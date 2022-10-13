ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

KIMA TV

Yakima leaders face difficulty enforcing policies surrounding homelessness

YAKIMA -- Earlier this week, county commissioners sat down for hours having critical conversation about homelessness and how they can enforce policies to remove dangerous encampments from our rivers. Despite massive efforts to clean out tons of trash, human waste and drug paraphernalia in homeless encampments along the greenway trail,...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

10 y/o girl hit by car near bus stop in Moxee, police say

MOXEE, Wash.—A 10-year-old girl has been released from the ICU after getting hit by a car near a school bus stop in Moxee. Moxee police say the girl was walking across the street to the bus stop when a car hit her just before 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The...
MOXEE, WA

