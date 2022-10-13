ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Duquesne, PA
wtae.com

Three dead in North Side shooting

PITTSBURGH — Three people are dead after a shooting in the East Allegheny section of the North Side Saturday night, police said. Two females and one male died and a second male was wounded, according to Major Crimes Commander Richard Ford. One person died at the scene while the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Despite a fully-staffed Law Department, City Council and mayor hire own lawyers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The city is hiring lawyers and more lawyers, and city taxpayers are footing the bill. The city already has a fully-staffed Law Department, but Pittsburgh City Council has appointed a lawyer of its own, and Mayor Ed Gainey has hired his own legal advisor. The city Law Department has 34 lawyers and a proposed budget of $3 million next year, enough resources it would seem to handle all of the city's legal affairs. But both Pittsburgh City Council and the mayor have decided to hire lawyers of their own.Earlier this summer, Pittsburgh City Council appointed Daniel Friedson as its...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Bob's Tavern in Finleyville reportedly deemed nuisance bar

FINLEYVILLE (KDKA) - A popular tavern in Finleyville has reportedly been shut down. According to a report from the Trib, the Washington County District Attorney has filed a temporary injunction deeming Bob's Tavern a nuisance bar. Court documents say the bar is reportedly used to deal drugs. The tavern was also the site of a shooting on Monday night where Jaisen Irwin was killed.
FINLEYVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man shot on South Side

Pittsburgh Police responded to reports of an individual shot at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday in the city’s South Side neighborhood. Police said they located a male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest at the intersection of South 14th Street and East Carson Street. Police said he was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Deer management season under way in Franklin Park, McCandless and Ross

The deer management season is under way in Franklin Park, McCandless and Ross townships, according to Mike Clinebell, an owner and operator of Suburban Whitetail Management. Suburban Whitetail Management of Wexford provides bow hunting programs to manage deer populations in those communities, according to Michael Clinebell, co-owner of the company.
FRANKLIN PARK, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
Tribune-Review

Warrants issued for Tarentum brothers for their role in 'gun battle' in Sheldon Park public housing in Harrison

Two brothers from Tarentum have been charged with attempted homicide, as they are accused of shooting at people in a Sheldon Park apartment early Thursday in Harrison. Troy Vickers, 30, and Brian Vickers, 19, are each also charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, conspiracy and firearms violations in what Allegheny County Police described as a “gun battle” at about 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Park Avenue.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 person hurt in overnight fire in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — One person was hurt after a house caught fire in Penn Hills overnight. The blaze broke out in the 300 block of Collins Drive. According to Allegheny County 911, one person was taken to the hospital from the scene. There’s currently no word on the...
PENN HILLS, PA
wtae.com

Community and city leaders in Duquesne form anti-violence committee

DUQUESNE, Pa. — Community leaders in the city of Duquesne are trying to combat recent violence that's been happening in Duquesne and surrounding areas. City officials and community leaders have joined forces to form a committee called "CHANGE," which stands for "community healing and nurturing growth and empowerment." Eric...
DUQUESNE, PA
butlerradio.com

Local State Representative to Host Concealed Carry Seminar

There is still time to register for a seminar about gun laws to be held in our area later this week. State Representative Marci Mustello is hosting a Concealed Carry Seminar on Tuesday at the American Legion Post 778 at 6:30 p.m. Butler County District Attorney Rich Goldinger and Sheriff...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

