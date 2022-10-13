Read full article on original website
Hyundai Cars, Trucks, and SUVs With Dual-Clutch Transmission Hit With Recall, Stop-Sale
Hyundai has issued a recall on certain 2021-2022 cars, trucks, and SUVs equipped with a dual-clutch transmission (DCT). The recall will also result in a stop-sale order on those affected models until they can be repaired. This unfortunately includes the company's excellent line of N models like the Elantra N, Veloster N, and Kona N along with their more mundane offerings with DCTs like the Santa Fe, Santa Cruz, and Sonata. The issue can result in power loss and immobilization of affected vehicles, but the good news is there is a fix for the problem.
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV First Look: Getting the EV EQuation Right
Mercedes has already introduced us to the pinnacle of its new EQ world of electrified products with the top-end EQS sedan and SUV, which are controversial looking but also chock full of technology and opulence. But with six-figure price tags and huge footprints, both EQS models aren't exactly brimming with broad appeal.
2023 Nissan Ariya First Test: Leaf Take Two?
In December of 2010, the Nissan Leaf became the first electric car to be widely available to Americans since internal-combustion-engine-powered vehicles took off a century earlier. Compact, cute, and efficient, we dubbed it "remarkably unremarkable, in the best possible way. " A long 12 years later—and after numerous manufacturers have launched multiple entrants into the EV space—the Leaf finally has an electric stablemate in the Nissan lineup. The question: Is the 2023 Nissan Ariya electric SUV "remarkably unremarkable," or will it stand out in an increasingly crowded field?
Recurring Dream: Marty McFly's '85 Toyota SR5 Xtra Cab
What are the odds of lightning actually striking the same spot twice? It might seem unlikely, but experts at the Weather Channel say lightning actually can, and often will, hit the same spot multiple times, and strikes can occur during the same weather event or on different occasions. Those are...
The 2023 Honda Civic Gets Pricier After Dropping Last Year's Base LX Model
When it comes to value, it's hard to beat the Honda Civic. This perennially excellent compact car has long delivered quality, smart handling, and useful packaging—combined with their efficiency and reputation for reliability, it's easy to see why that value continues even when they become used cars. The 2023 Civic still has that value, but perhaps slightly less of it at the bottom end of its lineup. In short, getting into your first Honda is going to be more expensive this year.
Wide Load: ADRO's GR86 Widebody Conversion Offers More Than Stance
The widebody and fender flare movement that seemingly took over the entire tuning community a handful of years ago is not only staying the course with an always fickle fan base but still thriving. ADRO, or Aerodynamic Development Race Optimization, revealed a widebody conversion that not only enhances the look, but enhance the downforce of Toyota's GR86.
2023 Audi RS4 Avant Competition Plus First Drive: This Wagon Is Hot Hot Heat
Let's be honest: Despite some amazing results, trying to make a lumbering SUV truly drive like a sports car is a futile exercise. Yet automakers around the world have over the past couple of decades collectively spent hundreds of millions of research and development dollars doing just that. That's why the 2023 Audi RS4 Avant is such a joy to behold. It's refreshing to find someone—anyone—in the auto biz who still believes lower and lighter is the best answer when it comes to building a load lugger that's fast and fun to drive. In this case, Audi gets it.
This 1968 Kaiser Jeep Jeepster Commando Looks Rad in Red
The funky Kaiser Jeep Jeepster Commando is a sought-after Kaiser-era model, and for good reason. It still stands out today among the plethora of Wranglers, Gladiators and unibody Jeeps. Built to be the "sports car" of Kaiser Jeeps, this 1968 model Roadster looks more at home on the trail than on a winding road thanks to some tasteful changes from the original Commando spec. Let's talk briefly about the Commando's history before we get into what's being offered at the 2022 Mecum Auction in Chicago.
