Read full article on original website
Related
Experts: How To Pay for Travel Expenses Without a Credit Card
With pandemic restrictions having eased up around the globe, wanderlust has been kicking in for many Americans. While using a credit card when traveling has several advantages, chief among them the...
How To Use a Credit Card Like a Pro This Holiday Season
Many Americans rack up credit card debt over the holidays. But by knowing how to use credit card hacks to save money while shopping, you'll stay free of debt.
PC Magazine
Save 91% on Thousands of Royalty-Free Digital Media Assets
If your business is trying to market a product or service to its audience, it needs to communicate its value in an eye-catching way. A picture is worth a thousand words, but before you create a budget for a graphic designer, consider creating your assets in-house with PoweredTemplate. This royalty-free...
PC Magazine
Get an Exclusive 66% Discount on Windscribe VPN
There are numerous ways identity theft can ruin your life: Your banks may be compromised, your social media accounts can be manipulated, and someone impersonating you might sign up for loans under your name. Much of these personal details can be ascertained by accessing the web unprotected, so if you prefer to keep your digital behavior private, consider signing up for a three-year Windscribe VPN Pro Plan for $69, or 66% off.
PC Magazine
Apple Decides Using Cheap Chinese Memory Chips in iPhones Is Too Risky
The export controls imposed by the US government made Apple think twice about sourcing the flash memory used in iPhones from China. As Nikkei reports, multiple sources have confirmed Apple has "put on hold" its plan to start sourcing 128-layer 3D NAND flash memory from Chinese company Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. (YMTC). The memory chips manufactured by YMTC had already completed months of verification and certification, and were set to be used in iPhones for the Chinese market initially.
PC Magazine
4K Chromecast With Google TV Finally Gets Android 12 Upgrade
Since its launch in 2020, the Chromecast with Google TV has been stuck using Android TV 10, but an OS upgrade is finally rolling out this week. The recently released Chromecast with Google TV (HD) shipped with Android TV 12, but the older 4K-capable Chromecast media streamer continued to run an old version of the OS. Now, as Android Police reports, a 722MB update includes the upgrade to Android 12.
PC Magazine
Blender Review
In 1998, NetZero set out on a mission to offer free dial-up internet access to all. Its service was spotty at best and it was loaded with ads, but it was still free. The same year, the 3D modeling and animation software Blender was released publicly online as freeware with a similar mission. Unlike NetZero, Blender has made its name as the leader in free 3D animation software amid other programs that cost thousands of dollars. Get past the feel-good message, though, and anyone interested in Blender needs to ask themselves a few questions before sinking time into learning the tool. Who is Blender for? Can you make professional-grade 3D art with it? Is Blender a truly great 3D tool, or, as in NetZero's case, is it an example of getting what you pay for?
PC Magazine
Samsung SSD 990 Pro Review
The Samsung SSD 990 Pro (starts at $169.99; $289.99 for 2TB as tested), the company's flagship PCI Express 4.0 internal solid-state drive, has a hard act to follow—we gave the SSD 980 Pro 4.5 stars and an Editors' Choice award—but for the most part makes a great product even better. This power-efficient drive gets high marks for raw speed, everyday application performance, a strong software suite, and hardware-based encryption. It doesn't quite match its predecessor's rating because other recent internal SSDs outpaced it in our gaming benchmarks, but its overall capability makes this Samsung a versatile drive well-suited for creative tasks.
PC Magazine
Lenovo Debuts Laptop and Phone With Rollable, Expandable Screens
Lenovo has created a laptop with a display that can expand upwards, giving the user more screen real estate. The company showed off the device during its Lenovo Tech World event on Tuesday, where the PC maker also debuted a smartphone that features its own expandable screen. Lenovo created the...
Comments / 0