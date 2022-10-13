After taking two WAC games against Garden City, the Liberal Redskins dropped a Wichita North Cup game to the Buffaloes Friday night at Redskin Field in Liberal. The Buffs topped the Skins 2-1 after a penalty kick with two minutes to play. Garden City scored first, 30 minutes into the contest. With eight minutes remaining, Suain Moncayo scored thanks to a George Tejada assist. Garden City scored the go ahead goal with two minutes left after a hand ball was called in the Redskin penalty box. Liberal drops their third straight game and is 6-7. Garden City is 10-4. Liberal hosts Great Bend for Senior Night on Tuesday. They will resume the game which was postponed September 1 in Great Bend. The resumption of that game will be Tuesday at 5pm at the Gary Cornelsen Sports Complex. The regularly scheduled game will be at about 7pm after the JV game.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO