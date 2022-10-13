When it comes to value, it's hard to beat the Honda Civic. This perennially excellent compact car has long delivered quality, smart handling, and useful packaging—combined with their efficiency and reputation for reliability, it's easy to see why that value continues even when they become used cars. The 2023 Civic still has that value, but perhaps slightly less of it at the bottom end of its lineup. In short, getting into your first Honda is going to be more expensive this year.

BUYING CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO