ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

‘It doesn’t f***ing stop’: Ben Simmons speaks out on viral airball video, reveals Kyrie Irving’s reaction

By Kendall Capps
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Bulls make move that will catch Giannis Antetokounmpo’s eye

It’s official. The Chicago Bulls have signed Kostas Antetokounmpo to the team. Does this also mean that his big brother will be coming to Chicago in the near future?. The Bulls made the announcement on their official Twitter page following their decision to sign the 6-foot-10 power forward to a two-way deal (h/t the Bulls on Twitter):
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Malcolm Brogdon injury bug strikes again with Celtics

Throughout his NBA career, Malcolm Brogdon has dealt with his fair share of injuries. He was traded from the Indiana Pacers this past offseason to the Boston Celtics and he left Friday’s preseason game against the Toronto Raptors with an apparent leg injury. Malcolm Brogdon was expected to make...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green gets brutally frank about potential Warriors exit amid Jordan Poole fight drama

Even before he got involved in a now-infamous fight with Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole, there were already some question marks about Draymond Green’s future with the team. Now that he’s pretty much dropped a massive bomb on the Dubs’ preparation for their title defense this coming season, the whispers have unsurprisingly gotten louder. […] The post Draymond Green gets brutally frank about potential Warriors exit amid Jordan Poole fight drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

The perfect Jae Crowder trade offer Bucks must make to Suns

After having stated his displeasure with his current role on the Phoenix Suns, veteran forward Jae Crowder now finds himself on the trade block. With his recent absence from the Suns’ training camp, this now makes his exit from The Valley of the Sun more likely. As a well-accomplished 3-and-D role player, there’s no doubt that Crowder has his fair share of suitors.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Kyrie Irving
ClutchPoints

Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t love this Pat Connaughton injury update

As the Milwaukee Bucks prepare for the 2022-23 season, they are dealing with some injuries to Giannis Anteotkounmpo’s key supporting cast members. Pat Connaughton’s latest injury update is not good news for the title contenders. The Bucks announced that Connaughton will be sidelined for three weeks due to a right calf strain. The veteran wing sat […] The post Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t love this Pat Connaughton injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ mansion featured in new House Party remake

A new “House Party” film is coming in January 2023, and the latest flick has massive NBA ties thanks to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. The latest trailer of the upcoming remake just dropped, and it featured LeBron’s mansion in all its glory. James even shared it on Instagram as he hyped the film even more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Andrew Wiggins reveals real reason for taking pay cut in $109 million extension with Warriors

When Andrew Wiggins agreed to a four-year, $109 million extension with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, it raised a lot of questions from fans and experts alike. After all, not only did he decide way too early, but he also took a pay cut to stay in San Francisco. Following a big year for […] The post Andrew Wiggins reveals real reason for taking pay cut in $109 million extension with Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Bucks#Espn#Sixers
ClutchPoints

‘He had to check him’: Shaq drops hot take on Draymond Green knocking out Warriors teammate Jordan Poole in practice

In case you missed it, Stephen A. Smith previously revealed that Draymond Green delivered such a vicious blow on Jordan Poole that he ended up knocking out his Golden State Warriors teammate. Looking at the video and seeing how Poole’s body seemed to drop as soon as Green hit him, it does seem that Stephen […] The post ‘He had to check him’: Shaq drops hot take on Draymond Green knocking out Warriors teammate Jordan Poole in practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr’s desired plan for Jordan Poole after $140 million extension

Steve Kerr publicly advocated for the Golden State Warriors to extend Jordan Poole last week. Now that he’s put pen to paper on a four-year deal that could reach up to $140 million, few seem happier for Poole than Kerr. Just because the Warriors’ head coach is so proud that Poole overcame his ugly rookie […] The post Steve Kerr’s desired plan for Jordan Poole after $140 million extension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

‘That was a different type of drug’: Heat’s Victor Oladipo relives intoxicating 2018 Pacers-Cavs against LeBron James

Long before he joined the Miami Heat, Victor Oladipo was an up-and-coming star for the Indiana Pacers. During the 20i8 NBA Playoffs, Oladipo and his Pacers faced off against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round — a series that still remains in the memory of Oladipo. Speaking on a recent episode […] The post ‘That was a different type of drug’: Heat’s Victor Oladipo relives intoxicating 2018 Pacers-Cavs against LeBron James appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

The unofficial punishment Draymond Green faced after Jordan Poole incident

A lot of hullaballoo was made over Draymond Green’s suspension – or lack thereof. The Golden State Warriors were content just slapping him with a fine rather than have offer any serious retaliation over his own hit against Jordan Poole that leaked on the internet. Reactions were swift and direct on the matter. According to […] The post The unofficial punishment Draymond Green faced after Jordan Poole incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers say Russell Westbrook is day-to-day with hamstring injury

Russell Westbrook will be listed as “day-to-day” with left hamstring soreness, according to the Los Angeles Lakers. Westbrook has no structural damage in his hamstring, per Yahoo’s Chris Haynes, though his status for Tuesday’s season opener vs. the Golden State Warriors is up the air. Russell Westbrook (hamstring) and Dennis Schroder (finger) are both “day […] The post Lakers say Russell Westbrook is day-to-day with hamstring injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

NBA world reacts to Jordan Poole’s mega $140 million contract extension

The Golden State Warriors locked down a key piece of their future on Saturday, agreeing to a four-year, $140 million extension with guard Jordan Poole. By no surprise, there were a variety of reactions to the Dubs handing Poole a huge bag. Here are some of the best ones: More like Jordan pic.twitter.com/n2sghzIqc4 — Zach […] The post NBA world reacts to Jordan Poole’s mega $140 million contract extension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Denver Nuggets: 4 bold predictions for 2022-23 NBA season

The Denver Nuggets did what they had to do and gave two-time MVP Nikola Jokic a supermax extension. They’re also getting Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. back from injury, which means they head into the 2022-23 NBA season with very high expectations. Here we will discuss four bold predictions for the Nuggets in the 2022-23 NBA season.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
115K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy