US News and World Report
Hyundai Motor and Kia Warn $2 Billion Engine Provision to Hit Q3 Earnings
SEOUL (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Corp will book a combined 2.9 trillion won ($2 billion) provision in their third-quarter results as they continue to suffer the effects of engine recalls from years ago, they said on Tuesday. The costs, of which Hyundai accounted for 1.36 trillion won...
Mexico's America Movil Q3 Profit Rises 13.7%, Fueled by New Subscribers
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican telecommunications giant America Movil reported a 13.7% jump in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by more wireless subscribers across all the regions where it operates, compared to a year earlier. The company, which is controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, posted net...
BYD Flags Huge Quarterly Profit Jump as China Sales Surge Past Tesla
(Reuters) -BYD Co, China's biggest electric car maker, said third-quarter net profit likely more than quadrupled as it extends its sales lead over Tesla Inc in the world's largest auto market. Shares in BYD jumped. Having ditched gasoline vehicles from its product mix this year, BYD has, more than any...
U.S. Approves Delta, United Bids to Delay Restart of Havana Flights
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) on Tuesday said it would allow Delta Air Lines and United Airlines to temporarily delay resuming flights to Cuba as they work to address logistical issues. United last month said it has been working for months to relaunch Havana service but faces hurdles,...
Amazon Workers Reject Union in NY State in Blow to Organizing Effort
(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc workers rejected organizing a New York state warehouse by a nearly two-to-one margin on Tuesday, handing another defeat to the fledgling labor union that had aimed to build momentum in its cross-country campaign. At ALB1, the retailer's fulfillment center in Castleton-on-Hudson near the state's capital Albany, employees...
