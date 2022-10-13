Read full article on original website
RJ City Renames Wardlow, Dax Harwood Praises Aussie Open Bout, Rosemary Thanks IMPACT | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, October 16, 2022. - On the latest episode of Hey! (EW), Wardlow increases the female demographic for AEW and RJ City offers to reveal some of the names he could have been saddled with in another company. Check out the full video above.
Scarlett Bordeaux, Shotzi And Harley Cameron Sing 'I Put A Spell On You'
Shotzi, Scarlett, and Harley Cameron celebrated the spooky season in a fun way. On October 14, WWE released a music video of the trio singing "I Put a Spell on You", which was featured in the movie "Hocus Pocus". The cover of the song will be available soon on iTunes, Spotify, and Apple Music.
Wrestling World Reacts To Halloween Ends, Grayson Waller Says He Isn't A Buzzard | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, October 14, 2022. - The world of wresting reacts to the release of Halloween Ends:. - Masha Slamovich and Davey Richards have been announced for 2023's 16 Carat Gold tournament. - VxS has postponed their upcoming 'Deja Vu' event. - Tune in...
Singles Matches Featuring Joe Hendry And Taylor Wilde Added To 10/20 IMPACT Wrestling Card
Two more singles matches have been added to the IMPACT Wrestling card for October 20, 2022. Joe Hendry and Taylor Wilde both made their returns to IMPACT during the Bound For Glory Call Your Shot Gauntlet. Now, on October 20, they will be making their singles returns. Joe Hendry will be facing gut-check competitor, Jason Hotch. Jason is holding a grudge against the motivational one for taking his spot in the Gauntlet.
NEW The Show With No Name Results (10/15): Willow Nightingale Faces Tasha Steelz, Matt Taven Competes
Northeast Wrestling held its The Show With No Name event on October 15 from Bethany Town Hall in Bethany, CT. The event will air on Highspots. Full results (courtesy of PWInsider) are below. NEW The Show With No Name Results (10/15) - Matt Taven def. Love Doug. - The Cure”...
The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) Discuss Joining The Firm
Austin & Colten Gunn talk about the luxuries that have been afforded them since joining The Firm. About a month ago, The Firm was introduced to All Elite Wrestling. The faction, which is a stable on retainer for MJF, includes big names such as The Gunns, Lee Moriarty, Ethan Page, and W. Morrissey. The group is also headed by Stokely Hathaway.
Kimber Lee Gives Update On Current Status With IMPACT Wrestling
Kimber Lee still has time left on her IMPACT Wrestling contract. Kimber Lee officially signed with IMPACT Wrestling on August 4, 2020 and was a consistent television presence, mostly teaming with Su Yung. Lee hasn't wrestled on IMPACT television since the December 9, 2021 episode of Before The IMPACT, but she says she is still under contract with the promotion.
ProSouth Wrestling Whatley vs. Black Results (10/14): Joe Black Battles Brandon Whatley
ProSouth Wrestling held an event on October 14 from the ProSouth Palace. Fans can watch the full event in the video above. Full results (courtesy of ProSouth) are below. ProSouth Wrestling Whatley vs. Black Results (10/14) - Aaron Dallas & Saraya Saber def. The Primacy. - Trever Aeon def. Dorian.
Willie Mack Explains His Decision To Leave IMPACT Wrestling, Wants To Be Seen On Multiple Promotions
Willie Mack explains his departure from IMPACT Wrestling. In May of 2022, Willie Mack announced that he was leaving IMPACT Wrestling and returning to the independents. He explained his departure while speaking to Denise Salcedo after his participation in AAA Triplemania XXX. Willie expressed that the bulk of the issue revolved around money.
Villano IV Loses To Penta El Zero M, Unmasks At The End Of AAA Triplemania XXX
Villano IV reaches the end of an era. At the end of AAA Triplemania XXX, Villano IV lost a bloody fight to Penta El Zero M and as a result, he was forced to be unmasked. At 57 years old, Villano took off the mask and shed his identity after nearly forty decades. After the loss, Villano took the opportunity to bare his soul on the microphone.
