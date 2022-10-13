ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Idaho State Journal

LDS church buildings damaged by vandalism in Pocatello

POCATELLO — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints buildings adjacent to Caldwell Park were vandalized early Friday morning. Pocatello police responded to the two church buildings in the 100 block of South Seventh Avenue around 6 a.m. after a passerby reported the vandalism. Police found several smashed glass doors and windows at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church building and adjacent family history center. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Child injured during ISU homecoming parade in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A female juvenile was injured Saturday morning during the Idaho State University homecoming parade in Pocatello. Around 10:30 a.m. the child's foot was run over by one of the parade's floats near East Center Street and South Fifth Avenue, Pocatello police said. The girl was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. Police described the child's injuries as minor. Authorities did not provide the child's name or age.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local teen raises $30,000 for high school band

As a little boy growing up near Idaho Falls High School, Josue Perez became entranced by the sound of distant drums as the school’s marching band practiced outside. “I thought it was the coolest thing ever and I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” Josue said. Last year, Josue was gearing up for his freshman year of high school, and was well on his way to making...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
City
Pocatello, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Pocatello, ID
Crime & Safety
eastidahonews.com

High school students raise over $2,000 for family battling cancer, other issues

FIRTH — Firth High School seniors Rylee Nielson and Josie Johnson raised more than $2,000 to help a teacher whose family is dealing with medical troubles. Diana Pearson has worked at Firth High in different capacities and impacted thousands of students for the last 29 years. Her husband is battling bone cancer and she has two grandchildren being treated at Primary Children’s Hospital.
FIRTH, ID
Idaho State Journal

Missing local teenager found safe

UPDATE Runaway juvenile Korbyn Domning has been located, returned to family, and is safe. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office thanks those who provided tips and information that assisted in locating her. ORIGINAL STORY The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 16 year Korbyn Domning, who was reported as a...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

“They need to hear the sounds.” Emergency responders and school district participate in active shooter scenario.

BLACKFOOT — Faculty and staff at a local school district heard, saw and experienced what an active shooter situation might be like on Friday. Snake River School District 52 held an active shooter training drill, and they invited local law enforcement and emergency medical personnel to make the demonstration as real as possible.
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

New restaurant touts quality food and quality service in Pocatello

POCATELLO — One of Rexburg’s most popular restaurants is expanding with a new location to open in Pocatello by the end of the month. Managing partner of both locations, Jacob Muller tells EastIdahoNews.com the Red Rabbit Grill has been looking to expand for a while. Muller, and owners Matt and Jane Smith picked a location surrounded by dozens of established eateries, but Muller is confident Red Rabbit will stand out amongst the competition.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man convicted of sexaully abusing two teenage girls in 2020

POCATELLO — A jury recently convicted a 52-year-old local man of sexually abusing two underage girls following a trial at the Bannock County Courthouse. Kenneth Terrell McDermott, of Pocatello, was initially charged with two counts of felony lewd conduct in October 2020 following a four-month Pocatello police investigation. Prosecutors alleged in charging documents that McDermott sexually abused two girls, ages 14 and 15, in December 2019 and June 2020. ...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho State Journal

Authorities looking for suspects after headless big game carcass found near Rockland

Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding a possible deer or elk left to waste near Rockland in Power County. The skinned and quartered remains of either a large deer or possibly a small elk were found west of Big Canyon Road next to a group of trees. No head was present to aid in the identification of the animal. The report came to Idaho Fish and Game through the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline on Friday, Sept. 30. Based on the...
ROCKLAND, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man who threatened woman with hammer sentenced to probation

An Idaho Falls man who was accused of threatening a woman with a hammer was sentenced to four years of probation Tuesday. Kevin Davenport, 46, accepted a plea agreement that dismissed the charge for the attack. In exchange, he pleaded guilty to felony possession of a controlled substance. Davenport was given an underlying sentence of 18 months to four-and-a-half years in prison, time he will not have to serve if...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
idaho.gov

Carcass of big game animal left to waste near Rockland

Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding a possible deer or elk left to waste near Rockland in Power County. The skinned and quartered remains of either a large deer or possibly a small elk were found west of Big Canyon Road next to a group of trees. No head was present to aid in the identification of the animal.
ROCKLAND, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man sentenced to probation for driving drunk with two children in car

An Idaho Falls man who drove intoxicated and injured two kids in his car was sentenced to probation Wednesday. Chico Cruz, 42, was ordered to serve seven years on probation. He was given an underlying sentence of two to seven years in prison, time he will not have to serve if he follows the terms of his probation. He will have to serve 100 hours of community service and attend a treatment court program for addiction. ...
Post Register

Idaho Falls man arrested after boasting about assault on social media

An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after he reportedly posted on social media about an attack that left the victim hospitalized. The probable cause affidavit states Donovan Helsing, 18, believed the victim had hit his cousin. He reportedly confronted the victim on South Ledge Rock Road and punched him, knocking him out.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Judge makes key rulings on recording device at center of Pocatello double homicide case

POCATELLO — A local judge recently ruled in favor of prosecutors copying the files of a recording device at the center of a double first-degree murder case in preparation for two regional forensic laboratories to potentially analyze the device, court records show. Jesse Patrick Leigh, 40, of Pocatello, has been charged with two counts of felony first-degree murder for allegedly firing the fatal shots that killed his estranged wife, Jennifer, 41, and her boyfriend Timothy Hunt, 21, both of Pocatello. The incident occurred at the...
POCATELLO, ID

