20-Year-Old Sam's Club Worker Dies 1 Week After Getting Hit In The Head On The Job In PA

Sam's Club. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 20-year-old Sam's Club employee in Pennsylvania has died a week after he was struck in the head while on the job, his family confirmed to Daily Voice.

Benjamin "Benji" Knight Jr. was hit in the head by a door with a broken spring in an overhead loading dock door at the Summit Township Sam's Club located at 7200 Peach Street on Sept. 30, Erie News Now reports.

He was taken to UPMC Hamot hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Oct. 7, according to Erie County coroner Lyell Cook, who stated that his cause of death was blunt force trauma.

"Mr. Knight was a valued member of our family at club 6675, and we are mourning his loss," Sam's Club parent company Walmart wrote in a statement to Your Erie. "This matter has been reported to the appropriate authorities."

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating this deadly workplace incident.

Knight "graduated from Fort LeBoeuf H.S. with academic honors aspiring to reach high goals. He also graduated from Erie Technical School where he took up drafting. He enjoyed hunting, nature, spaceforce/NASSA, video games, electronics (3- D printer), making YouTube videos while doing experiments, skateboarding, and spending time with family and friends," as stated in his obituary.

He is survived by his parents, his mother Erin Eriksen, step-father Edward Eriksen, his father Benjamin Knight, Sr.; his significant other Tracie; three sisters: Braxtonnee Knight, Chelsey Knight, and Brooke Eriksen; Grandma Terrill, Grandma Ruth, Grandpa Oscar, Grandma Lucy, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, according to his obituary.

He "always wore a smile on his face and had a wonderful sense of humor. He had a huge heart (for) helping others," as written in his obituary.

His visitation is open to friends at Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. on Friday, October 14, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Services and interment at Laurel Hill Cemetery will be private.

