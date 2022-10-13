Read full article on original website
Related
Hotline center sees growing housing crisis in Hampton Roads
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Affordable housing advocates are sounding the alarm about a growing problem in Hampton Roads. A Chesapeake-based non-profit group says it’s getting a record number of calls from people facing housing crisis, and the cries for help aren't slowing down. ForKids aims to break the cycle...
VDOE announces plan to recruit teachers
RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Education has launched a one-year social media campaign to promote teaching and inform those interested in becoming an educator on how to become a licensed teacher. The “Become a Teacher” campaign included targeted advertisements on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn that highlight the positive impact that […]
WDBJ7.com
“A call to foster” — Children’s Services of Virginia seeking parents for 82 referrals
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Children’s Services of Virginia got 82 referrals in September alone from social service agencies across Virginia — the highest the agency has seen in its 30 years of service. CSV says the holiday season is typically the time to see more children entering foster...
Hampton Roads Transit introduces live bus tracking
You can now track your bus on your phone. Hampton Roads Transit has launched a new element on their website, gohrt.com, which allows you to view when the next bus will arrive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Newport News delegate plans to reintroduce bill to help Virginia tenants facing eviction
RICHMOND – Amid rising evictions in Virginia, a state legislator plans to reintroduce an expired public health emergency law which could help tenants pay their rent, although invested parties debate its efficacy. Tenants, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, had a five-day period to get up to date on unpaid...
Virginia Natural Gas reminds customers of bill assistance programs available
The drop in temperatures can make it hard for low-income households to stay warm because of the increased demand for more energy and higher energy bills. Virginia Natural Gas is here to help.
A Look ahead at this weekend’s events | Oct. 14-16
Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads.
vaco.org
Virginia counties can apply for federal assistance in paying water bills for low-income customers
The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) has secured $22.5M in financial aid for eligible low-income water customers in Virginia to cover overdue residential water and wastewater bills. The funds are part of a federal grant from the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). Promise, a software company specializing...
Opioid crisis: Rainbow fentanyl confiscated in neighboring states, Virginia could be next
HAMPTON, Va. — Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent In Charge Jarod Forget believes fentanyl-laced pills disguised as opioids are the deadliest threat the country has seen in quite a while. "Just last year, we analyzed the pills that were seized by DEA. We found that four out of every...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Lottery introduces first $50 scratcher ticket, top prize is $5 million
“Scratcher games are the most popular product in our retail portfolio,” said Kelly Gee, Virginia Lottery executive director. “The launch of this $50 ticket marks another first for the Virginia Lottery and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to provide a variety of games to appeal to a broad range of consumers.”
Demand for Texas Pete spikes after lawsuit filed against the North Carolina-made hot sauce
A lawsuit filed over North Carolina-made Texas Pete hot sauce seems to have inadvertently helped the brand.
Virginia residents to receive payment up to $500 starting next week
money in handPhoto by Jonathan Cutrer (Creative Commons) As approximately 50% of families are living paycheck to paycheck right now, here's some good news for many Virginia taxpayers. Millions of people will receive a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. The Virginia Department of Taxation says that the eligible taxpayers will be sent a one-time rebate of up to $250 for individuals and up to $500 for joint filers. (source)
Friday Night Flights Week 6 Full Show
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Friday Night Flights continues on our sixth week of the season. Churchland vs. Lake Taylor, Heritage vs. Warwick and more continue in our show, which you can watch in the video above. Photo Gallery:
WAVY News 10
Blog: Rain moves in tonight, another round Monday evening
After a stellar weekend of weather across Hampton Roads changes arrive over the next few days – starting with rain tonight. A stationary front will drape itself across the region providing us with some rain overnight into Monday morning. Most of the rain tonight will be for those in...
Hanover County woman wins $279k playing Virginia Lottery online games
Martha Kroupa, from the Rockville area, said she was having trouble getting to sleep and decided to log onto the Virginia Lottery app and play the Lucky Golden Multiplier.
Lawrenceville Correctional lockdown renews private prison concerns in Virginia: ‘The conditions are unacceptable’
Lawrenceville Correctional Center has been under lockdown for more than a month and there is no end date in sight. Concerns over conditions are adding fuel to a previously failed push to end Virginia’s only private prison contract.
Parents file lawsuits against Amazon for selling ‘suicide kits’
The victims' families are suing Amazon for infliction of emotional distress, product liability, and negligence. Damages include grief, mental anguish, and emotional trauma suffered by families who lost their loved ones.
WSET
Fentanyl-related overdose death leads to guilty plea from VA man in federal court
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Ruckersville, Virginia man, who dealt heroin, methamphetamine, and fentanyl even after being incarcerated for his crimes, pled guilty on Friday to dealing a fatal dose of fentanyl and illegally possessing a firearm, officials said. Michael Watkins Hayer, 41, waived his right to be indicted...
cbs19news
Hollywood stars coming to Virginia Film Festival
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some Hollywood stars are coming to town for the 35th anniversary of the Virginia Film Festival. The festival's committee announced the program Tuesday. One of those stars will be Jonathan Majors of the Marvel Cinematic University. He showed up in the Loki series as Kang...
Comments / 0