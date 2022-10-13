ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Singles Matches Featuring Joe Hendry And Taylor Wilde Added To 10/20 IMPACT Wrestling Card

Two more singles matches have been added to the IMPACT Wrestling card for October 20, 2022. Joe Hendry and Taylor Wilde both made their returns to IMPACT during the Bound For Glory Call Your Shot Gauntlet. Now, on October 20, they will be making their singles returns. Joe Hendry will be facing gut-check competitor, Jason Hotch. Jason is holding a grudge against the motivational one for taking his spot in the Gauntlet.
The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) Discuss Joining The Firm

Austin & Colten Gunn talk about the luxuries that have been afforded them since joining The Firm. About a month ago, The Firm was introduced to All Elite Wrestling. The faction, which is a stable on retainer for MJF, includes big names such as The Gunns, Lee Moriarty, Ethan Page, and W. Morrissey. The group is also headed by Stokely Hathaway.
Kimber Lee Gives Update On Current Status With IMPACT Wrestling

Kimber Lee still has time left on her IMPACT Wrestling contract. Kimber Lee officially signed with IMPACT Wrestling on August 4, 2020 and was a consistent television presence, mostly teaming with Su Yung. Lee hasn't wrestled on IMPACT television since the December 9, 2021 episode of Before The IMPACT, but she says she is still under contract with the promotion.
Villano IV Loses To Penta El Zero M, Unmasks At The End Of AAA Triplemania XXX

Villano IV reaches the end of an era. At the end of AAA Triplemania XXX, Villano IV lost a bloody fight to Penta El Zero M and as a result, he was forced to be unmasked. At 57 years old, Villano took off the mask and shed his identity after nearly forty decades. After the loss, Villano took the opportunity to bare his soul on the microphone.
Spina Bifida Awareness Month: Meet Katelyn

October is Spina Bifida Awareness month. It’s a pretty simple question and one that I should have asked years ago. I met Carrie Carpunky and her daughter Katelyn seven days (I think) after our son Josh was born. Carrie is a very talented newborn photographer who, at the time, had her studio in our neighborhood. Katelyn was in the studio that day helping her mom. I noticed Katelyn was in a wheelchair, but the only question that came to mind was whether she maybe was the secret baby whisperer.
