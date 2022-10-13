ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and says Trevor Noah ‘isn’t even from America, he just looks Black’

Kanye West hit out at Kim Kardashian’s “heroin addict” ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson and talk show host Trevor Noah in his latest wild rant.The rapper made a string of disparaging comments during an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast on Saturday with rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.And he even blamed “Jewish Zionists” for Kim Kardashian talking about having sex with Davidson on an episode of her family’s Hulu reality TV show.West, who has been widely criticised for a series of antisemitic comments over the past week, defended himself on the podcast.“We Jew so I can’t be antisemite,” he told the hosts...
CELEBRITIES
Register Citizen

Netflix Backs Short Film Camp Training Program in Thailand (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix has come on board for the second year to support the Short Film Camp, a film industry training program for professionals from Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar. The SFC is led by Purin Pictures, a film funding body backed by the Purin Foundation. The event, running for ten days...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Register Citizen

Fresco Films Boards ‘Breaking Bread,’ Sold by Mediawan Rights (EXCLUSIVE)

Palestine’s Fresco Films has boarded Tamara Erde and Mathias Énard’s TV one-off “Breaking Bread,” with France’s Haut et Court Doc already locked as the main producer. Tony Copti will produce alongside Emma Lepers. Attempting to explore the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through food, “Breaking Bread” will...
RECIPES
Register Citizen

‘Plan 75’ Review: Japan’s Thought-Provoking Oscar Submission Chides Society for Disrespecting Its Seniors

Who can forget Jonathan Swift’s “A Modest Proposal,” that cheeky work of early-18th-century satire in which the author had the nerve to suggest cannibalism as a means of keeping Ireland’s unwanted kids “from being a burden on their parents or country, and for making them beneficial to the publick”? In “Plan 75,” debuting director Chie Hayakawa floats an equally extreme idea of her own without so much as a glimmer of irony, and the suggestion is upsetting enough that the public will likely still be citing it decades down the road. Set in near-future Japan, where it’s a surplus of seniors — versus an abundance of babies — that’s causing trouble, this chilling social drama takes its name from a hypothetical new legislation whereby an overtaxed government offers its elderly citizens an incentive to euthanize.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Sutter
Register Citizen

Disney Underscores Kids & Family Market Rule at MipJunior

When it comes to kids and family, Disney still rules. Anybody doubting that just had to catch Disney Branded Television’s presentation of company’s buying needs, given by Rick Clodfelter at Saturday’s MipJunior. 100 or so execs sat listening to him. Far more delegates packed out the little...
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy