North Charleston, SC

abcnews4.com

Summerville Skates popular Lowcountry ice rink not returning

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A popular Lowcountry ice skating rink is coming to an end. Summerville Skates, a temporary ice rink, has announced it will not be returning for the 2023 winter season. It allowed the Summerville community and guests to enjoy a fun winter activity during the holiday...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
North Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
abcnews4.com

Tickets on sale for 2023 Southeastern Wildlife Exposition

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Tickets went on sale Friday for the 41st annual Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE), coming to downtown Charleston in February of 2023. The three-day event will take place in five different locations -- The Charleston Place, Brittlebank Park, the Gaillard Center, Charleston Marriott and Marion Square -- from Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 through Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

1,000 days later: South Carolina shelter dog finds forever home

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — A dog that spent more than 1,000 days in a shelter finally found a home Saturday. Cami was the longest resident at Saint Frances Animal Center in Georgetown by 1,248 days. Staff said her shelter life finally came to an end Saturday when she was...
GEORGETOWN, SC
abcnews4.com

North Charleston shooting on Saturday leaves one person dead

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A shooting on Saturday that left one person dead is currently being investigated by the North Charleston Police Department. At 4:11 p.m. police responded to a call at Scarsdale Avenue off Dorchester Road. When they arrived at the scene, police found a male with...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

MUSC board approves pursuit of certificates for in-patient psychiatry beds

CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and Medical University Hospital Authority (MUHA) Board of Trustees wrapped up their board meeting today, October 14th. Statewide data shows a behavioral health crisis in South Carolina, fueled by a lack of access to acute and outpatient behavioral...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Cummins Turbo Technologies expands operations in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, Cummins Turo Technologies celebrated the expansion of it's manufacturing operations in Charleston County with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The company showcased it's $27M investment in the North Charleston area that will add turbocharging remanufacturing capabilities to the company’s existing operations in the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

ABC's 20/20 features the Brittanee Drexel story Friday night at 9

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — ‘20/20’ uncovers twists and turns in the case of teenage girl Brittanee Drexel who seemingly vanished into thin air on a spring break trip to Myrtle Beach, stumping investigators for more than a decade. The two-hour program features exclusive interviews with family...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

SC Ports Authority seeking feedback for the future of Union Pier

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston city leaders and downtown residents are paying attention to the future of the Union Pier Terminal. Officials with the State Ports Authority say they’re taking all of this public input to put together a plan that will benefit all Charlestonians. “We’ve got a...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

SCHP investigating fatal head-on collision on Nexton Parkway Saturday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal head-on collision on Nexton Parkway early Saturday morning. The collision occurred around 6:25 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, in the area of North Creek Drive. A 2000 Toyota sedan was traveling west on Nexton Parkway when...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Suspect charged with murder in Peppertree Lane shooting: NCPD

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a suspect has been arrested in fatal a shooting on Peppertree Lane earlier this month. Avery Aaron Adams, 23, was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

