Read full article on original website
Related
kscbnews.net
Penalty Kick Lifts Garden City Past Liberal
After taking two WAC games against Garden City, the Liberal Redskins dropped a Wichita North Cup game to the Buffaloes Friday night at Redskin Field in Liberal. The Buffs topped the Skins 2-1 after a penalty kick with two minutes to play. Garden City scored first, 30 minutes into the contest. With eight minutes remaining, Suain Moncayo scored thanks to a George Tejada assist. Garden City scored the go ahead goal with two minutes left after a hand ball was called in the Redskin penalty box. Liberal drops their third straight game and is 6-7. Garden City is 10-4. Liberal hosts Great Bend for Senior Night on Tuesday. They will resume the game which was postponed September 1 in Great Bend. The resumption of that game will be Tuesday at 5pm at the Gary Cornelsen Sports Complex. The regularly scheduled game will be at about 7pm after the JV game.
kscbnews.net
Michael (Mike) J. Brond
Michael (Mike) J. Brond, 61, of Liberal, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022, at St. Francis Via Christi Hospital in Wichita, KS. He was born on July 28, 1961, to James and Carol (Lala) Brown at Grand Forks, ND. On August 17, 1985, he married Barbara Hattendorf in Scott...
kscbnews.net
Molly Anne Brenner
MEADE – Molly Anne Brenner, age 24, passed away Friday afternoon, October 14, 2022, at the University of Colorado Health Aurora Campus, Aurora, Colorado. She was born March 29, 1998, at Liberal, Kansas, the daughter of Mitch and Cindy (Cordes) Brenner. As a young girl, she attended school in Meade, graduating from Meade High School in 2016. During her school years, Molly was involved in competitive dance and tumbling. She was also an active participant in several other activities including a member of the Meade High School golf team, Kayettes and cheerleading. After her graduation, she attended the Kansas School of the Blind, graduating in 2018.
kscbnews.net
Moscow’s Curtis Bass Wins Billy’s 10 Best Scholarship
Moscow’s Curtis Bass is the Moscow winner of the Billy’s 10 Best Scholarship. Bass is a tight end and safety for the Wildcats. Bass is involved in cross country, scholar’s bowl, basketball, baseball, track, forensics, and youth group at Moscow. Winners of the Billy’s 10 Best Scholarship...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kscbnews.net
Saundra Sue Grover
Saundra Sue Grover, 83, of Liberal, gained her wings and passed peacefully at her home. Born May 12th, 1939, to Lometa Ogden Cannon and Edwin Hulcy. Saundra married Harold Dean Hawk in 1957, and had 6 children, Dena, Douglas, Danny, Darla, Billy, and David. Later remarried John Grover in 1986.
kscbnews.net
13th Annual Community Health Fair Draws Large Crowd
On behalf of the Southwest Medical Center team, we would like to thank everyone involved in our annual Health Fair, which was held Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Seward County Activity Center. The event was once again a huge success, attracting a large number of community residents who took the...
kscbnews.net
City of Liberal Municipal Courtroom to Undergo Construction
Beginning October 17, 2022, until approximately December 1, 2022, the Liberal Municipal Courtroom will be under construction. During this time, all Municipal Court hearings will be held in Courtroom D of the Seward County Courthouse, 415 N. Washington in Liberal. Signs will be in place indicating the direction to Courtroom D.
kscbnews.net
Seward County Commission Meets and Approves Wage Increase for Jail Staff
The Seward County Board of County Commissioners met Friday evening with a request from the Seward County Sheriff’s Department for the Commission to consider a wage increase for the Jail Staff. Of the 25 budgeted positions, only 14 are currently filled with 10 full-time and 4 part-time officers. Currently housed in the Seward County Jail, there are 89 inmates. The current starting base pay for the officers is $15/hour with Sergeants at $18/hour. The proposed increase would put officers starting at $18/hour with 75 cents per hour differential for OIC and 25 cents per hour for 8-night officers and $21/hour for sergeants. All additional Staff, Supervisors, and Training staff would have their wages increased by $3/hour.
Comments / 0