDALE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Jon Pardi
Person
Tracy Byrd
Person
Kip Moore
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Cody Johnson
citysuntimes.com

Ginnys Kitchen is officially open for business

Ginnys Kitchen in Scottsdale is open for business and marked the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 4. “Officially official, the grand ribbon ceremony says so,” the restaurant shared in a social media post after the ceremony. “We are open for business and so ready for this community to make us your new stomping grounds.”
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12news.com

Friday Night Fever Week 7 Rewind

PHOENIX — Friday Night Fever is back for Week 7 action! Check out game highlights, scores and matchups from Oct. 14 here. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone. Game of the Week: Marcos de Niza defeats Arcadia 24-10 On the...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Neighborhood park shooting in west Phoenix injures 3 boys

PHOENIX — Police are currently investigating a shooting that left 3 boys injured in west Phoenix Sunday morning. Phoenix police say the shooting occurred around 11:20 a.m. at a neighborhood park in the area of 95th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. Witnesses told police that two of the boys...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Music Festival#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Live Events#Amazon Fire Tv
12 News

A $4.3 million lottery ticket sold in Mesa will expire if it's left unclaimed

MESA, Ariz. — If you played the lottery in April and bought a ticket in Mesa, you might want to double check your tickets. According to officials, "The Pick" jackpot from a drawing in April is set to expire on Oct. 24. A lucky player recently hit the jackpot, winning $4.3 million. Once claimed, the winner can take the jackpot as an annuity or for the $2.15 million cash value, before taxes.
MESA, AZ
macaronikid.com

Halloween Town Pumpkin Patch is back with Fall Family Fun

Halloween Town Pumpkin Patch is back with Fall Family Fun. Halloween Town Arizona opens October 13 at Chandler Fashion Center. Halloween Town Pumpkin Patch is back for its fourth year in Arizona. The family-friendly pumpkin patch offers carnival rides and games, festive foods, family photo opportunities, a mini hay maze, face painting, arts & crafts, and of course, a pumpkin patch.
CHANDLER, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
East Valley Tribune

Mesa routes Dobson on homecoming night

Aden Roddick is a sports journalism major at Arizona State assigned to cover Mesa athletics. The Mesa Jackrabbits ruined the Dobson Mustangs homecoming after stomping them 38-13 without starting quarterback Manny Pino. After marching down the field on their opening drive, Tre Brown found the end zone early on a...
MESA, AZ
iheart.com

This Is The Best Pizza Place In Arizona

America is a country that loves pizza. We use pizza as a go-to for almost any occasion- birthdays, celebrations, sleepovers, or just family nights at home. Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in each state. The website states, "By listening to recommendations, reading reviews, researching awards, and doing some taste-testing of our own, we've arrived at the best of the best."
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy