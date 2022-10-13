Read full article on original website
WATCH: 5 True Wyoming Ghost Stories
From the YouTube page, GoulishGal comes 5 Wyoming ghost stories they swear are true. Creepy background music. A young lady tells the stories. Goosebumps rise. The pictures for the videos are static but just as creepy as the music. No gore, no slasher junk. Just goosebumps stories that take place...
LOOK: Wyoming’s Beauty Is Showing Off BIG Time
If you've never adventured to Kirwin, Wyoming, you're missing out. High mountain peaks, the winding Wood River, the wildlife and rich history are some of the key attractions. The drive alone through the Shoshone National Forest is worth the trip, but then you add in the history and breath taking views, you'll make a return trip for sure. The trip from Meeteetse to Kirwin is just over 30 miles, but it will take you almost 2 hours to get there.
WATCH: A Stunning Fall Flight Over Wyoming
October 2022, an early Sunday morning breaking with my friend Jim Cunningham of Cunningham Electric in Casper Wyoming. As usual, we were talking about our love of aviation. It was a perfectly beautiful morning. "Let's go flying," said Jim. He was on the controls most of the way. I wanted...
Tips for a Happy, Safe Halloween in Wyoming
According to the National Safety Council (NSC), children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year. Cross the street at corners using traffic signals and crosswalks. Look left, right and left again when crossing...
New Web Series Tribute To Wyoming Legend Chris LeDoux
There is no doubt that when you hear the last name LeDoux, you know the family we're talking about. Legendary rodeo champion and country music icon Chris LeDoux made his impact on the music world in the early 1970's and continues today. His son Ned, followed in his dad's footsteps...
Wyoming High School Volleyball Scoreboard: Oct. 17-22, 2022
It’s the last week of the 2022 prep volleyball regular season in Wyoming. The ninth week of the season concludes conference action and seeding for next week’s regional tournaments. Matches are happening on Monday through Saturday. The schedule for Week 9 is below. All schedules are subject to...
Wyoming Porch Light Colors Can Have Special Meaning
Driving around Wyoming at night, you'll notice there are different colored lights on houses all over the city. Not talking about lights you'd see at Halloween, Christmas, Valentines Day, Easter, Memorial Day or the 4th of July, talking about the porch light on houses. According to the Restore, Decor &...
Wyoming ACT Scores Slightly Below the National Average for the 2022 Graduating Class
According to a press release by the Wyoming Department of Education (WDE), the state's 2022 graduating class had an average ACT composite score of 19.2 based on data from the ACT's website. Deputy Superintendent Chad Auer said in the release:. "We are very proud of Wyoming’s class of 2022,'' Auer...
Wyoming Resident Killed in Traffic Accident Near Rolling Hills
According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 61-year-old Russell Caves was killed in a traffic accident on Oct. 15 on WY 95 near Rolling Hills at around 4:33 p.m. In the narrative provided by Highway Patrol, a pickup being driven by Caves was heading north on WY 95 when it crossed the center line and exited the roadway to the left.
Hunter survives grizzly bear attack in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A nearly 700-pound grizzly bear charged out of thick brush southeast of Glacier National Park, attacking and injuring a bird hunter before the man shot the animal. Montana wildlife officials say the 51-year-old Washington state man was left with injuries that were not life-threatening after the encounter Tuesday afternoon east of the town of Choteau. Montana wildlife officials say the man and his wife were hunting birds when the grizzly bear charged him and knocked him over. The hunter fired at the bear with a shotgun and a handgun. The couple left and notified authorities. The injured bear was euthanized by wildlife officials.
Wyoming High School 2022 State Cross Country Championships At A Glance
The 2022 Wyoming High School State Cross Country Championships return to Ethete for the title races hosted by Wyoming Indian High School on Saturday. In Class 2A, seven of the top ten finishers from 2021 return in the girls’ field. For the boys, seven runners who placed in the top ten a year ago are back, including the three-time defending state champion Grant Bartlett of Saratoga. He will try for a career sweep, or four-peat, of the 2A title on Saturday.
It’s Fire Prevention Week In Wyoming, How Safe Are You?
With temperatures falling into the 20's & 30's at night, there's a really good chance you've already started using your fireplace or furnace. Statistics show that billions of dollars in property damage occur each year in the U.S. due to house fires. In 2020, there were over 365,000 house fires with over 2,500 deaths.
Plane Crashes Beside Interstate
Yesterday afternoon,around 2:40 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a plane crash in the area of milepost 324 on Interstate 80, according to a post on their social media. Troopers arrived on the scene to find a small single-engine aircraft that had crashed beside the Interstate. The pilot...
Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Saves a Suicidal Man’s Life
A Douglas Trooper was dispatched to a suicidal subject on I-25 early last week, according to a written statement from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The trooper found the man in a parking area near Douglas. The Wyoming Highway Patrol said the man needed medical assistance and was still armed with...
