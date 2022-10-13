Read full article on original website
The #1 College In Iowa For 2023 Is Definitely Surprising
Right now, many high school seniors across America are applying to colleges to further their education. Some will move far away from home and pay a crap load of money in out-of-state tuition and others will stay in their home state and still pay a crap load of money. If...
Iowa City family opening 2nd farm business near Des Moines
Paul Rasch pulls a couple of Red Free apples from the trees at Wilson’s Orchard & Farm, about 5 miles northeast of Iowa City’s downtown.
Lawyer accused of filing false documents with the court faces sanctions
A central Iowa lawyer accused of providing false information to the court is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. In November 2021, the Iowa Attorney Disciplinary Board alleged that Jeffrey Janssen of Des Moines had violated the Iowa Rules of Professional Conduct by pursuing frivolous claims that were not grounded in fact […] The post Lawyer accused of filing false documents with the court faces sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Iowa State Fair organizers announce theme for 2023 fair
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - It may only be October, but organizers with the Iowa State Fair are already talking about next summer. In a Facebook post, organizers announced the theme for the 2023 Iowa State Fair will be “Best Days Ever.”. This year’s theme of “Find your fun”...
Inhabitat.com
Iowa State University building features pleated glass facade
The Iowa State University Innovation Center was originally planned as an engineering building. But architects at KieranTimberlake worked with university planners and stakeholders to repurpose the project into a multi-use facility for design leaders, builders and entrepreneurs. The result is a building designed for flex use space as well as fixed programming for students from multiple disciplines.
KCCI.com
MercyOne receives confirmation of a cyberattack
DES MOINES, Iowa — It's what had been suspected since CommonSpirit announced an IT incident last week. The MercyOne health care system has confirmed it was the target of a ransomware attack. It affected MercyOne in Central Iowa. KCCI spoke with a cybersecurity expert who did not want to...
iheart.com
Central Iowa woman wins $100,000 lottery prize
(Clive, IA) -- A central Iowa woman is $100,000 richer after buying a scratch ticket. 51-year-old Kristi Doss of Carlisle bought a "Power 10X" scratch ticket at Casey's, 206 S. First Street in Grimes. "I was on my way to work with my boss," Doss, a house cleaner, told Iowa...
kniakrls.com
City of Pella Seeking Court Order to Demolish Remaining Buildings Destroyed in Fire
The Pella City Council will consider filing a citation in Marion County District Court for those who own 813.5 Washington Street at their meeting Tuesday. A resolution is on the agenda for legal action as it relates to bringing the destroyed structure to compliance in Pella City Code Chapter 145. The previous A.G. Law building was damaged beyond repair in a fire on January 15th of this year. The City of Pella has filed two separate letters to the property owner – Andrew G. Aeilts with A.G. Residential L.L.C., and the mortgage holder, Leighton State Bank, ordering the owner to have the property conform to city code, but have yet to receive a response.
Woman Hits 9 Unmarked State Patrol Cruisers at Iowa Speedway
(Newton, IA) The Iowa State Patrol says a woman crashed into nine unmarked state patrol cruisers at the Iowa Speedway Friday. Trooper Ryan DeVault tells WHO Radio News that 31-year-old Mariah Aasheim of Winterset had a medical issue when she lost control, drove into the parking lot, and hit the front ends of nine state patrol cruisers parked there. DeVault says six other cruisers were not hit. The 15 cruisers were parked in the lot to help train new state troopers next week. He says Aasheim was treated and released at a local hospital. DeVault says they still have enough vehicles for the training.
who13.com
Shitake steak Diane on the menu
Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank shares a new item on the menu: Shitake Steak Diane. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
Craig Steffen Obituary
Craig Everette Steffen, the son of Paul Everette and Cleo Maxine (Ray) Steffen, was born September 19, 1959, in Creston, IA. Craig died October 14, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, IA, at the age of 63 years and 15 days. After graduating from Griswold High School...
Mother says toddler was given wrong dose of painkiller due to network outage at Iowa hospital
DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne has dealt with a systemwide network outage after it’s information technology supplier was possibly targeted in a cyber attack. A mother says the lack of computers put her three-year-old son in danger under their care. Kelley Parsi said she checked her son Jay into MercyOne in Des Moines for dehydration […]
heartlandcollegesports.com
Big 12 Conference Clarifies Review at End of Iowa State-Texas Game
The Texas Longhorns beat the Iowa State Cyclones 24-21 on Saturday in Austin, but like most Big 12 games, it wasn’t without drama and some controversy at the end. With just a couple of minutes left trailing by three, Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers lost the ball on a hard and controversial hit, which resulted in a review over whether or not he was down before fumbling, but the play stood and Texas got the ball back with two minutes to go as the Longhorns hung on for a 24-21 win.
cdrecycler.com
Iowa juvenile home slated for demolition
DW Zinser Co., based in Walford, Iowa, has reportedly won a bid to demolish the former Iowa Juvenile Home in Toledo, Iowa. The institution, at times called either the Iowa Juvenile Home or Girls State Training School, closed in early 2014. An report by the Times-Republican says the city council...
KCCI.com
Law enforcement investigating ransomware attack that took down some MercyOne systems
DES MOINES, Iowa — Health care providers in MercyOne's network are still struggling with aransomware attack that took down some computer systems. Online scheduling and other processes are still shut down. MercyOne's former parent company, CommonSpirit, says it is now working with law enforcement and cyber security experts to...
Iowa woman vanishes while facing 14 counts of animal neglect in two counties
A series of arrest warrants have been issued for a central Iowa woman who disappeared after being charged with 14 counts of animal neglect.
who13.com
Hello: Jeriann Ritter
WHO 13’s Jeriann Ritter joins the Friday fun and shares details about the 24th Annual JDRF Hope Gala. It’s Saturday, October 22nd at Iowa Events Center.
Sioux City Journal
Hawkeyes' DeJean: 'How can he do all this stuff?'
IOWA CITY — As the Iowa football team worked through its bye week, the Hawkeyes were looking for more than answers on offense. Defensive coordinator Phil Parker had a few questions of his own, including how to duplicate what Cooper DeJean is bringing to the Iowa defense. Midway through...
Radio Iowa
Mountain lion sightings up with more cameras out there
DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to receive reports...
kicdam.com
Man With Ties To Local Area Killed in Central Iowa Crash
Adel, IA (KICD)– A man with ties to the local area was killed in a Monday morning crash in Central Iowa. 75-year-old Larry Adams of Boone, the curator of the Higgins Museum of National Bank Notes in Okoboji , was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi on Highway 17 in Dallas County. The crash report notes he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene.
