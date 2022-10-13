Read full article on original website
Iowa Soybean Research Center funds New Research at Iowa State University
AMES, Iowa – The Iowa Soybean Research Center (ISRC) has awarded $300,000 in support of two soybean research projects at Iowa State University, reaching a $2 million milestone in soybean research funding by the center. The ISRC’s Industry Advisory Council met in September to consider a wide range of...
Lid’s Bar & Grill in Waukon Wins 2022 Best Breaded Tenderloin Contest
Clive, Iowa— A car dealership-turned-restaurant is where you’ll find Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin for 2022. Lid’s Bar & Grill in Waukon, in the northeast corner of the state, has won the 20th annual contest, presented by the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and managed by its restaurant and foodservice committee.
