FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bay View 'Halloween House' back with 'Beetlejuice' theme
MILWAUKEE - Spooky season is in full swing, and a beloved Bay View Halloween-themed house is back with big decorations. At Clement and Idaho, "A & J’s Halloween House" has returned for another year of creepy and scary fun. The theme this year for Jamie Beauchamp’s haunted house is "Beetlejuice."
spectrumnews1.com
'Snackable Bakes' author Jessie Sheehan shares baking journey during Wisconsin visit
MILWAUKEE — From the Food Network to Bon Appétit Magazine, baker Jessie Sheehan gets plenty of attention for her quick and easy baked goods recipes. While Sheehan has made a career creating easy to follow recipes for home bakers, she also enjoys having the chance to cook for her own family. It is something this New York-based baker had a chance to do during a recent visit to the Milwaukee area to visit family.
On Milwaukee
Dominic the Food Reviewer: Delafield Brewhaus
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. This weekend I got to check out the Delafield Brewhaus...
spectrumnews1.com
Final ‘Good Boo’: Cudahy Halloween house set to retire after over 35 years of scares
CUDAHY, Wis. — Halloween houses are popping up all over the state this time of year, but for one couple, it’s been a hobby for decades. In the Perkins’ family, October is the best month out of the year. Bernadine and Michael Perkins often spend their evenings sitting side by side outside their home on Morris Avenue in Cudahy, pressing buttons on their remotes to activate characters while they wait to scare families walking by.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Late, longtime Hartland resident Gary Grauel honored
HARTLAND — “In loving memory of our friend Gary Grauel” reads a plaque placed on a bench in downtown Hartland earlier this week. The plaque honors the long-time, well-known village resident who died on Jan. 27 at 64. Known by many people and businesses in the community...
CBS 58
Early taste of winter arrives on Monday
It's unfortunately time to break out the winter jackets as an early taste of winter arrives on Monday. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s by early Monday morning with another Freeze Warning in effect for the entire area. It'll feel way colder than the low 30s as you head...
theonlineclarion.com
A walk through 5 local thrifts
From the penny-pinching elderly to college students shivering at the thought of rent and tuition payments, shopping second-hand is essential to anyone on a tight budget. And for the love of all things frugal, Madison is the place to be. The greater Madison area encompasses over 40 thrift, resale and...
kenosha.com
Safe Harbor/Kenosha.com Pet of the Week: Andre the Giant
Safe Harbor Humane Society is an open admission shelter and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that serves the Kenosha County area. Safe Harbor takes in over 3,300 animals each year and places the majority of these animals into good homes.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Drink Wisconsinably Charity Bowling Classic
Bowling with the Champ, presented by Miller High Life. The event will be held at the iconic Landmark Lanes (Milwaukee) on Friday, October 14, 2022. The event will be recorded and the episode will be published across Drink Wisconsinbly’s social media channels this fall. A portion of the proceeds...
alittletimeandakeyboard.com
Hiking Through Mangan Woods in Greendale, Wisconsin
Last weekend, we explored a trail tucked away near an archery range in Greendale, Wisconsin. The Forked Aster Trail wound us through lovely Mangan Woods full of some of the largest old-growth trees in the Milwaukee County Park System. With few people on the trail, we found ourselves entirely at peace wandering the forest full of lofty arbors.
CBS 58
Blustery October winds blowing in lots of change, including some snow showers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Winds will be howling the next few days from the northwest. Some gusts could be higher than 40 mph, especially on Monday. Also, into Monday, wintry mix is possible with an upper air feature. On Sunday, it'll be mainly rain showers in the afternoon and evening as another front drops down from the north. Only a slight accumulation is possible with the snow, especially on grassy surfaces. A Freeze Warning is also in place for Monday morning as well.
On Milwaukee
What to eggs-pect: Here Chicky Chicky softly opens on Monday in Brookfield
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Last May, we announced that Here Chicky Chicky, a new...
On Milwaukee
What you knead to know: Milwaukee-style pizza
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. In this series, we’re exploring various types of pizza –from...
Local 5th grader organizes giant playdate for friend who lost both her parents
Jaxson Thomas is also a friend to seven-year-old Katalina Shope. In July, Katalina lost both of her parents less than two weeks apart. Katalina is now being raised by her grandmother.
KCCI.com
Tornado caught on security camera outside Wisconsin business
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Tornado sirens blared all over Southeast Wisconsin late Wednesday morning and early afternoon, with one storm leaving a mess behind in West Allis. A surveillance camera at D.A. Berther Inc., a kitchen equipment supply store, caught the small tornado spinning down the street. "I was...
wiproud.com
Netflix show ‘Dahmer’ brings unwanted attention to Milwaukee bar
MILWAUKEE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Usually, for a bar, anything that brings in customers is a good thing, but ever since the release of the Netflix series profiling Milwaukee serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, one bar owner in Walker’s Point says the unwanted attention has been overwhelming. “I knew this...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Chiappetta Shoes in Kenosha nearly ready for new store location, aims for December move
After more than 20 years, two add-ons and three renovations, Chiappetta Shoes’ current store at 6821 39th Ave. has been “maxed out,” according to fourth generation owner Tony Chiappetta. At 5,300 square feet, Chiappetta’s 39th Street location is filled floor-to-ceiling with boxes, displays and shoes. Workers squeeze...
CBS 58
A fundraising 'Holiday Train' is set to make stops throughout Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to make its first cross-continent tour in three years, raising money, food and awareness for food banks in local communities along its rail network. That includes 14 stops across Wisconsin, including local stops in Wauwatosa on December 9 at...
Milwaukee’s First Tornado Event in Over 20 Years Hits with 4 Simultaneous Twisters
For the first time in 22 years, a tornado has touched down in as touched down in parts of Milwaukee. On Wednesday, severe weather prompted a tornado in the Wisconsin city. According to the National Weather Service, the twister then moved and dissipated about five miles from the city’s downtown.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Travelers along the Highway: Hobos, Hired Hand and Goat Man | By Dave Bohn
Washington Co., WI – For over 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
