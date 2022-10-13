ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Police arrest suspect in Elizabeth City homicide

By Heather Eckstine
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=415kwh_0iXjMkcP00

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - James Darnell Felton Jr. was arrested on First Degree Murder and Assault with A Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury charges on October 5, 2022.

Officers with Elizabeth City Police Department, United States Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, and Pasquotank County Sheriff Office were involved with charging the suspect.

At approximately 12:07 a.m. on August 27, 2022, officers were dispatched to a gunshot victim at Herrington Road and White Street. Officers arrived at the scene to find a deceased male, identified as 29-year-old Marcus Lee Moore.

Felton Jr. is being held in Albemarle District Jail with No Bond for the First Degree Murder charge and $50,000 secured bond on the Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury charge.

The investigation is still ongoing. Elizabeth City Police Department urge anyone with additional information about this incident to contact them at (252) 335-4321. All information received will remain anonymous and confidential.

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

Elizabeth City police arrest man who was wanted for murder

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City police have arrested a man that was wanted for murder. The Elizabeth City Police Department says 28-year-old Timothy Laster Jr., of Elizabeth City, was wanted for the murder of 38-year-old Erin Gibbs on Sept. 23rd. Police say on that day, at about 7:20...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albemarle, NC
City
Elizabeth City, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Crime & Safety
WAVY News 10

Suspect dies in NC shooting, victims identified

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting outside Williamston has died. He and the victims were identified on Friday. Daquan Lamar Smith died on Friday at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was wanted as a suspect in […]
WILLIAMSTON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#City Homicide#Fugitive#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WITN

One person killed in drive-by shooting in Bertie County

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One person was killed while the search is on for a suspect in a drive-by shooting in Bertie County. Bertie County Sheriff John Holley tells WITN that the shooting happened on Highway 11 North just past the J.J. Monk Harrington bridge on Highway 11. Holley says...
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

51K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy