The Zacks Transportation sector is widely diversified in nature. It houses airlines, railroads, shipping and trucking companies to name a few. Only one S&P 500 transportation company, namely Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL has reported third-quarter 2022 numbers so far. Delta’s revenues of $13,975 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14,157.2 million but increased more than 52% year over year on the back of high air-travel demand. The buoyant air-travel demand scenario is also evident from the total operating revenue increase of 11% from third-quarter 2019 (pre-coronavirus) levels.

10 HOURS AGO