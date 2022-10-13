ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Mandan man arrested for Bismarck parking lot murder

By Nick Jachim
 3 days ago

BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) — 27-year-old Benjamin Williams of Mandan has been arrested for the October 4 murder of 39-year-old Christopher Sebastian in a vehicle outside of the apartments in the 200 block of East Arbor Ave in Bismarck.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, investigative leads identified Benjamin Williams as a person of interest in the murder. He was found by officers in Mandan early in the morning of October 5 allegedly under the influence of drugs, which was a violation of his parole, and he was taken to Burleigh Morton Detention Center to be held on violating the conditions of his parole.

Investigators were able to interview him, interview witnesses, track down more leads, and recover crucial evidence in the case during that time.

Williams is currently charged with Murder-Intentional, knowing, or with extreme indifference and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Bismarck Police have not released any additional information at this time in order not to hinder a successful prosecution at the man’s trial.

