Carscoops
$118,000 Hopium Machina Hydrogen EV Can Complete A Refill In 3 Minutes Offering 620-Mile Range
Two years after the first concept was shown, the hydrogen-powered Hopium Machina Vision has made its premiere at the Paris motor show. The French automaker is now accepting reservations for the upcoming production vehicle. Company founder and former racecar driver Olivier Lombard received French President Emmanuel Macron this morning for...
Carscoops
Subscription-Based Automotive Features – Boom Or Bust?
Subscription-based services in personal automobiles is a subject that has generated lots of discussion lately, with consumers being strongly against any such thing. Take BMW‘s claims that you’ll get used to them on cars — if the comments on our article are anything to go by, the vast majority of you guys are deadset against it.
Carscoops
Unofficial Polestar S-E Crossover Coupe Study Would Make For A Pugnacious Flagship
This story contains independent illustrations of a fictional Polestar S-E Concept crossover made by car designer Zhiheng Guo that are neither related to nor endorsed by Polestar. Polestar has transformed itself from the little-known performance division of Volvo into a leader in the electric vehicle space and following the launch...
Carscoops
VinFast Electric SUV Range Lands In Paris Ready To Conquer Europe
Ambitious Vietnamese automaker VinFast had four of its five SUV and crossover models on display at this year’s Paris Motor Show, and is gearing up to challenge big-name European brands on their home turf. Between the VF 5, 6, 7 and 8 EVs, VinFast has the B to E...
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes EQE SUV, 2024 BMW M5 Spied, And Part Suppliers Uncertain Over EVs: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. While Tesla has received a lot of heat for the naming strategy of its Autopilot and Full Self Driving modes in the past, it seems that GM owners may be more at risk when it comes to overestimating the abilities of their semi-autonomous tech. According to a study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), 53 percent of Super Cruise users, compared to 42 percent of Autopilot users and 12 percent of ProPILOT users, said they were comfortable treating their vehicles as if they were fully autonomous.
Carscoops
Lincoln Dealers Will Have To Invest Up To $900,000 To Support EVs
Lincoln says its U.S. dealerships will need to invest up to $900,000 each in order to sell the company’s planned electric vehicles. In a plan announced by Ford chief executive Jim Farley in Las Vegas, the car manufacturer said that it will divide the Lincoln network of 650 stores into two camps depending on the size of their market. Those dealerships in the top 130 markets will need to spend approximately $900,000 to install two DC fast chargers and seven Level 2 chargers. There are approximately 252 stores in these markets.
Carscoops
Hyundai To Break Ground On $5.5 Billion EV Plant In Georgia This Month
Hyundai will break ground on its $5.5 billion electric vehicle and battery plant in Georgia on October 25. The groundbreaking in Savannah, Georgia will mark an important milestone in the South Korean automaker’s EV plans across North America, Reuters reports. Current plans call for the factory to commence production of electric vehicles in the first half of 2025 but there has been speculation this could be expedited in the wake of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.
Carscoops
Low-Mileage 2005 MG XPower SVR Is A Rare Kind Of Sportscar
MG will soon make a return in the sportscar segment, hoping to repeat the success of its iconic roadsters. However, there is a sporty model from MG’s past that didn’t sell in big numbers: the XPower SV/SVR. A low-mileage example of the model that combined British design with Italian production and an American-sourced V8 is offered for sale in London, UK, as one of the rarest sportscars of the modern era.
Carscoops
2024 Cadillac Celestiq, GMC Sierra EV Denali Teaser, And Hopium Machina Hydrogen EV: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The. electric version of the GMC Sierra Denali will be revealed on October 20 at 5 PM ET. The announcement was accompanied by a teaser video of the new truck, showcasing an enclosed grille, illuminated badging, and LED daytime running lights. Elsewhere, we can see a panoramic glass roof and slender LED taillights with a black surround.
Carscoops
2024 Cadillac Celestiq Flagship EV Debuts With 600 HP, 300 Miles Of Range And $300,000+ Price Tag
After decades of false starts and tantalizing concepts, Cadillac has officially returned to the world of ultra-luxury vehicles with the Celestiq flagship. Previewed by a concept earlier this year, the production Celestiq features a 111 kWh battery pack that powers a dual-motor all-wheel drive system developing an estimated 600 hp (447 kW / 608 PS) and 640 lb-ft (867 Nm) of torque. This setup enables the car to accelerate from 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) in 3.8 seconds and travel approximately 300 miles (483 km) on a single charge.
Carscoops
Super Cute Microlino Lite And Spiaggina Concepts Preview Upcoming Production Models
Micro has used the Paris Motor Show to introduce the Microlino Lite and Spiaggina concepts. Starting with the Microlino Lite, the model is billed as a “close-to-production study” for an L6e version of the Microlino 2.0. For those unfamiliar with EU regulations, the L6e class is designed for light quadricycles and their big benefit is that they can be driven by people without a driver’s license.
Carscoops
$2K Challenge: Find Us The Weirdest Car For Sale On Craigslist And Marketplace
People around the world pay lots of money to stand out in the automotive crowd. Today, though, we’re proving that just about anybody can still stand out, albeit very differently, for a lot less cash – and we are asking you to show us the weirdest car you can find on Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace for $2,000 or less.
Carscoops
Engine Parts Suppliers Facing Uncertain Future With Switchover To EVs
European auto parts suppliers, particularly those manufacturing parts for internal combustion engines, are facing an existential crisis as the continent gears up to switch over to EVs. Since battery-powered cars are yet to meet their full sales potential, suppliers are in a situation where they need to invest heavily in new equipment to cater to EV manufacturing while at the same time seeing their current income decline due to slowing conventional vehicle sales.
Carscoops
BYD Storms Paris With Atto 3 Crossover, Han Sedan, And Tang SUV Highlighting Its European Launch
BYD, a leading force in new energy vehicles in the Chinese market, announced its European launch two years ago, but the actual rollout is taking place this year with a three-member EV lineup. The Atto 3 compact crossover, the Han sedan, and the Tang large SUV were showcased at the Paris Motor Show today, as they launch in several European markets.
Carscoops
Jeep Avenger 4×4 Is A Chunkier Tough Concept Based On The New Baby EV
Jeep threw in a an added bonus when launching the 2023 Avenger baby SUV at today’s Paris Motor Show, taking us all by surprise by unveiling a tough-looking Avenger 4×4 alongside it. Billed as a concept, the show car will evolve into a production variant of the Avenger “in the future,” the company says.
Carscoops
Volvo Teases EX90 Cabin, Says It’ll Be “One Of The Most Pleasant Car Interiors On The Market”
Volvo dropped a new teaser on the upcoming EX90 electric SUV flagship, this time focused on the interior. The cabin of the Volvo EX90 is set to combine Scandinavian design with sustainably sourced materials and a luxurious ambiance. The official video shows parts of the cabin, revealing some of the...
Carscoops
2022 Renault Austral SUV Makes Paris Debut As Kadjar Replacement
We’ve updated this article with live images of the Renault from its public premiere at the Paris Motor Show that runs Oct 17-23, 2022. Check out our complete coverage of the show here. Renault’s replacement for the Kadjar is the Austral, an electrified SUV that’s notable for the fact...
Carscoops
2024 Rolls Royce Spectre EV Is A 6500-LBS Luxury Land Yacht With A 320-Mile Range
Rolls Royce has unveiled its first ever production EV, the 2024 Spectre, more than 120 years after founder Charles Rolls first mooted the idea of an electric Roller. The Spectre is a luxury coupe that will be priced somewhere between the $350k Cullinan SUV and $460k Phantom limo, though we won’t know exact prices until closer to the tail end of 2023 when the first cars are scheduled to arrive with their owners.
Carscoops
Honda Civic del Sol Mashup Dresses Like A Hypercar Thanks To Wide-Body Long-Tail Conversion
Over the years, we have seen plenty of hypercar replicas based on mainstream models, but a Honda-based build from Georgia stands out from the crowd. The reason for that is its radical widebody long-tail conversion, making it look like a mid-engined monster. The one-off was created by a US bodyshop...
Carscoops
Utterly Gorgeous Milano Vision GT Is The Next Italian V8 Supercar The World Needs
No, this isn’t an exciting new mid-engined supercar from Ferrari but instead comes from the mind of talented designer Alexander Imnadze Baldini and is dubbed the Milano Vision GT. Rather than trying to conceive a new supercar from an existing car manufacturer, the designer decided to create the vehicle...
