Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
3 dead 1 injured in Pittsburgh shootingkandelPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Related
Multiple shooting reported around Pittsburgh Saturday
There were multiple shootings around reported around the Pittsburgh area overnight Saturday. On the North Side, three people were killed and another was shot on Cedar Avenue just after 10 p.m.
Group of Wilkinsburg residents look to present new vision for the neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — For years, the Wilkinsburg CDC has been pushing for the borough to become the city of Pittsburgh’s 91st neighborhood, and in recent months, the movement had begun to gain traction — but there has also been opposition. Now a group of residents are looking to...
Masks recommended in Pittsburgh Public Schools as COVID community level rises
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County's COVID community level has changed from low to medium.This means starting Monday, a mask is recommended inside all Pittsburgh Public Schools. Despite this change, COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths continue to fall in the county.It's the lowest number since March.
Pittsburgh Public Schools mourning after student hit and killed by car in Ross Township parking lot
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Public Schools District is mourning the loss of one of its students. Allegheny County dispatchers said police, medics and fire crews were sent to the 4800 block of McKnight Road at around 4:39 p.m. Saturday for reports of an accident. A teenager, later identified as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtae.com
Three dead in North Side shooting
PITTSBURGH — Three people are dead after a shooting in the East Allegheny section of the North Side Saturday night, police said. Two females and one male died and a second male was wounded, according to Major Crimes Commander Richard Ford. One person died at the scene while the...
Despite a fully-staffed Law Department, City Council and mayor hire own lawyers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The city is hiring lawyers and more lawyers, and city taxpayers are footing the bill. The city already has a fully-staffed Law Department, but Pittsburgh City Council has appointed a lawyer of its own, and Mayor Ed Gainey has hired his own legal advisor. The city Law Department has 34 lawyers and a proposed budget of $3 million next year, enough resources it would seem to handle all of the city's legal affairs. But both Pittsburgh City Council and the mayor have decided to hire lawyers of their own.Earlier this summer, Pittsburgh City Council appointed Daniel Friedson as its...
County looking to re-open Shuman Detention Center as crime increases among young people
Since the state ordered the county to close Shuman Juvenile Detention Center, some have questioned the impact it’s had on increasing crime among young people.
Dollar Bank's consolidation plan moves forward with Standard Bank acquisition
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Dollar Bank has announced they are moving forward with consolidation. Due to the recent acquisition of Standard Bank, the following branches will close: Parkway Center Drive SouthForbes AvenueRoute 30 (Greensburg)Old William Penn Highway (Murrysville)The employees of those branches will be relocated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 shot, 3 dead in Pittsburgh, in two separate incidents, police investigating
PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — Five people were shot in Pittsburgh late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, leaving three dead according to Pittsburgh Public Safety’s tweet and our affiliate KDKA. The first incident happened on the North Side along Cedar Avenue between E. Ohio and Stockton Avenue. There, officers responded to calls about multiple shots fired […]
Bob's Tavern in Finleyville reportedly deemed nuisance bar
FINLEYVILLE (KDKA) - A popular tavern in Finleyville has reportedly been shut down. According to a report from the Trib, the Washington County District Attorney has filed a temporary injunction deeming Bob's Tavern a nuisance bar. Court documents say the bar is reportedly used to deal drugs. The tavern was also the site of a shooting on Monday night where Jaisen Irwin was killed.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Man shot on South Side
Pittsburgh Police responded to reports of an individual shot at approximately 2 a.m. Sunday in the city’s South Side neighborhood. Police said they located a male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest at the intersection of South 14th Street and East Carson Street. Police said he was...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Deer management season under way in Franklin Park, McCandless and Ross
The deer management season is under way in Franklin Park, McCandless and Ross townships, according to Mike Clinebell, an owner and operator of Suburban Whitetail Management. Suburban Whitetail Management of Wexford provides bow hunting programs to manage deer populations in those communities, according to Michael Clinebell, co-owner of the company.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Westmoreland Heritage Trail officials working to close 'middle gap'
Officials for the Westmoreland Heritage Trail are working to find a way around — or underneath as it turns out — Route 66 as they work to close a 4-mile middle gap that will create an uninterrupted hiking and biking path from Trafford to Saltsburg. While acquiring land...
Woman found in Pittsburgh residence in August died of accidental drowing, medical examiner says
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner on Sunday released a cause and manner of death for a woman whose body was discovered in a Pittsburgh residence in August. Lori Bohn, 54, died of an accidental drowning, the medical examiner’s office said. Bohn had been found around 3:30 p.m. Aug. 15...
wtae.com
Special ballot question would end Allegheny County Council's 'resign to run' rule
PITTSBURGH — Right now, a seat at the table at Allegheny County Council comes with this condition: You must resign to run for any other office. "No other elected officials in Allegheny County or Pennsylvania that I know of have those limitations," Bob Macey, Allegheny County Council member, District 9, told Pittsburgh's Action News 4.
$20.4M development to bring affordable housing for seniors to Pittsburgh's Fairywood
A $20.4 million development is planned to bring affordable housing for seniors to Pittsburgh’s Fairywood neighborhood. New Jersey-based Tryko Partners plans to create 46 new housing units, 39 of which are earmarked for affordable housing using low-income housing tax credits. Five of the units will be available for seniors...
Warrants issued for Tarentum brothers for their role in 'gun battle' in Sheldon Park public housing in Harrison
Two brothers from Tarentum have been charged with attempted homicide, as they are accused of shooting at people in a Sheldon Park apartment early Thursday in Harrison. Troy Vickers, 30, and Brian Vickers, 19, are each also charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, conspiracy and firearms violations in what Allegheny County Police described as a “gun battle” at about 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Park Avenue.
1 person hurt in overnight fire in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — One person was hurt after a house caught fire in Penn Hills overnight. The blaze broke out in the 300 block of Collins Drive. According to Allegheny County 911, one person was taken to the hospital from the scene. There’s currently no word on the...
wtae.com
Community and city leaders in Duquesne form anti-violence committee
DUQUESNE, Pa. — Community leaders in the city of Duquesne are trying to combat recent violence that's been happening in Duquesne and surrounding areas. City officials and community leaders have joined forces to form a committee called "CHANGE," which stands for "community healing and nurturing growth and empowerment." Eric...
butlerradio.com
Local State Representative to Host Concealed Carry Seminar
There is still time to register for a seminar about gun laws to be held in our area later this week. State Representative Marci Mustello is hosting a Concealed Carry Seminar on Tuesday at the American Legion Post 778 at 6:30 p.m. Butler County District Attorney Rich Goldinger and Sheriff...
Comments / 0