3 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying With Both Hands
These companies are pouring heaps of passive income into the accounts of their shareholders.
Motley Fool
Is This Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stock a Buy Now?
Moody's has been part of Buffett's portfolio for a couple decades. Moody's stock has fallen on hard times this year, much as it did during the Great Recession. Things could get worse before they get better, but this dividend stock is worth keeping an eye on. You’re reading a free...
2 Monster Dividend Stocks to Help You Retire Early
Philip Morris International and Vector Group boast massive yields and sustainable business models.
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street
Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
These 3 High Yielders Just Increased Dividends By At Least 10%
When firms increase their dividends, it is typically a positive sign that they are generating excess cash flows that can be distributed to shareholders. Additionally, investing in a firm with consecutive dividend hikes, is a sign that the company has strong fundamentals. Since valuations continue to decline, investors may want...
Motley Fool
1 Scorching-Hot Dividend Stock That Yields 10.6%
Medical Properties' stock price fell sharply this year as interest rate hikes worried investors about REITs. The stock's fundamentals remain strong and the dividend is well supported by high funds from operations. The company also made multiple deals that will improve its liquidity. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
2 Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You Forever
Income investors look for well-run companies like these.
3 Stocks With Dividends You Can Trust to Ride Out the Bear Market
Dividend stocks can be an excellent source of income and stability for your portfolio.
tipranks.com
Two dividend-paying stocks with more than 10% yield
Here are two UK stocks with a dividend yield of more than 10%. Are they worth the hype? Let’s find out. Despite the economic slowdown and gloomy outlook, dividend-paying stocks are holding up – here, we’ve picked two of Britain’s best. Global miner Rio Tinto (GB:RIO)...
2 Ultra-High-Yielding Real Estate Stocks to Buy With $1,000
These two real estate investment trusts offer dividend yields that are more than 3x the S&P 500 index's 1.8% yield.
These 2 Stocks Make Up 52% of Warren Buffett's $325 Billion Portfolio
Portfolio concentration has played a key role in the Oracle of Omaha's long-term success.
Can Investors Trust AT&T's Juicy 7% Dividend?
While the dividend may seem attractive, the business is displaying some red flags.
These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds
These two stocks each yield more than 5%.
Motley Fool
2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years
Lawsuits over Zantac's potential health risks have led investors to bid down shares of Sanofi this year. Intel's ambitious plans to increase its capacity have investors second-guessing the chip giant's future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid
Berkshire Hathaway owns about four dozen stocks in its massive portfolio, many of which were picked by Warren Buffett himself. On the other hand, there are some that aren’t great choices, and one in particular has virtually no upside potential. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
This Bear Market Risk Indicator Suggests We Head a Lot Lower
Investors' appetite for risk -- or lack thereof -- can often signal a bear market bottom.
Best ETFs for defensive stocks
ETFs, or exchange-traded funds, are baskets of securities that trade like stocks on an exchange and promote diversification, which may contribute to lowering risk during downturns in the market. "A bear market is a prolonged period of stock market price declines, typically by 20 percent or more from its most...
Motley Fool
Strike Back at the Bear Market With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks
Alexandria Realty Estate Equities pays a healthy dividend. Enbridge should have the fuel to keep growing its big-time payout. Intel's recent share price slide has pushed its yield up to an enticing level. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
The Bear Market Is Becoming a Passive-Income Investor's Dream
That enables investors to generate more income from reinvesting dividends and making new investments. Because of that, they can accelerate their passive income goals in a bear market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
