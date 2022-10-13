Read full article on original website
Major PlayStation/Xbox Game Indefinitely Delayed Weeks Before Release
Amplitude Studios and Aspyr Media have announced that Humankind has been delayed on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The news is sure to disappoint console fans, as the historical strategy game was meant to release on November 4th; even worse, the delay is an indefinite one, and no timeframe has been provided for the game's console release. Given that fact, refunds will be issued for anyone that has pre-purchased Humankind from PlayStation or Xbox's digital storefronts.
The Rings of Power Fans Discover Hidden Easter Egg on Twitter
As The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power fans are still reeling from the fallout of the season one finale, some fans have discovered a hilarious but slightly startling Easter egg. In the day that followed the last episode of the season for the show, anyone that liked a tweet which included the hashtag #TheRingsOfPower on Twitter got a little surprise, a little evil surprise. Prior to the heart appearing on the tweet to indicate the like, a tiny animated silhouette of Sauron would appear, fading into the heart. You can see a screenshot of it in action below. Spoilers for the series follow!
Gotham Knights Confirms Bad News For Console Players
Gotham Knights is drumming up some controversy amongst fans as it nears launch week, particularly with regards to the game's performance. FPS (frames per second) is one of the most vital things in a game or any other kind of video. While most movies tend to be displayed in 24 FPS, games tend to range from 30 – 60 FPS, with some games offering higher FPS ranges depending on the hardware and settings of the game. If you have a low FPS, the game will appear to stutter, feel less smooth, and won't convey the images in a particularly satisfying way. While 30FPS is still common, many are often willing to sacrifice the resolution for a higher FPS in order to have a silky smooth gameplay experience, especially in games with lots of action such as shooters.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Rocks The Dragon With Ryukyu
It's all hands on deck for both My Hero Academia's sixth season in the Shonen's anime adaptation as well as the Final Arc, as the professional heroes that populate Hero Society are lending a major assist to the young crime fighters that make up UA Academy's student body. One such hero has a Qurik which allows her to transform into a dragon, with Ryukyu not getting as much screen time as Endeavor, Hawks, or Mirko, but cosplayers clearly see something in the mentor to Uravity and Froppy.
Sauron Revealed in The Rings of Power Finale
After weeks of foreshadowing, Sauron finally revealed himself in the finale of The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power. It turns out that Sauron was hiding under our noses the entire time, as Galadriel learned that Halbrand was actually the Dark Lord during last night's episode. After going to Eregion for elvish healing, Halbrand quickly takes an interest in Celebrimbor's project to use mithril to create some sort of artifact that can be used to pass on the light of the Simarils onto the elves and prevent them from fading from Middle-Earth. Halbrand suggests a solution – combine the mithril with other metals to form an alloy and then use that new amplified metal to create a crown. Although Halbrand is never named as Annatar (a nom de plume meaning "Lord of Gifts", which Sauron used in The Simarillion), he does offer this advice as "a Gift."
Star Wars: Andor Showrunner Teases Episode 7 Will Be Different From the Rest of the Series
The sixth episode of Andor, "The Eye," was released on Disney+ earlier this week and Star Wars fans are calling it one of the best television episodes of the franchise. Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and the band of Rebels he teamed up with in an earlier episode finally went ahead with their heist plans on an Imperial garrison. Now that the mission is complete, the season will likely lead into its third arc. However, showrunner Tony Gilroy has teased that the upcoming seventh episode will stand on its own.
Steam Creator Valve Trademarks Mysterious New Project
Valve, the creator of the Steam platform and several hit games that exist within it, is apparently working on something new, something known currently as "Neon Prime." We don't know what that something is at this time given that it only exists as a trademark, but the way it's categorized indicates that it's indeed a game or at least some kind of software that could be considered such. Valve naturally has not said anything about its plans for Neon Prime at this time.
The Stranger Confirmed as SPOILER in The Rings of Power
The Rings of Power finale has arrived and The Stranger has been revealed. It was an eventful week on Amazon Prime as the magic user is apparently a wizard or an Istari. The wizards are storied in Lord of the Rings lore. It's hard to say whether or not The Stranger ends up being Saurman the White, Radagast the Brown or Gandalf the Grey. In fact, the figure could eventually be revealed as Pallanda or Alatar, the Blue Wizards who are not as known by general audiences. It's a fun nod to the series continuity and sure to ignite plenty of discussion as Rings of Power stretches on to Season 2. However, The Stranger had to do some fighting in this entry to escape with the Harfoots.
The Rings of Power Showrunners Details Their Scrapped Star Trek Script Starring Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth
The Rings of Power showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay are opening up on their scrapped Star Trek 4 script for the first time. Before Amazon hired Payne and McKay as showrunners on The Lord of the Rings streaming series, Payne and McKay penned a script for Star Trek 4 that would have reunited Capt. James T. Kirk, played by Chris Pine, with his father, George Kirk. Chris Hemsworth played George in the opening moments of the 2009 Star Trek reboot movie and would have returned to the role for Star Trek 4. However, the film fell apart over contract negotiations, and Paramount abandoned Payne and McKay's script.
She-Hulk: Marvel Fans Are Being Hilariously Ruthless About Skaar's Hair
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law was released earlier this week and featured a whole lot of excitement and surprises like some major cameos and character reveals, including the introduction of Hulk's son, Skaar, who is being played by Wil Deusner. In the comics, Skaar was created by Greg Pak and John Romita Jr., and was one of the biggest characters to spin out of World War Hulk. He is the son of the Hulk and Caiera the Oldstrong, one of the Shadow People who colonized Sakaar. However, Skaar looked a bit different in the comics. The character had long hair on the page instead of the half-shaved look he's rocking in the She-Hulk finale. The altered style has caused some hilarious reactions from Marvel fans online.
Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Releases Season 3 Opening, Ending: Watch
Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun is a couple of episodes into its return for the third season of the anime, and that means that fans have finally gotten a look at both its new opening and ending theme sequences for Season 3! The Fall 2022 anime schedule is packed with some of the most highly anticipated new releases of the year overall, so the competition for fans' attention is quite fierce. There are some major action franchises returning for new episodes this season, but even with all of that, Iruma Suzuki is still quietly standing out as a shining good boy in all of the action this Fall.
Nier: Automata Anime Reveals New Teaser, Cast Additions
Nier: Automata will be making its official anime adaptation next year, and the series is hyping up what to expect from its anime debut with a new teaser highlighting one of the key new cast additions coming from the game! The NieR video game franchise has exploded in popularity over the last few years thanks to the success and response to Nier: Automata, so it was no real surprise to find out that the franchise would be branching out with its new anime. This series will be bringing a whole new life to the video game's characters, and that's only the beginning of what to expect!
Halloween Ends Has Best Cameo From Original Michael Myers Actor Yet
In the original Halloween, Nick Castle performed a majority of the scenes as a masked Michael Myers, mainly so that he could witness how films were made from an actual set. What was merely meant to be a way to gain insight about filmmaking ended up defining a character's physicality for years to come, with director David Gordon Green bringing Castle back for cameos in his Halloween trilogy. Castle has once again returned for a cameo appearance in Halloween Ends, which is arguably the best inclusion of the actor yet. Halloween Ends is in theaters now and hits Peacock on October 14th.
PlayStation Sale Drops One of 2022's Best Games to Lowest Price Yet
PlayStation is running an "Essential Picks" sale right now which, for the most part, includes a lot of the big names and franchises that people would expect to see. Assassin's Creed, Madden NFL, WWE 2K, and first-party games like Marvel's Spider-Man are a few examples of games on sale, but one of them that's returned to the PlayStation discount bin once more just happens to be one of the best games to grace the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 this year.
She-Hulk Star Tatiana Maslany Reveals If Daredevil Romance Is Serious
The budding relationship between She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) is something many fans want to see progress, especially after the closing moments of the first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Unfortunately for those "shipping" the duo, Maslany herself doesn't think it's something bound to last. "I...
Pokemon Journeys Reveals Leon's Pokemon Lineup With New Poster
Pokemon Journeys is gearing up for the highly anticipated grand finals battle between Ash Ketchum and current Galar and undefeated champion Leon airing overseas, and the newest poster for the series has given fans the look at Leon's full line up that he's bringing to the battle! Ash Ketchum was first inspired to take on the World Coronation Series following his Gigantamax confrontation with Leon, and thus since has been rising through the ranks of the tough tournament in order to get his chance at a rematch. Now he's finally going to get that chance after making it to the Masters Tournament finals.
Cobra Kai's Ralph Macchio Remembers Awful Karate Kid Sequel Pitches Including Ghost Miyagi
These days, it's a good time to be a Karate Kid fan. The fifth season of Cobra Kai was recently released on Netflix and features many of the original movie's cast, including Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) and William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence). It was also announced last month that Sony has a new Karate Kid movie is coming in 2024, calling it "the return of the original Karate Kid franchise." However, the ideas for new Karate Kid projects haven't always been good. Entertainment Weekly recently shared an excerpt from Macchio's new memoir, Waxing On, and some of the pitches he heard over the years were pretty ghastly (and ghostly).
Black Clover Cliffhanger Teases Yami's Darkest Secret
Black Clover has started to dive more into Captain Yami Sukehiro's past and original country with the final arc of the series, but the cliffhanger from the newest chapter is teasing the reveal of one of the Black Bulls' Captain's darkest secrets! Following Asta taking a major loss to Lucius Zogratis in their first big fight in the final arc, Asta found himself transported to the remote country of the Land of the Sun. It's actually the country Yami is originally from, and through this Asta surprisingly has now formed a quick connection with Yami's younger sister Ichika.
Meta's Legs Video Was a Bit of Marketing Fakery
Earlier this week at Meta Connect, Mark Zuckerberg showed off improvements to Horizon Worlds. During the event, Zuckerberg showed how the company's Metaverse avatars will soon have full bodies, including legs and feet. The Meta CEO showcased this during the event, but the feature isn't set to roll out until 2023. However, it seems that the video itself was a bit of marketing fakery, and not an actual indication of the abilities of the company's VR tech. In a statement provided to UploadVR's Ian Hamilton, Meta says that the segment was created using animations and motion capture, and not the VR itself.
