Get spooked with tales of strange phenomena from local ‘spirits’: Talk of the Towns

University Heights breaks ground for South Taylor Place townhomes
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After several years of discussions and planning, which included a pandemic-induced interruption, ground was broken Friday (Oct. 14) on the city’s South Taylor Road townhome project, South Taylor Place. Thirty luxury townhomes are to be built for sale at a cost of $350,000-$400,000 each on...
Experts disagree over cause of leaky Brook Park Rec Center roof
BROOK PARK, Ohio – The Brook Park Recreation Center roof has leaked for many years, but the root cause of the problem, and who is responsible for fixing it, is unclear. At Brook Park City Council’s recent caucus, Brewer-Garrett Company representatives asserted their business partner, West Roofing Systems, Inc., is not at fault. Consultant Bud Griffith of Construction Resources, Inc., however, reported in May through a comprehensive study his company conducted that prior roof installations were completed out of code compliance.
cleveland19.com
Large sinkhole forms at Lorain park, repairs to come
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The parking lot at Lakeview Park in Lorain has become home to a large sinkhole as of Thursday morning. When crews learned of the sinkhole, they shut the area down. Kate Golden, stormwater manager in Lorain’s Engineering Office said they believe they know what caused...
The best spots to take in the grandeur of Northeast Ohio's fall colors
As Halloween approaches, the vibrant peak of Northeast Ohio's fall foliage is near. Here are the best spots to view nature's splendor.
Best Middle Eastern restaurants in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Got a craving for falafel, couscous or kebabs? The best Middle Eastern restaurants in Greater Cleveland have all that and more, offering everything from Persian specialties, Lebanese classics and Arab cuisine -- all healthy dishes without giving up satisfying taste. Full of aromatics and layers of richness,...
Million-dollar townhouse in Lakewood offers Rocky River, Lake Erie views: House of the Week
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- If stunning views are at the top of your house-hunting wish list, the townhouse at 11 Clifton Pointe deserves your attention. “This property offers a pretty rare opportunity to enjoy amazing views overlooking the Rocky River, Westlake Marina, Cleveland Yacht Club and Lake Erie,” says Kim Crane of Howard Hanna, who is co-listing the home with Jen Davis. “It’s one of only a few riverfront units offering additional privacy since it is an end unit.”
WKYC
4 family members found dead inside Elyria home
ELYRIA, Ohio — An investigation is underway after the Elyria Police Department discovered four family members dead inside a Lorain County Home. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Elyria Police officers responded to a home...
She paints local landmarks with coffee, capturing them in nostalgic wonder
Alyssa Ennis is an artist from Ashtabula who paints intricately detailed landscapes, architecture and landmarks of Cleveland and Northeast Ohio with an unusual medium — coffee.
Contract worker punches coworker for dropping jumper cables at NASA Glenn Research Center in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A 54-year-old Cleveland man, working for an outside contractor, faces criminal charges after he attacked a coworker at about 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at NASA Glenn Research Center, 21000 Brookpark Road. The coworker called police and said the Cleveland man had assaulted him at about...
Why is Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb appearing at events around the U.S.? The Wake Up for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Justin Bibb promised change last year when he ran for Cleveland mayor. And voters embraced the young political newcomer. Now Bibb is taking his brand of governing philosophy to conferences across the...
Gray House Pies to Make a Return to Lakewood
Not only is it returning to the same neighborhood; it's coming back to the same address
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Akron Area
If you're in Greater Akron, you should check out these local businesses. This seafood market has some of the best fish fry in Akron. You can't go wrong with a fried ocean perch dinner, which comes with coleslaw, a roll, tartar sauce, hot sauce, and a hot side of your choice. Hot side options include French fries, fried okra, mac and cheese, rice pilaf, and red beans and rice. They also offer excellent fried whiting, catfish, tilapia, whitefish, and shrimp.
Thief no longer welcome at Giant Eagle: Rocky River Police Blotter
At 1:10 p.m. Sept. 27, a theft was reported at Giant Eagle. The man had been suspected of theft in the past. He was cited for theft this time and advised that he’s no longer welcome at the store. Warrant: Hilliard Boulevard. At 1:45 p.m. Oct. 1, an officer...
WKYC
'Hilariously' haunted yard in Parma: Check out these awesome Halloween decorations
Want to see something hilariously spooky and fun? Check out these Halloween decorations in the 3200 block of Russell Avenue in Parma.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're on the westside, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Customer favorites include the delectable chicken and waffles (crispy panko-breaded chicken with a cornbread waffle topped with honey butter and syrup), shrimp and grits (sauteed shrimp with bacon, peppers, and onions in a cream sauce served on a bed of cheddar cheese grits), huevos rancheros (a crispy corn tortilla topped with refried beans, fried eggs, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and ranchero sauce), and hot mess (a big pile of Yukon gold home fries that are topped with scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, and a lot of sausage gravy). If you come here on Saturday or Sunday, check out the kielbasa hash, which has kielbasa, onions, potatoes, and poached eggs with Hollandaise sauce.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland organization takes on opioid crisis in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a cause that is close to home for Kristy Steele. She’s the founder of Save our families which focuses on fighting the opioid crisis in Northeast Ohio. “There’s so many other children who are going through this & other families that are being...
WKYC
Mike Polk Jr. on the history of Sweetest day and its Cleveland origins
CLEVELAND — Sweetest Day, aka "Low-Rent Midwest Extra Valentine's Day." A lot of people love it, a lot of people love complaining about it. There's a popular theory that the regional holiday it simply a dubious, commercialized money grab, invented out of whole cloth by the predatory greeting card and candy companies as a cynical plot to compel people to purchase their wares.
Parma Heights prepares for deer culling, offers free venison
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With its first police department-operated white-tailed deer culling operation expected to begin in early 2023, Parma Heights recently announced a free carcass donation program. “The city is currently putting a list together,” Mayor Marie Gallo said. “If any residents or non-residents are interested in taking the...
Detectives on the road to CarVINa: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
A detective for the Arizona Department of Transportation contacted Pepper Pike police Oct. 6 on behalf of Carvana, the online used car dealer headquartered in Tempe, checking on the whereabouts of a stolen 2021 Infiniti QX80. This SUV was listed as a rental stolen out of Coral Gables, Fla., apparently...
Cozumel announces new Parma location, plans spring opening on Snow Road
PARMA, Ohio -- For the longest time, Cozumel co-owner Tony Castro had his eye on Parma, looking for the perfect location for the Northeast Ohio-based Mexican restaurant chain to expand its operation. “We’re always thinking that we need to get a spot in Parma,” Castro said. “After waiting for years,...
