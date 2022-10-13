MESA, Ariz. — If you played the lottery in April and bought a ticket in Mesa, you might want to double check your tickets. According to officials, "The Pick" jackpot from a drawing in April is set to expire on Oct. 24. A lucky player recently hit the jackpot, winning $4.3 million. Once claimed, the winner can take the jackpot as an annuity or for the $2.15 million cash value, before taxes.

