Bay View 'Halloween House' back with 'Beetlejuice' theme

MILWAUKEE - Spooky season is in full swing, and a beloved Bay View Halloween-themed house is back with big decorations. At Clement and Idaho, "A & J’s Halloween House" has returned for another year of creepy and scary fun. The theme this year for Jamie Beauchamp’s haunted house is "Beetlejuice."
'Snackable Bakes' author Jessie Sheehan shares baking journey during Wisconsin visit

MILWAUKEE — From the Food Network to Bon Appétit Magazine, baker Jessie Sheehan gets plenty of attention for her quick and easy baked goods recipes. While Sheehan has made a career creating easy to follow recipes for home bakers, she also enjoys having the chance to cook for her own family. It is something this New York-based baker had a chance to do during a recent visit to the Milwaukee area to visit family.
Dominic the Food Reviewer: Delafield Brewhaus

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. This weekend I got to check out the Delafield Brewhaus...
Final ‘Good Boo’: Cudahy Halloween house set to retire after over 35 years of scares

CUDAHY, Wis. — Halloween houses are popping up all over the state this time of year, but for one couple, it’s been a hobby for decades. In the Perkins’ family, October is the best month out of the year. Bernadine and Michael Perkins often spend their evenings sitting side by side outside their home on Morris Avenue in Cudahy, pressing buttons on their remotes to activate characters while they wait to scare families walking by.
Late, longtime Hartland resident Gary Grauel honored

HARTLAND — “In loving memory of our friend Gary Grauel” reads a plaque placed on a bench in downtown Hartland earlier this week. The plaque honors the long-time, well-known village resident who died on Jan. 27 at 64. Known by many people and businesses in the community...
Early taste of winter arrives on Monday

It's unfortunately time to break out the winter jackets as an early taste of winter arrives on Monday. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s by early Monday morning with another Freeze Warning in effect for the entire area. It'll feel way colder than the low 30s as you head...
A walk through 5 local thrifts

From the penny-pinching elderly to college students shivering at the thought of rent and tuition payments, shopping second-hand is essential to anyone on a tight budget. And for the love of all things frugal, Madison is the place to be. The greater Madison area encompasses over 40 thrift, resale and...
Drink Wisconsinably Charity Bowling Classic

Bowling with the Champ, presented by Miller High Life. The event will be held at the iconic Landmark Lanes (Milwaukee) on Friday, October 14, 2022. The event will be recorded and the episode will be published across Drink Wisconsinbly’s social media channels this fall. A portion of the proceeds...
Hiking Through Mangan Woods in Greendale, Wisconsin

Last weekend, we explored a trail tucked away near an archery range in Greendale, Wisconsin. The Forked Aster Trail wound us through lovely Mangan Woods full of some of the largest old-growth trees in the Milwaukee County Park System. With few people on the trail, we found ourselves entirely at peace wandering the forest full of lofty arbors.
Blustery October winds blowing in lots of change, including some snow showers

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Winds will be howling the next few days from the northwest. Some gusts could be higher than 40 mph, especially on Monday. Also, into Monday, wintry mix is possible with an upper air feature. On Sunday, it'll be mainly rain showers in the afternoon and evening as another front drops down from the north. Only a slight accumulation is possible with the snow, especially on grassy surfaces. A Freeze Warning is also in place for Monday morning as well.
What you knead to know: Milwaukee-style pizza

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. In this series, we’re exploring various types of pizza –from...
Tornado caught on security camera outside Wisconsin business

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Tornado sirens blared all over Southeast Wisconsin late Wednesday morning and early afternoon, with one storm leaving a mess behind in West Allis. A surveillance camera at D.A. Berther Inc., a kitchen equipment supply store, caught the small tornado spinning down the street. "I was...
Netflix show ‘Dahmer’ brings unwanted attention to Milwaukee bar

MILWAUKEE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Usually, for a bar, anything that brings in customers is a good thing, but ever since the release of the Netflix series profiling Milwaukee serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, one bar owner in Walker’s Point says the unwanted attention has been overwhelming. “I knew this...
Travelers along the Highway: Hobos, Hired Hand and Goat Man | By Dave Bohn

Washington Co., WI – For over 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
