Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income
It's a bloodbath out there. The S&P 500 fell another 1.6% last week. Now, the benchmark index consisting of the largest publicly traded stocks traded on U.S. markets is down a stunning 24.8% since the end of 2021. With stock prices tanking left and right, investors looking for stocks to...
NASDAQ
Intuitive Surgical Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates. The company's earnings came in at $324.0 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $380.5 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.
NASDAQ
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL):. Earnings: $942 million in Q3 vs. $473 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.86 in Q3 vs. $1.44 in the same period last year. Excluding items, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $927 million or $2.81 per share for the period.
NASDAQ
Reasons to Retain Guidewire (GWRE) Stock in Your Portfolio
Guidewire GWRE is benefiting from the higher demand for cloud-based insurance software solutions. The company’s fiscal 2023 and 2024 revenues are anticipated to rise 9.2% and 11% year over year, respectively. The company’s earnings are expected to increase 35.3% and 106.6% on a year-over-year basis in fiscal 2023 and 2024, respectively.
NASDAQ
Is a Beat in the Cards for United Parcel's (UPS) Q3 Earnings?
United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 25, before market open. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 8.51%. Our estimate of $2.83 earnings per share for the to-be-reported quarter indicates growth of 4.6% from the year-ago reported figure.
NASDAQ
Transportation Stocks' Oct 20 Q3 Earnings Roster: ALK, AAL, UNP
The Zacks Transportation sector is widely diversified in nature. It houses airlines, railroads, shipping and trucking companies to name a few. Only one S&P 500 transportation company, namely Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL has reported third-quarter 2022 numbers so far. Delta’s revenues of $13,975 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14,157.2 million but increased more than 52% year over year on the back of high air-travel demand. The buoyant air-travel demand scenario is also evident from the total operating revenue increase of 11% from third-quarter 2019 (pre-coronavirus) levels.
NASDAQ
Why Natura &Co Stock Popped Today
Shares of Natura &Co (NYSE: NTCO), the Brazilian cosmetics company that owns brands like Aesop, Avon, and The Body Shop, were gaining today on reports that it was considering an initial public offering (IPO) for Aesop or spinning off the luxury brand. As of 11:37 a.m. ET, the stock was up 14.8% on the news.
NASDAQ
Netflix Q3 Profit Beats Street, Adds 2.4 Mln Subscribers; Stock Jumps 15%
(RTTNews) - Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) jumped over 15% in extended session on Tuesday after the online-video streaming giant reported third-quarter results, with earnings beating Street view. The company added over 2 million subscribers, a turnaround from two consecutive quarterly declines in 2022. Netflix gained 2.41 million subscribers globally...
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 10/18/2022: NTCO,DNUT,MCD,CONN
Consumer stocks were mostly higher in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) both rising 1.1%. In company news, Natura (NTCO) climbed over 16% after the Brazilian cosmetics company said it was exploring the potential spinoff...
NASDAQ
Why Shares of Iamgold Are Skyrocketing Today
Looking a lot more lustrous to investors, shares of Iamgold (NYSE: IAG) are flying off the shelves today. The company announced this morning that it's selling its interest in Rosebel Gold Mines (a move that will strengthen its balance sheet), and investors are clearly pleased. As of 11:28 a.m. ET...
NASDAQ
Top Stock Reports for Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola & TotalEnergies
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and TotalEnergies SE (TTE). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
NASDAQ
Swiss Markets Ends On Firm Note
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Tuesday, tracking positive global cues after the UK government's U-turn on recent fiscal measures helped lift sentiment. The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 80.05 points or 0.76% at 10,578.76, after scaling a low of 10,513.97 and...
NASDAQ
3 funny Thematic ETFs available to investors in 2022
I'm not sure what it is with Gen Z, but the concept of a simple, good old-fashioned low-cost index ETF seems to be lost on them. Gone are the days of a simple three-fund portfolio of Vanguard ETFs. Today, your average Zoomer investor is likely to have a "Fund Frankenstein"...
NASDAQ
Canadian Market Extending Recent Gains
(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are turning in a mixed performance on Tuesday with investors weighing recent economic data, looming interest rate hikes and their likely impact on growth. Upbeat earnings news from several top name U.S. companies including Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson are aiding sentiment. Energy stocks are...
NASDAQ
JD.com, Inc. (JD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $44.67, marking a +0.52% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.14% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%. Investors will be hoping for strength...
NASDAQ
Why Should You Hold Assurant (AIZ) Stock in Your Portfolio?
Assurant, Inc. AIZ has been favored by investors on the back of continued organic growth across distribution channels, inorganic and organic growth strategies and effective capital deployment. Earnings Estimate. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Assurant’s 2022 and 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $12 and $14.22, indicating year-over-year increases...
NASDAQ
Omnicom (OMC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Omnicom (OMC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.77 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.65 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.93%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Health Care Sector Update for 10/18/2022: AKUS,LLY,RMED,COSM
Health care stocks were edging higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.5% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) up 0.4%. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.2%. In company news, Akouos (AKUS) soared Tuesday, recently climbing almost 90% to touch a new...
NASDAQ
Watsco (WSO) to Report Q3 Earnings: Factors to Consider
Watsco, Inc. WSO is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 20 before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, earnings and sales increased 33% and 15%, respectively. Watsco's...
NASDAQ
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: REGN, DOW, TSCO
Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN), where a total of 3,719 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 371,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.4% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 752,335 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1010 strike call option expiring November 04, 2022, with 319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,900 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1010 strike highlighted in orange:
Comments / 0