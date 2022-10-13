Read full article on original website
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Southeastern Wildlife Exposition hosting Flyways event in Charleston Saturday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE) has announced it will host Flyways, a new fall event at the Charleston Visitor Center Bus Shed today from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The inaugural celebration will showcase the best of SEWE and build excitement for the nonprofit's 41st...
Summerville Skates popular Lowcountry ice rink not returning
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A popular Lowcountry ice skating rink is coming to an end. Summerville Skates, a temporary ice rink, has announced it will not be returning for the 2023 winter season. It allowed the Summerville community and guests to enjoy a fun winter activity during the holiday...
Nonprofit hopes to honor Mosquito Fleet, maritime history with updates to Union Pier
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The future of union pier still isn’t finalized. But a local non-profit is hoping Charleston's maritime history will be honored in those future plans. The Lowcountry Maritime Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping educate locals in the fields of science, technology, engineering,...
Officials cut ribbon celebrating new Social Services Building in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Friday, Charleston County leaders joined Teddie E. Pryor, Charleston County Council Chairman, for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Social Services Building. The Pinehaven Center is a 16-acre campus located at 3685 Rivers Avenue. It's home to the Teddie E. Pryor Social...
Tickets on sale for 2023 Southeastern Wildlife Exposition
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Tickets went on sale Friday for the 41st annual Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE), coming to downtown Charleston in February of 2023. The three-day event will take place in five different locations -- The Charleston Place, Brittlebank Park, the Gaillard Center, Charleston Marriott and Marion Square -- from Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 through Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.
1 person dead after house fire in North Charleston, fire officials say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — One person is dead after a home caught fire on Abraham Avenue late Saturday evening. Emergency crews responded to the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue around 11:55 p.m. for reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-family home fully involved. One...
Participants from annual lung cancer run reflect on personal impacts of lung disease
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — According to the American Lung Association, lung cancer is one of the leading causes for cancer deaths worldwide. On Saturday, Oct. 15, 250 participants signed up to participate in Lung Force's 14th annual Run and Walk to raise awareness. “If you can’t breathe you...
1,000 days later: South Carolina shelter dog finds forever home
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — A dog that spent more than 1,000 days in a shelter finally found a home Saturday. Cami was the longest resident at Saint Frances Animal Center in Georgetown by 1,248 days. Staff said her shelter life finally came to an end Saturday when she was...
New York-style bagel shop to open Wednesday in Mount Pleasant
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Starting this Wednesday, there will be a new bagel spot to get your fix!. Ruby's New York Style Bagels has announced a grand opening for this Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7 a.m. "Serving over 20 flavors of NY style bagels (Yes! We boil them)...
North Charleston shooting on Saturday leaves one person dead
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A shooting on Saturday that left one person dead is currently being investigated by the North Charleston Police Department. At 4:11 p.m. police responded to a call at Scarsdale Avenue off Dorchester Road. When they arrived at the scene, police found a male with...
MUSC board approves pursuit of certificates for in-patient psychiatry beds
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and Medical University Hospital Authority (MUHA) Board of Trustees wrapped up their board meeting today, October 14th. Statewide data shows a behavioral health crisis in South Carolina, fueled by a lack of access to acute and outpatient behavioral...
Breaking the cycle of incarceration: An inside look at Al Cannon Detention Center program
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On the white walls of the Al Cannon Detention Center multipurpose room stands two white boards. Both are full of ideas written by inmates on how they can make a change, both to their own lives and the lives of others. Residents at the...
Cummins Turbo Technologies expands operations in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, Cummins Turo Technologies celebrated the expansion of it's manufacturing operations in Charleston County with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The company showcased it's $27M investment in the North Charleston area that will add turbocharging remanufacturing capabilities to the company’s existing operations in the...
ABC's 20/20 features the Brittanee Drexel story Friday night at 9
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — ‘20/20’ uncovers twists and turns in the case of teenage girl Brittanee Drexel who seemingly vanished into thin air on a spring break trip to Myrtle Beach, stumping investigators for more than a decade. The two-hour program features exclusive interviews with family...
SC Ports Authority seeking feedback for the future of Union Pier
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston city leaders and downtown residents are paying attention to the future of the Union Pier Terminal. Officials with the State Ports Authority say they’re taking all of this public input to put together a plan that will benefit all Charlestonians. “We’ve got a...
SCHP investigating fatal head-on collision on Nexton Parkway Saturday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal head-on collision on Nexton Parkway early Saturday morning. The collision occurred around 6:25 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, in the area of North Creek Drive. A 2000 Toyota sedan was traveling west on Nexton Parkway when...
Scholar Athletes of the Week: Cane Bay, Greta Oswald | Goose Creek, Henry Winstead
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — WCIV and David Aylor Law Offices award the Scholar Athlete Award for Week 7 of Friday Night Rivals to Greta Oswald of Cane Bay and Henry Winstead of Goose Creek. Oswald plays Tennis for Cane Bay High School and has...
3-car crash leaves several injured on I-95 in Colleton County; 1 person flown to hospital
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One person was airlifted to the Trauma Center at MUSC following a multi-vehicle collision on I-95 Friday that left several people injured, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. The crash happened southbound near mile marker 63 and involved three vehicles, officials say. One woman who...
Suspect charged with murder in Peppertree Lane shooting: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a suspect has been arrested in fatal a shooting on Peppertree Lane earlier this month. Avery Aaron Adams, 23, was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
