Read full article on original website
Related
LDS church buildings damaged by vandalism in Pocatello
POCATELLO — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints buildings adjacent to Caldwell Park were vandalized early Friday morning. Pocatello police responded to the two church buildings in the 100 block of South Seventh Avenue around 6 a.m. after a passerby reported the vandalism. Police found several smashed glass doors and windows at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church building and adjacent family history center. ...
Pocatello police investigate church vandalism
The Pocatello Police Department responded to vandalism that occurred Friday in the early morning hours. The post Pocatello police investigate church vandalism appeared first on Local News 8.
Child injured during ISU homecoming parade in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A female juvenile was injured Saturday morning during the Idaho State University homecoming parade in Pocatello. Around 10:30 a.m. the child's foot was run over by one of the parade's floats near East Center Street and South Fifth Avenue, Pocatello police said. The girl was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. Police described the child's injuries as minor. Authorities did not provide the child's name or age.
Local teen raises $30,000 for high school band
As a little boy growing up near Idaho Falls High School, Josue Perez became entranced by the sound of distant drums as the school’s marching band practiced outside. “I thought it was the coolest thing ever and I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” Josue said. Last year, Josue was gearing up for his freshman year of high school, and was well on his way to making...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastidahonews.com
High school students raise over $2,000 for family battling cancer, other issues
FIRTH — Firth High School seniors Rylee Nielson and Josie Johnson raised more than $2,000 to help a teacher whose family is dealing with medical troubles. Diana Pearson has worked at Firth High in different capacities and impacted thousands of students for the last 29 years. Her husband is battling bone cancer and she has two grandchildren being treated at Primary Children’s Hospital.
Missing local teenager found safe
UPDATE Runaway juvenile Korbyn Domning has been located, returned to family, and is safe. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office thanks those who provided tips and information that assisted in locating her. ORIGINAL STORY The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 16 year Korbyn Domning, who was reported as a...
eastidahonews.com
“They need to hear the sounds.” Emergency responders and school district participate in active shooter scenario.
BLACKFOOT — Faculty and staff at a local school district heard, saw and experienced what an active shooter situation might be like on Friday. Snake River School District 52 held an active shooter training drill, and they invited local law enforcement and emergency medical personnel to make the demonstration as real as possible.
Idaho Falls Fire Department is hiring
The Idaho Falls Fire Department is hiring 12 full-time firefighters. The post Idaho Falls Fire Department is hiring appeared first on Local News 8.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘A Friend of the Family’: Pocatello, Idaho Wasn’t As Small of a Town as They Want You to Think
Pocatello, Idaho, in the 1970s had a population of over 40,000 people, so why does it seem like a small town in 'A Friend of the Family?'
eastidahonews.com
New restaurant touts quality food and quality service in Pocatello
POCATELLO — One of Rexburg’s most popular restaurants is expanding with a new location to open in Pocatello by the end of the month. Managing partner of both locations, Jacob Muller tells EastIdahoNews.com the Red Rabbit Grill has been looking to expand for a while. Muller, and owners Matt and Jane Smith picked a location surrounded by dozens of established eateries, but Muller is confident Red Rabbit will stand out amongst the competition.
Local man convicted of sexaully abusing two teenage girls in 2020
POCATELLO — A jury recently convicted a 52-year-old local man of sexually abusing two underage girls following a trial at the Bannock County Courthouse. Kenneth Terrell McDermott, of Pocatello, was initially charged with two counts of felony lewd conduct in October 2020 following a four-month Pocatello police investigation. Prosecutors alleged in charging documents that McDermott sexually abused two girls, ages 14 and 15, in December 2019 and June 2020. ...
eastidahonews.com
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a remarkable couple who has changed others ‘for the better’
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about Joe and Belinda Baird, a couple in Pocatello who has made a difference to those...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Authorities looking for suspects after headless big game carcass found near Rockland
Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding a possible deer or elk left to waste near Rockland in Power County. The skinned and quartered remains of either a large deer or possibly a small elk were found west of Big Canyon Road next to a group of trees. No head was present to aid in the identification of the animal. The report came to Idaho Fish and Game through the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline on Friday, Sept. 30. Based on the...
Local man who threatened woman with hammer sentenced to probation
An Idaho Falls man who was accused of threatening a woman with a hammer was sentenced to four years of probation Tuesday. Kevin Davenport, 46, accepted a plea agreement that dismissed the charge for the attack. In exchange, he pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance. Davenport was given an underlying sentence of 18 months to four-and-a-half years in prison, time he will not have to serve if...
Pet adoption event set Saturday
The Snake River Animal Shelter is hosting a pet adoption event with Wackerli Subaru as part of the Subaru Loves Pets initiative Saturday. The post Pet adoption event set Saturday appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
One man’s journey through opioid addiction and why officials say we’re ‘in a war’ with fentanyl
IDAHO FALLS – The tattoo above Zack Mahan’s right knee has a story behind it that was years in the making. Etched in ink are the words, “I love me 9-9-20.” For Mahan, being able to say he loves himself is a big deal, and it came with a hefty price.
idaho.gov
Carcass of big game animal left to waste near Rockland
Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding a possible deer or elk left to waste near Rockland in Power County. The skinned and quartered remains of either a large deer or possibly a small elk were found west of Big Canyon Road next to a group of trees. No head was present to aid in the identification of the animal.
Local man sentenced to probation for driving drunk with two children in car
An Idaho Falls man who drove intoxicated and injured two kids in his car was sentenced to probation Wednesday. Chico Cruz, 42, was ordered to serve seven years on probation. He was given an underlying sentence of two to seven years in prison, time he will not have to serve if he follows the terms of his probation. He will have to serve 100 hours of community service and attend a treatment court program for addiction. ...
Post Register
Idaho Falls man arrested after boasting about assault on social media
An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly posted on social media about an attack that left the victim hospitalized. The probable cause affidavit states Donovan Helsing, 18, believed the victim had hit his cousin. He reportedly confronted the victim on South Ledge Rock Road and punched him, knocking him out.
Judge makes key rulings on recording device at center of Pocatello double homicide case
POCATELLO — A local judge recently ruled in favor of prosecutors copying the files of a recording device at the center of a double first-degree murder case in preparation for two regional forensic laboratories to potentially analyze the device, court records show. Jesse Patrick Leigh, 40, of Pocatello, has been charged with two counts of felony first-degree murder for allegedly firing the fatal shots that killed his estranged wife, Jennifer, 41, and her boyfriend Timothy Hunt, 21, both of Pocatello. The incident occurred at the...
Comments / 0