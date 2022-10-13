ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

18-year-old charged with DUI after crash in Loudoun County

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An 18-year-old driver is in custody after police say he crashed his car in a Sterling-area shopping center and was subsequently charged with a DUI.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 20700 block of Great Falls Plaza in the Sterling area for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SaIpn_0iXjO4tg00
Richmond man killed in I-95 crash in Chesterfield

When the deputies got the scene, they determined the driver, 18-year-old Matthew Godek, was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Godek was charged with driving while intoxicated and taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where he is being held on a $2,500 bond.

