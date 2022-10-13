ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

vicksburgnews.com

Reception announced for Dr. Edney and Dr. Turner

The Honorable Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. and Project CHAMPIONS will be celebrating the new leadership of the Mississippi State Department of Health and are inviting you to join them for this momentous occasion. Dr. Daniel Edney has been promoted as our new State Health Officer. Dr. Edney served the Vicksburg community for more than 30 thirty years in his private practice before joining the Mississippi State Department of Health. Dr. Edney is one of Vicksburg’s finest and we are so honored to celebrate him. Dr. Justin Turner has been selected as our new Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Turner is the youngest and first African American to hold this position. Dr. Turner is the CEO of Turner Care, LLC, he is the recipient of numerous community awards and is dedicated to a healthier Mississippi. His commitment to service is unparalleled. In the words of Dr. Edney about Dr. Turner, “Service is not just what he does – it’s who he is.”
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

VOLUNTEER OF THE WEEK: Gregory Sparks keeps the pack together

This week’s Vicksburg Post Volunteer of the Week is Gregory Sparks, who volunteers as a Cubmaster with the Boy Scouts of America. Sparks has lived in Vicksburg for 40 years and retired from Entergy in Commercial Nuclear Power Operations and Engineering. He is a father of four adult children and has two grandchildren.
VICKSBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign organizes rally to encourage community to vote

SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Poor People’s Campaign organized a rally in Sharkey County Saturday. The group was making a final push to educate, mobilize and empower voters to make their voices heard. “Our infrastructure has been crumbling over the last twenty years, we don’t have clean...
Vicksburg Post

SURRATT: City, county support of Catfish Row Museum a good move

The recent decision by the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen and the Warren County Board of Supervisors to allocate $36,500 each to the Catfish Row Museum for a demonstration/teaching kitchen speaks volumes for both organizations’ support for making downtown Vicksburg not only a business center, but a cultural tourism destination.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

OUTLOOK: Holy Trinity hosting Ukrainian pianist for benefit concert

Since Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, television news reports have exposed the effects of warfare. The ravaged homeland of its people is heartbreaking, but even more gut-wrenching is the children who have been left orphaned and disabled due to the fighting and atrocities the Kremlin has given rise to.
VICKSBURG, MS
tippahnews.com

Mississippi State Fire Academy holds dual graduations

JACKSON–Two classes recently graduated from the Mississippi State Fire Academy (MSFA) in Jackson. On Thursday, the graduation for Firefighter Class 199 and the MS Executive Fire Officer (MEFO) Program was held inside the No. 1 Fire Academy Auditorium. Congressman Michael Guest was the guest speaker at the prestigious event.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Vicksburg Post

The Vicksburg Post launches ‘Voices of the Floods’ podcast, companion to ‘Faces of the Floods’ series

The Vicksburg Post has launched the “Voices of the Floods” podcast, a companion to its “Faces of the Floods” series. “Voices of the Floods,” which publishes once a week, is available on Anchor, Spotify and Google Podcasts. The show provides an opportunity for an in-depth discussion with “Faces of the Floods” story subjects — South Mississippi Delta residents who have endured catastrophic floods in the area over the last century.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson VA hosts drive-thru food pantry, vaccine event

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center (GVSMVAMC) will host a drive-thru food pantry and vaccination event. The event will take place on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. at the main facility. Organizers will provide perishable and non-perishable goods and offer annual immunizations. The event is […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

OUR OPINION: Good Lord willing, the water will rise

The Mississippi River at Vicksburg is at its lowest in a decade, and the water’s steadily going down. What does that mean for Vicksburg? Well, for one, it means our maritime industries are stretched thin. At Golding Barge, for example, they’re having to light-load, meaning they’re loading more barges with less product to allow the crafts to travel through the shallows.
VICKSBURG, MS
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

What to expect at Mississippi State Fair this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be more events for people to take part in during the 163rd Mississippi State Fair on between Friday, October 14 and Sunday, October 16. All of the events take place on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. Ride specials for Friday will include Kids Day (one fewer coupon from 12:00 p.m. […]
JACKSON, MS
Natchez Democrat

Vintage warplanes roar across Natchez skies

Curious about the roar of WWII aircraft engines buzzing along the Mississippi River and across downtown Natchez?. The vintage planes were part of a Warbird Formation Clinic out of Tallulah, Louisiana. The Southern Heritage Air Foundation and the North American Trainer Association is hosting the clinic. Planes flew down from...
NATCHEZ, MS
WLBT

Local church transforming building into sports complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One local church is working to provide a safe and fun outlet for young people in South Jackson in hopes of getting them off the streets and cutting down on crime. New Horizon Ministries is working to transform an old, large warehouse into a sports and...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi leaders discuss high crime rate in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – This year is going down as another violent year in Jackson. Police have investigated more than 100 homicides as of October 2022. Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, said those deaths could have been prevented. “I think that the city could have done more to try to prevent some of these murders. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Friday Fur Babies: Meet Gretta

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal looking to be adopted in Mississippi. This animal is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson. Gretta is a senior girl dog. She’s lost an eye because she had an eye disease. She’s a friendly dog and is house […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Residents concerned about trash, abandoned houses along Jackson street

JACKSON, Miss. — Residents are concerned about trash piling up along Glen Erin Street. Two Jackson residents have lived near the area for more than five years and reached out to 16 WAPT News about their concerns. There is a large pothole, old household items, abandoned buildings and ultimately,...
JACKSON, MS

