The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/18/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.11. This value represents a 33.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NFLX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.34%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for NFLX is 24.49 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.

8 HOURS AGO