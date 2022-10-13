Read full article on original website
Growing waitlist for services leads to expansion for ChildServe in Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — A heightened need for services for children with special needs is prompting a nonprofit organization to expand big time in eastern Iowa. ChildServe currently has locations in Johnston, Ames, Des Moines and Coralville. ”We originally lived in Webster City and commuted 45 miles to...
Police: Clive man fired 8 shots into home where pregnant girlfriend lived
CLIVE, Iowa — A Clive man has been charged with attempted murder. According to police, he opened fire on a house, hoping to kill his girlfriend and her unborn child this summer. According to West Des Moines police, back on July 4, 19-year-old Brandon Cameron fired eight shots into...
Ankeny neighborhood grows frustrated with delayed construction project
ANKENY, Iowa — Neighbors on an Ankeny street are fed up with a construction project that has restricted access to their own driveways. "There are some days they're not here at all and some days they're here for three hours and they're gone for the day," resident Ashley Noring said, talking about the workers.
Driver facing multiple charges after ramming Iowa State Patrol car
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa — A driver is facing multiple charges in Wright County after using a stolen vehicle to ram a trooper's car into the ditch, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Troopers clocked 22-year-old Ahmed Khalif at 105 mph on Interstate 35. Khalif did not stop for the...
Teens arrested in gunshot fired near 3 schools in Urbandale
URBANDALE, Iowa — A single gunshot fired near three schools in UrbandaleTuesday generated plenty of fear among parents and some students. Witnesses reported the gunshot around Lions Park, which is between Urbandale High School and Olmsted Elementary School, and a preschool is located in the park. "I think it's...
ISU volleyball team upsets No. 1 Texas
AMES, Iowa — No. 1 Texas had not lost all season. Unranked Iowa State took care of that. The Cyclones (13-7, 5-2) came back for a thrilling win at home by set scores of 18-25, 27-25, 12-25, 27-25, 15-10. Iowa State picked up the second win in program history over a No. 1-ranking team. The last victory over a No. 1 team was on Sept. 15, 2012 against Nebraska in four sets.
