‘It doesn’t f***ing stop’: Ben Simmons speaks out on viral airball video, reveals Kyrie Irving’s reaction

Klay Thompson’s true feelings on Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation
Klay Thompson shared his thoughts on the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green and Jordan Poole altercation. “It’s in the past,” Thompson said. “It was very unfortunate, but I think ring night and time will heal all wounds… I think we’re all ready to move past it.”
Bulls make move that will catch Giannis Antetokounmpo’s eye
It’s official. The Chicago Bulls have signed Kostas Antetokounmpo to the team. Does this also mean that his big brother will be coming to Chicago in the near future?. The Bulls made the announcement on their official Twitter page following their decision to sign the 6-foot-10 power forward to a two-way deal (h/t the Bulls on Twitter):
Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s 5-word reaction after going OFF on Cade Cunningham, Pistons
Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant is one of the most electrifying players in the NBA, capable of tantalizing crowds due to his unreal feats of athleticism. Morant took an All-Star-sized leap last season, averaging 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in 33.1 minutes a night in 57 games.
Malcolm Brogdon injury bug strikes again with Celtics
Throughout his NBA career, Malcolm Brogdon has dealt with his fair share of injuries. He was traded from the Indiana Pacers this past offseason to the Boston Celtics and he left Friday’s preseason game against the Toronto Raptors with an apparent leg injury. Malcolm Brogdon was expected to make...
Warriors star Jordan Poole reacts to Andrew Wiggins’ massive $109 million extension
$249 million. That’s how much money the Golden State Warriors committed to over the span of a few hours on Saturday as they signed both Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins to massive extensions. Poole got $140 for four years, while Wiggins is now set to put pen to paper on a four-year, $109 million deal.
‘I’m done’: Commanders coach Ron Rivera goes on furious rant, walks out over ‘bulls–t’ Carson Wentz speculation
The Washington Commanders gave the game ball to Ron Rivera after he marked his first win as a head coach on Soldier Field. This was after Rivera’s squad came out on top of a lackluster TNF matchup against the Chicago Bears, 12-7. Rivera wasn’t exactly in a jovial mood...
Draymond Green gets brutally frank about potential Warriors exit amid Jordan Poole fight drama
Even before he got involved in a now-infamous fight with Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole, there were already some question marks about Draymond Green’s future with the team. Now that he’s pretty much dropped a massive bomb on the Dubs’ preparation for their title defense this coming season, the whispers have unsurprisingly gotten louder. […] The post Draymond Green gets brutally frank about potential Warriors exit amid Jordan Poole fight drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The perfect Jae Crowder trade offer Bucks must make to Suns
After having stated his displeasure with his current role on the Phoenix Suns, veteran forward Jae Crowder now finds himself on the trade block. With his recent absence from the Suns’ training camp, this now makes his exit from The Valley of the Sun more likely. As a well-accomplished 3-and-D role player, there’s no doubt that Crowder has his fair share of suitors.
Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t love this Pat Connaughton injury update
As the Milwaukee Bucks prepare for the 2022-23 season, they are dealing with some injuries to Giannis Anteotkounmpo’s key supporting cast members. Pat Connaughton’s latest injury update is not good news for the title contenders. The Bucks announced that Connaughton will be sidelined for three weeks due to a right calf strain. The veteran wing sat […] The post Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t love this Pat Connaughton injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James’ mansion featured in new House Party remake
A new “House Party” film is coming in January 2023, and the latest flick has massive NBA ties thanks to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. The latest trailer of the upcoming remake just dropped, and it featured LeBron’s mansion in all its glory. James even shared it on Instagram as he hyped the film even more.
Andrew Wiggins reveals real reason for taking pay cut in $109 million extension with Warriors
When Andrew Wiggins agreed to a four-year, $109 million extension with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, it raised a lot of questions from fans and experts alike. After all, not only did he decide way too early, but he also took a pay cut to stay in San Francisco. Following a big year for […] The post Andrew Wiggins reveals real reason for taking pay cut in $109 million extension with Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pistons make final Kemba Walker buyout decision ahead of 2022-23 season
The deadline for NBA teams to set their final rosters is Monday. On Friday, it’s been reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania that the Detroit Pistons are likely to waive Kemba Walker before the deadline. Following that transaction, that will leave the Pistons at the 15 guaranteed roster spots.
‘He had to check him’: Shaq drops hot take on Draymond Green knocking out Warriors teammate Jordan Poole in practice
In case you missed it, Stephen A. Smith previously revealed that Draymond Green delivered such a vicious blow on Jordan Poole that he ended up knocking out his Golden State Warriors teammate. Looking at the video and seeing how Poole’s body seemed to drop as soon as Green hit him, it does seem that Stephen […] The post ‘He had to check him’: Shaq drops hot take on Draymond Green knocking out Warriors teammate Jordan Poole in practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr’s desired plan for Jordan Poole after $140 million extension
Steve Kerr publicly advocated for the Golden State Warriors to extend Jordan Poole last week. Now that he’s put pen to paper on a four-year deal that could reach up to $140 million, few seem happier for Poole than Kerr. Just because the Warriors’ head coach is so proud that Poole overcame his ugly rookie […] The post Steve Kerr’s desired plan for Jordan Poole after $140 million extension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘That was a different type of drug’: Heat’s Victor Oladipo relives intoxicating 2018 Pacers-Cavs against LeBron James
Long before he joined the Miami Heat, Victor Oladipo was an up-and-coming star for the Indiana Pacers. During the 20i8 NBA Playoffs, Oladipo and his Pacers faced off against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round — a series that still remains in the memory of Oladipo. Speaking on a recent episode […] The post ‘That was a different type of drug’: Heat’s Victor Oladipo relives intoxicating 2018 Pacers-Cavs against LeBron James appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘The results will speak for themselves’: Kyrie Irving puts the NBA on notice with bold take on Nets’ aspirations in 2022-23
After the Brooklyn Nets went through one of the most turbulent summers in recent memory, Kyrie Irving wants to move forward. He sat down with ESPN’s Nick Friedell and cited accountability as one of the ways the team can get past its proclivity for making headlines. “I’ll tell you...
The unofficial punishment Draymond Green faced after Jordan Poole incident
A lot of hullaballoo was made over Draymond Green’s suspension – or lack thereof. The Golden State Warriors were content just slapping him with a fine rather than have offer any serious retaliation over his own hit against Jordan Poole that leaked on the internet. Reactions were swift and direct on the matter. According to […] The post The unofficial punishment Draymond Green faced after Jordan Poole incident appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers say Russell Westbrook is day-to-day with hamstring injury
Russell Westbrook will be listed as “day-to-day” with left hamstring soreness, according to the Los Angeles Lakers. Westbrook has no structural damage in his hamstring, per Yahoo’s Chris Haynes, though his status for Tuesday’s season opener vs. the Golden State Warriors is up the air. Russell Westbrook (hamstring) and Dennis Schroder (finger) are both “day […] The post Lakers say Russell Westbrook is day-to-day with hamstring injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA world reacts to Jordan Poole’s mega $140 million contract extension
The Golden State Warriors locked down a key piece of their future on Saturday, agreeing to a four-year, $140 million extension with guard Jordan Poole. By no surprise, there were a variety of reactions to the Dubs handing Poole a huge bag. Here are some of the best ones: More like Jordan pic.twitter.com/n2sghzIqc4 — Zach […] The post NBA world reacts to Jordan Poole’s mega $140 million contract extension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Denver Nuggets: 4 bold predictions for 2022-23 NBA season
The Denver Nuggets did what they had to do and gave two-time MVP Nikola Jokic a supermax extension. They’re also getting Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. back from injury, which means they head into the 2022-23 NBA season with very high expectations. Here we will discuss four bold predictions for the Nuggets in the 2022-23 NBA season.
