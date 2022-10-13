Read full article on original website
BegoniaKiller
3d ago
Conveniently no mention of the second half of the story, which is that she was paid to become a pro life spokesperson during a time when she was financially destitute.
Vicky Graham
2d ago
No forced pregnancy! No forced birth! Women should be empowered to control their reproduction and have babies when they are ready! 🤱🤱🤱🤱🤱🤱🤱🤱🤱
Washington Examiner
20 million black babies have been aborted since
Democrats love to talk about abortion and systemic racism, just not in the same conversation. The National Right to Life Center estimates that by the end of 2021, 63.5 million abortions had been performed in the United States since the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Nearly 40% of women who seek abortions are African American, which is astounding, considering this demographic made up just 13.6% of the population at the time of the 2020 census. This likely means that over 20 million black babies have been aborted during the past 50 years.
The new Miss USA says she was 'extremely disappointed' when her home state of Texas banned abortions
The new Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel is speaking out about abortion laws in her home state of Texas. Texas banned abortion except to save the mother's life after Roe v. Wade was overturned. Gabriel told Insider she was extremely disappointed and thinks abortion should be a woman's choice.
These male politicians are pushing for women who receive abortions to be punished with prison time
A faction of self-proclaimed "abolitionists" are seeking to make abortion laws more restrictive and the consequences of having the procedure more punitive than ever before.
Herschel Walker Abortion Accuser Drops Another Bombshell
The Republican U.S. Senate candidate claimed to have no idea who the woman could be. But apparently she's the mother of one of his kids.
Jill Biden reveals she helped a friend recover from an abortion before Roe vs Wade when it was still illegal - and slams 'extremist Republicans' for trying to take women 'back to that time'
Jill Biden on Friday described helping a friend get an abortion pre-Roe. vs. Wade and slammed 'extremist Republicans' for wanting to take women 'back to that time.'. The first lady talked in detail about how she helped a friend recover from the procedure in the 1960s, before an abortion was made legal, and she used the story to target Republicans who are pushing anti-abortion laws.
The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret
The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
Men Need to Tell Abortion Stories, Too. Here's Mine.
“We’re pregnant!” My wife, YJ, and I could barely believe it. It was 2018 and we had just started trying, after years of putting it off. Many of our friends had struggled to get pregnant, and we were in our late 30s, so I had prepared myself for a long, difficult process. Yet here we were, looking at a little pink line on the at-home test, the rest of our lives suddenly rushing toward us whether we were ready or not. I was thrilled – I had always wanted to be a dad. YJ was more ambivalent, nervous about giving up her independence and taking on the responsibilities of parenthood. My mother, on the other end of the phone, was over the moon. As she never tired of reminding us, she had been waiting – and waiting – to be a grandmother.
Doctors say Graham’s abortion ban would force women to have transvaginal ultrasounds
WASHINGTON — Sen. Lindsey Graham's national 15-week abortion ban would likely force many women to undergo invasive transvaginal ultrasounds before terminating pregnancies, according to doctors. Under the bill, which Graham introduced last week, physicians could be prosecuted for terminating pregnancies after 15 weeks, except in a handful of scenarios:...
Democrats' Chances of Beating Arizona GOP as Judge Reinstates Abortion Ban
Arizona Democrats are vying to control key offices that shape abortion policy after a judge allowed a ban on the medical procedure to take effect on Friday—and polls show both parties having a chance to sweep statewide offices. Abortion has emerged as one of the top issues voters will...
Washington Examiner
John Fetterman's wife demands 'consequences' against journalist who interviewed her husband
The wife of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman demanded "consequences" for the NBC News reporter who spoke about her husband's health problems earlier this week. Gisele Barreto Fetterman said there had been no consequences for reporter Dasha Burns's comments, claiming the reporter was an "ableist" who discriminated against her husband after he suffered a stroke earlier this year.
One of the last women to get a legal abortion in Arizona tells her story
A young mother talks to CNN about her decision to get an abortion and her anger at politicians getting involved. Days later, almost all abortions in Arizona were banned.
GOP Candidate Says Abortion Decisions Belong to 'Gentlemen' Legislators
A Republican nominee for the Senate sparked a furious backlash on social media after saying that he thinks decisions on abortion rights belong to "gentlemen" state legislators. Don Bolduc, a retired U.S. Army general running against Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in New Hampshire, made the comments when speaking about whether...
CNBC
'Day Without Us' protesters walk out over abortion-rights reversal, days before Supreme Court returns
People across the United States skipped work on Friday in protest of the Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to an abortion. The "Day Without Us" event comes days before the start of the next term. Partner organizations include the Movement for Black Lives, Move On, the Women's March...
Greg Abbott's Abortion Stance Condemned in Powerful Ad With Pregnant Child
Governor Greg Abbott has repeatedly faced criticism for his comments regarding abortion after Roe v. Wade was overturned, and abortion became illegal in Texas.
Proposition 1 would enshrine the right to abortion in California's constitution
Proposition 1 placed on the ballot by the state Legislature asks voters to amend the state constitution to guarantee a right to an abortion and contraceptives.
Abortion Helps Realign Puerto Rico’s Politics, Giving Conservatives an Opening
Dr. Yarí Vale Moreno, left, at the abortion clinic she operates in San Juan, with Frances Collazo Cáceres, a legal adviser, Aug. 10 2022. (Erika P. Rodriguez/The New York Times)
Ilhan Omar Challenger Hands Hubby Thousands in Donor Money
Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Republican challenger has poured tens of thousands of dollars from her no-chance but well-funded campaign into a company belonging to her husband, The Daily Beast has found. In an interview with The Daily Beast, the husband of Republican candidate Cicely Davis confessed that his firm has...
The Pro-Life Movement Swallowed One of the Abortion Industry's Biggest Lies | Opinion
Dobbs didn't end the fight. This is halftime, and it's time to get back out on the field.
Opinion: Christians Are Wrong to Suggest America Was Founded on Christian Beliefs
I see the statement all the time in response to my articles. “Well, America was founded on Christian beliefs, therefore we should have prayer in school!”. There are many different forms of this statement that are deployed for many different purposes. However, I never see the argument deployed in defense of programs that are meant to heal the sick or feed the hungry.
The Elites Have Stopped Hiding Their Hatred of the Working Class | Opinion
Small town America can come back and back in a big way—for all Americans, white and Black—if we stop listening to people like Adam Posen.
