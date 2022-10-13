ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landon Collins on 2019 departure from Giants: 'Dave Gettleman didn't want me here'

 3 days ago

Giants fans seem to love to blame former GM Dave Gettleman for a lot of the organization’s shortcomings over the last few years and several coaches.

Apparently, you can officially add one more thing to that list: the departure of Landon Collins after the 2018 season.

“I want fans to understand: it wasn’t the Giants, it was Dave Gettleman,” Collins told the media Wednesday when asked about his departure. “I would have definitely loved to be here. It sucked. I honestly wanted to stay but Gettleman didn’t want me here. Had to take my chances somewhere else.”

Collins, who had been a three-time Pro Bowler in four seasons in New York, signed a six-year deal with the then-Redskins after the Giants chose not to franchise tag him at the end of his rookie deal. He lasted three seasons in DC before being released in March, and he re-joined Big Blue last week as a practice squad player ahead of the team’s trip to London.

He wasn’t active, but he was happy to be back where he wanted to be all along.

“It’s humbling for sure; you're at the top bar and you’re coming, I wouldn't say at the bottom but back to ground one and building your way back up,” he said about his practice squad addition. “But I think the biggest part was the Giants calling me and saying, ‘Come back, come back home.’ I’m 28 years old, I don’t got a lot of time to go around and chase a ring, but I think this team has a great opportunity to do so. The sky’s the limit for this team.’’

And, he hopes that his second tenure in New York is longer than his first.

“Coming back, most likely hopefully to retire as a Giant, it’s a dream come true, being back here, being back in this atmosphere, being loved and being back on this team is a great opportunity for me to be around these young guys," Collins said. “They keep me young, so it’s awesome."

Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said after Collins’ signing last week that the Giants are a “position-less defense,” so they will find “some place he likes and go from there.”

Collins was working out at a hybrid linebacker spot in practice this week, and for now, even with the Giants’ secondary a little banged up, Collins is fine biding his time as learns Martindale’s defense.

“Right now I’m patient because I still got a lot to learn,’’ he said. “I’m gonna take my time, I’m not in any rush, I don’t want to go onto the field and be the reason why something bad happens.’’

