"They bring out the best in people," new facility dog helping kids cope in local schools
A local woman is making it her mission to get more service dogs into schools across the Valley. Today she made a special furry delivery to a classroom at the Washington Elementary School in Sunnyside. Overwhelming joy and bright smiles filled the entire classroom as students crowded around to hug,...
YPD asking to keep K9 Trex in your thoughts as he's struggling with medical issues
YAKIMA -- The Yakima Police Department is asking you to keep K9 Trex in your thoughts as he continues to struggle with significant medical issues. In 2018, Trex started his first day on the force. Now, roughly 4 years later, officials say he is struggling with medical issues that doctors...
Firefighters say the EMS Levy on the 2022 ballot is critical in helping them save lives
YAKIMA -- As the November 2022 elections approach, Yakima Firefighters are asking the public to vote yes on an Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Levy that helps them save lives by funding training and equipment. West Valley Fire Chief Nathan Craig says before 1991, when the Levy was first approved, all...
Car gets hit by school bus after running stop sign at Moxee intersection, police say
MOXEE, Wash.—A school bus crashed into a car that allegedly ran through a stop sign at a Moxee intersection, police say. The Moxee Police Department responded to a report of a school bus versus motor vehicle accident on Thursday, Oct. 13. They were called to the intersection of E....
Yakima leaders face difficulty enforcing policies surrounding homelessness
YAKIMA -- Earlier this week, county commissioners sat down for hours having critical conversation about homelessness and how they can enforce policies to remove dangerous encampments from our rivers. Despite massive efforts to clean out tons of trash, human waste and drug paraphernalia in homeless encampments along the greenway trail,...
10 y/o girl hit by car near bus stop in Moxee, police say
MOXEE, Wash.—A 10-year-old girl has been released from the ICU after getting hit by a car near a school bus stop in Moxee. Moxee police say the girl was walking across the street to the bus stop when a car hit her just before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The...
