13News Now

Hotline center sees growing housing crisis in Hampton Roads

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Affordable housing advocates are sounding the alarm about a growing problem in Hampton Roads. A Chesapeake-based non-profit group says it’s getting a record number of calls from people facing housing crisis, and the cries for help aren't slowing down. ForKids aims to break the cycle...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

VDOE announces plan to recruit teachers

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Education has launched a one-year social media campaign to promote teaching and inform those interested in becoming an educator on how to become a licensed teacher.   The “Become a Teacher” campaign included targeted advertisements on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn that highlight the positive impact that […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hampton Roads#Accelerating Change#Newport News Shipbuilding#Ferguson Enterprises#Hrs#The Hampton Roads Show
J.R. Heimbigner

Virginia residents to receive payment up to $500 starting next week

money in handPhoto by Jonathan Cutrer (Creative Commons) As approximately 50% of families are living paycheck to paycheck right now, here's some good news for many Virginia taxpayers. Millions of people will receive a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. The Virginia Department of Taxation says that the eligible taxpayers will be sent a one-time rebate of up to $250 for individuals and up to $500 for joint filers. (source)
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Friday Night Flights Week 6 Full Show

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Friday Night Flights continues on our sixth week of the season. Churchland vs. Lake Taylor, Heritage vs. Warwick and more continue in our show, which you can watch in the video above. Photo Gallery:
TV & VIDEOS
WAVY News 10

Blog: Rain moves in tonight, another round Monday evening

After a stellar weekend of weather across Hampton Roads changes arrive over the next few days – starting with rain tonight. A stationary front will drape itself across the region providing us with some rain overnight into Monday morning. Most of the rain tonight will be for those in...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Hollywood stars coming to Virginia Film Festival

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some Hollywood stars are coming to town for the 35th anniversary of the Virginia Film Festival. The festival's committee announced the program Tuesday. One of those stars will be Jonathan Majors of the Marvel Cinematic University. He showed up in the Loki series as Kang...
VIRGINIA STATE

